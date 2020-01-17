You are the owner of this article.
Seward LB Hill playing in Blue-Grey All-American game Monday
Seward LB Hill playing in Blue-Grey All-American game Monday

Seward senior linebacker Colton Hill has been selected to play for the East team in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Hill started six games for the Bluejays this past season and registered 42 tackles before a season-ending knee injury. This is the fourth and final game of the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl series with previous senior high school all-star games in Atlanta and Tampa earlier this month and a game at AT&T Stadium in December.

