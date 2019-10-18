YORK — Don't fumble. Don't let your legs give out. Just run.
Jordan Kavulak rifled through all those thoughts and more when the 6-foot-2, 230-pound tackle took an end-around play on a 19-yard touchdown to lead Seward to a 18-0 victory over York Friday at East Hill Stadium.
Seward counted on Gabe Knisley for 129 yards rushing and sophomore quarterback Gavin Sukup for 180 passing.
The Bluejays also made a mark with a defense that stopped York inside the Seward 10 twice.
But it was the run by senior tackle Kavulak that lifted the Bluejays to a likely Class B playoff berth with a game left at Beatrice next Friday.
"We needed a lift and I told 'Kavy' (Kavulak) that we had a treat for him this week with that end-around for him," said Seward coach Jamie Opfer. "The first two times we practiced it, we fumbled. But we practiced some more, and I thought it might give everybody a reason to be happy."
Sure enough, Kavulak, a standout on offense and defense, technically lined up at right tight end.
He took a step back and grabbed the handoff and sped around the left side for the score that gave Seward a 12-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
"My legs were kind of locking up, but Josh Sagehorn gave me a great block and I knew I just saw had to hold on to the ball," said Kavulak. "That was so much fun. It's for the whole offensive line, the whole team."
York (2-6) threatened late in the second quarter but missed a field goal. The Dukes drove to the Seward 9-yard line midway in the third quarter but stalled on downs and missed another field goal after driving to the Bluejay 5 with five minutes left in the game.
"Seward has a great offensive line and a great back in Knisley," said York coach Glen Snodgrass. "And we were ready for their end-around, but not the tackle-around. We played some good defense, and we just struggled too much on offense.
"I think Seward is going to be one of those teams nobody wants to draw in the playoffs," he said. "They can do a lot and grind you up with that power up front."
Three bad snaps for losses of 36 yards took away from the 307 yards of offense run up by Seward.
"We went with a lot of power and then we got a nice touchdown pass from our sophomore (Gavin Sukup) after running all that time in the second half," Opfer said. "We'll get our regular quarterback back next week (Ben Myers was injured) and have our physical play and two quarterbacks for that game."