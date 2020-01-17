Seward LB Hill playing in Blue-Grey All-American game Monday

-
Seward senior linebacker Colton Hill has been selected to play for the East team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Hill started six games for the Bluejays this past season and registered 42 tackles before a season-ending knee injury. This is the fourth and final game of the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl series with previous senior high school all-star games in Atlanta and Tampa earlier this month and a game at AT&T Stadium in December.
Ron Powell
Sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
