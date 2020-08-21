Seward QB Sukup ready to apply what he's learned the past two years

Gavin Sukup learned from the best when he was a freshman quarterback on the Seward football team.
As a junior, he’s finally getting the opportunity to apply those lessons to situations on the field.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Sukup was alongside every step of the way when all-stater Joseph Krause threw for a Class B state record 3,335 yards and 38 touchdowns in leading the Bluejays to an 8-3 record in 2018 and the quarterfinals of the state playoffs.
Last season, Sukup was a starting defensive back and also contributed at wide receiver as Ben Myers, a 6-4 standout defensive back as well last season, piled up 1,607 yards of total offense as a dual-threat quarterback, leading the Bluejays to another playoff berth.
This season, Seward coach Jamie Opfer will probably be dusting off the playbook he had when Krause (now at Northwest Missouri State) was behind center — Sukup’s physical build and skill set are similar to Krause's when he was that age.
And he’s not afraid to set the bar high for his latest starting quarterback.
“Gavin has all the skills to be a future all-state type talent,” Opfer said. “Hard-nosed, smart and athletic. He has the tools physical and mental to make a great quarterback.”
Being Krause’s understudy went way beyond the X's and O's on the football field.
“I learned just working hard and sticking with stuff, not giving up, will take you a long ways,” Sukup said. “Watching him in the passing game, I learned to be patient and wait for things to develop. It’s always going to be there, maybe just not right away.”
Sukup has the same type of elusiveness and mobility as Krause to get free from the defensive rush and find an open receiver downfield. It’s something that’s both a natural skill and one that can be coached.
“We do a lot of quarterback drills here like running out of the pocket that help your agility and athleticism,” said Sukup, who completed 13 of 20 passes for 204 yards in the backup role last season. “Our offense this season will be a combination of what we’ve done the last two years — a lot of run-pass option type stuff with quick throws and quick runs.
“We’ve got some speed at receiver and they have good hands and run good routes,” Sukup added. “The O-line is looking really good, we’ve got some really good guys up front.”
Sukup is one of two Seward starters back on defense, joining senior linebacker Hunter Novacek (6-0, 200), the Bluejays’ top returning tackler from a year ago (47 tackles).
Seward graduated a pair of all-state linemen in Tyler Lenz and Jordan Kavulak, but return three starting offensive linemen in senior guard Jackson Warren (6-2, 290), junior Zack Garton (5-11, 230) and senior Trey Dickey (5-11, 210).
Warren was used more offensively a year ago, but he’s expected to see significant time on both sides of the ball this season as he assumes the leadership role in the trenches.
“I prefer defense a little more because I can kind of go wild and work moves, but I love playing offense as well,” said Warren, who is getting some recruiting attention from Division II schools like Wayne State.
“We have some big shoes to fill on the line, we lost a lot of really good players there,” Warren added. “All we can do is work hard, step up and try to exceed what they did last year.”
