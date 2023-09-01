Seward defeated Lincoln Pius X 20-13 in a high school football game Friday night at Aldrich Field. Here's a closer look at the game.

How it happened

The defenses were suffocating, the offenses meticulously traded blows and it took until the clock hit 00:00 to decide a winner.

Class B No. 8 Seward controlled the ball late in the fourth quarter with the score tied 13-13. Tresten Hass connected with Edison Knott for a 28-yard screen pass to set up a go-ahead score.

Hass punched it in from 1-yard out, giving the Bluejays their first lead of the game with 1:12 left to play.

"We don't have to be bigger, we don't have to be stronger, but we've got to know our job and execute our job," Seward coach Jamie Opfer said. "If we can do that better than the person across from us, we've got a chance to be successful. … Proud of my guys and the way they persevered."

Lincoln Pius X put together a quick drive, featuring multiple long competitions from Kolbe Volkmer and a few QB spikes. With 5.6 seconds to play, Volkmer's final heave fell short.

The Thunderbolts were impressive early in the first quarter, forcing a quick three-and-out. On the ensuing drive, Volkmer hit Isaac Hanus for a 23-yard strike and followed it with a 12-yard score to Sam Kassmeier.

"Kolbe did a really nice job leading us out there," Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. "What we had tonight, he executed at a very high level. Guys around him did a really nice job, too. His leadership has grown this year; he's just a junior, so I've been pretty pleased with him."

Seward answered quickly as Knott returned the kickoff 36 yards. Then Hass found his favorite target, Jack Vyhnalek, for a 50-yard touchdown to knot the game at 6-6. It remained that way for the rest of the first half.

Both teams had promising drives in the second quarter, but the Bolts had one drive end with a long sack and another with an interception.

Pius X marched downfield to start the second half and Brett Voss scored from 2 yards out. The Bluejays had the Bolts stopped on a fourth down, but a pass interference gave the offense new life.

Seward watched Knott race down the sideline for a kickoff return for a touchdown, but a penalty brought it back. Hass connected on a couple of passes before Kassmeier picked him off.

After an empty drive from Pius X, the Bluejays looked to finish what they started. Hass hit Vyhnalek for a 22-yard pass as the offense moved quickly. Then, on a trick play, Knott caught a halfback toss and found Conner Matzke streaking down the field for a 55-yard score.

"We put it in this week, for this game, knowing how they played us last year," Opfer said. "Thought we might be able to hit them with something on it."

Late in the game, both teams traded possessions. Vyhnalek dropped a wide-open pass that would've been a score and Pius X's Rylan Doering came away with another interception.

Colton's takes

Pound the rock: Both teams were keen on running the ball all night and, for the most part, found success. The Bolts' second score of the game was almost solely powered by Voss on the ground. Seward, however, used the run game to create space in the passing game. The Bluejays settled for short yardage numerous times and it paid off, especially on the halfback pass for a score.

Dominant defenses: Pius X ended two of Seward's long drives thanks to interceptions and nearly recovered a forced fumble. The Bolts applied plenty of pressure as well. On the flip side, Seward got to Volkmer for a handful of sacks and pressures. It even forced a bad snap that Volkmer had to quickly throw away to avoid a safety in the first half. The Bluejays' interception by Knott that essentially ended the first half helped stall a promising Pius X drive.

"We fought hard tonight and we got pretty tired there at the end," Kearney said. "They did too, it was just a matter of executing at high level even when we're tired. Our defense kept fighting and clawing. (Seward) just had a few better plays."

Aerial attack: Pius X's Volkmer and Seward's Hass showed that there is more to these two teams than running the ball. The Bolts were working off more of a dink-and-dunk scheme, complementing the rushing attack. Volkmer still had flashes of a deep threat and threaded the needle to Kassmeier and Jack Schafers plenty of times. For the Bluejays, the connection with Vyhnalek is a strong one. He pulled in long passes from Hass all night, while Knott was a multifaceted weapon in the backfield; running the ball, catching passes and throwing when needed.

Plagued by penalties: Seward had multiple chances to take a lead against Pius X, but couldn't shake the penalty bug. In the first half, Vyhnalek made a leaping catch that was negated by an ineligible man downfield. In the second half, Knott nearly answered a Bolt score with a kickoff return from deep in Seward territory. That score was wiped away because of a block in the back.

"We struggled at times, especially in the red zone," Opfer said. "Some turnovers I'd like to have back, some penalties I'd like to have back. We played far from clean.

The message to Tresten and the rest of the offense is, look what we could be if we played clean. Look what we could be if we play the game a little bit cleaner and a little bit better."

The takeaway

Seward (2-0) looked the part as a top-10 team in Class B, despite having some struggles at time. The Bluejays capitalized at every turn and came away with a big road win. For the Bolts (1-2), it's a tough loss after a long road trip last week. A lot of young players took snaps and still hung around for the entire game.

"We are gaining experience with a lot of juniors and a number of sophomores, too," Kearney said. "Sometimes that takes a little bit of work and a little bit of time. They're gonna help our depth. It's all about improving each week and we got better this week. Scoreboard didn't go our way, but we got better. And that'll be the goal next week, too, so we're building towards those district games."

Photos: Lincoln Southwest plays Columbus in Class A football game