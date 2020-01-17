Seward LB Hill playing in Blue-Grey All-American game Monday

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Seward senior linebacker Colton Hill has been selected to play for the East team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Hill started six games for the Bluejays this past season and registered 42 tackles before a season-ending knee injury. This is the fourth and final game of the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl series with previous senior high school all-star games in Atlanta and Tampa earlier this month and a game at AT&T Stadium in December.