Seven Lincoln teams qualify for state football playoffs

The Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X, and Parkview Christian football teams will host first-round playoff games next week after the Nebraska School Activities Association released its state playoff brackets Saturday morning.

Seven Lincoln schools made the playoffs across five classes.

All playoffs games across all seven classes will be played on Fridays, beginning Oct. 28. Quarterfinals are set for Nov. 4, with semifinals scheduled for Nov. 11.

The six-man state championship is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Kearney. The 8- and 11-man finals will be played Monday Nov. 21 and Tuesday Nov. 22 at Memorial Stadium.

Class A: Southwest (7-2) is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Millard West in a rematch of the teams' Week 8 thriller at Seacrest Field.

In that game, Millard West scored two touchdowns in the final 3:33 — the last coming on a 69-yard touchdown pass from Brody Peterson to Jackson Williams with 1:13 left — to stun the Silver Hawks in a 27-23 win.

Two other Lincoln schools are in the Class A bracket, and both drew difficult assigments.

Lincoln East (5-4) is the No. 14 seed and will play No. 2-ranked and No. 3-seeded Elkhorn South (9-0) on Friday. That game comes one week after the Spartans traveled to Gretna to face the No. 1-ranked Dragons.

Lincoln Southeast (5-4) gets the pleasure of facing quarterback Zane Flores and Co. when the Knights travel to Gretna on Friday.

Omaha Westside is the No. 1 seed in Class A, followed by Gretna, Elkhorn South, and Grand Island.

Class B: Lincoln Pius X's first district title since 2015 means the Thunderbolts are rewarded with a first-round home game.

Eighth-seeded Pius X (5-4) will host No. 9 seed Elkhorn North (6-3) Friday. It is the Wolves' first playoff appearance since the school opened in 2020.

Coincidentally, it was Elkhorn North's 27-26 comeback win over Blair Friday night that pushed Pius X to the No. 8 seed. The Wolves, trailing 20-0 heading into the fourth quarter, outscored Blair 27-6 in the final period to get the win. The winning touchdown came with 1:17 left in the game.

Class B also features the longest road trip for any team in the first round. Plattsmouth will make the nearly 450-mile drive to Scottsbluff to play the Bearcats, who are no doubt happy to be home after making two trips to the Lincoln area and another to York during the regular season.

If the Blue Devils were to drive 450 miles in the opposite direction, they would nearly make it all the way to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Class C1: A bounce-back year for Lincoln Christian has the Crusaders (7-2) in the C1 playoffs as the No. 9 seed. Christian will travel to take on Omaha Roncalli (7-2).

The Crusaders, 3-6 last season, opened 2022 with a win over Lincoln Lutheran in the battle for the Spirit Sword, and have lost only to fellow playoff teams Platteview and Auburn.

Ashland-Greenwood is the No. 4 seed in the bracket and will take on Auburn. The Bluejays already own a 40-0 win over Auburn, back in Week 3.

The two most dominant teams in the Class, Aurora and Pierce, are the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, and can only meet if both reach the state championship game.

Class C2: Lincoln Lutheran, 6-1 in its last seven games, is the No. 11 seed in Class C2 and gets a rematch with Wahoo Neumann.

The Warriors (6-3) lost to the Cavaliers 42-21 in Week 2 to fall to 0-2, but have since lost only to unbeaten Malcolm while digging out of the early hole to reach the postseason.

Neumann (8-1), under first-year coach Jordan Roberts, has lost only to unbeaten Hastings St. Cecilia in a 44-34 shootout back in Week 4. The Bluehawks are the top seed in the bracket.

Malcolm (9-0), with an unbeaten regular season for the first time since 1999, is the No. 4 seed and will face Oklahoma commit Kade McIntyre and defending state champion Fremont Bergan (6-3) in the opening round.

Class D6: Parkview Christian will host Southwest in the first round of the six-man playoffs as the No. 5-seed Patriots begin what the hope is a long stay in postseason.

The Roughriders (5-3) will make the 212-mile drive from Bartlett in the, you guessed it, southwest part of the state for the game.

Unbeaten S-E-M (8-0) is the top seed in the bracket, with fellow undefeated teams Arthur County and Potter-Dix as the No. 2 and 3 seeds, respectively. Potter-Dix has spent all season at No. 1 in the Journal Star's rankings.