Seward comes from behind to defeat Beatrice in final seconds

SEWARD — Gavin Sukup completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Micah Hackbart with 9 seconds remaining as Class B No. 7 Seward came from behind to beat Class B No. 10 Beatrice 28-26 in Seward.

Beatrice's last-second hook-and-ladder attempt was stopped.

Sukup led the game-winning Bluejay drive by going 60 yards in 1:20 after Elliot Jurgens scored his fourth touchdown of the game for the Orangemen from five yards out. His run on the ensuing two-point conversion failed.

Sukup and Hackbart put Seward ahead early in the fourth quarter with a 57-yard catch and run.

Jurgens had a nifty 45-yard run in the first quarter.

