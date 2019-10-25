BEATRICE -- Beatrice dropped its final game of the regular season Friday night, seriously damaging its postseason chances.
Beatrice fell to Seward 42-12 on "Pink Out" night at the House of Orange, dropping the Orangemen's record to 3-6 on the season.
A win would have likely sprung Beatrice into the Class B state playoffs, but the loss likely keeps them out. The official pairings will be announced this weekend.
Beatrice started the game with the ball and its offense went three-and-out. They punted the ball and Seward took over at their own 46-yard line.
The Bluejays were able to put together an 11-play, 54-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Ben Myers, making it 7-0 early.
The Orangemen answered with a scoring drive of their own. Elliot Jurgens started the drive with a big run and then he punctuated the 10-play scoring drive with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Austin Burroughs. Beatrice’s two point conversion failed, keeping the score at 7-6.
Seward started its next drive at its own 35 and it didn’t take them long to drive it into Beatrice territory. A one-yard quarterback sneak by Myers extended the Bluejay advantage to 14-6.
The Orangemen drove into Seward territory on their next drive and looked to have a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jurgens, but an offensive pass interference was called, negating the touchdown.
Beatrice ultimately ended up punting on the drive and Seward took over at its own 20. A 26-yard pass and several long runs set up an eventual 3-yard touchdown run by Gabe Knisely to push the Seward lead to 21-6.
Beatrice got one first down on its next drive, but was then forced to punt. Seward took over at its own 18 with less than 1:30 left in the first half. Runs of 23 yards, 24 yards and a pass of 29 yards set up a six yard touchdown by Myers just before the half, making it 28-6.
Beatrice tried to onside kick to start the second half, but Seward recovered. Several plays later, Knisely scored to extend Seward’s lead to 35-6.
Seward tacked on another 17-yard touchdown run by Knisely in the fourth quarter to make it 42-6.
Seward improves to 5-4 on the season -- and it will qualify for the Class B playoffs.