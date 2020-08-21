Seward QB Sukup ready to apply what he's learned the past two years

Being Krause’s understudy went way beyond the X's and O's on the football field.

“I learned just working hard and sticking with stuff, not giving up, will take you a long ways,” Sukup said. “Watching him in the passing game, I learned to be patient and wait for things to develop. It’s always going to be there, maybe just not right away.”

Sukup has the same type of elusiveness and mobility as Krause to get free from the defensive rush and find an open receiver downfield. It’s something that’s both a natural skill and one that can be coached.

“We do a lot of quarterback drills here like running out of the pocket that help your agility and athleticism,” said Sukup, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 204 yards in the backup role last season. “Our offense this season will be a combination of what we’ve done the last two years — a lot of run-pass option type stuff with quick throws and quick runs.

“We’ve got some speed at receiver and they have good hands and run good routes,” Sukup added. “The O-line is looking really good, we’ve got some really good guys up front.”

Sukup is one of two Seward starters back on defense, joining senior linebacker Hunter Novacek (6-0, 200), the Bluejays’ top returning tackler from a year ago (47 tackles).