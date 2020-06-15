Sertoma eight-man all-star game canceled amid virus concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This year's Sertoma eight-man all-star football game will not be played next month despite eased restrictions on the sport.

The Nebraska Eight-Man Coaches Association announced Monday that it was canceling this year's game, set for July 16 in Hastings, because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after discussions between the association, the Hastings Sertoma Club, the Heartland Health District and Central Community College, which was set to host the game. The college's campus has not reopened, complicating plans on how officials could provide lodging and facilities for players.

"Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our athletes, coaches, families, and spectators," said Lawrence/Nelson coach Brian Blevins in the news release. "With the most current information available, we do not feel we can ensure that we meet these goals."

State officials announced Monday that contact sports, including high school football, could return July 1. The Shrine Bowl in Kearney is still set for July 11.