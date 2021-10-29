Seim — and his 7 TDs — runs Cross County past Weeping Water in 67-36 win

WEEPING WATER — Cross County all-state running back Carter Seim has some people that call him Derrick Henry Jr., in reference to the running back for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Henry is a big back, just like Seim.
But has Henry done what Seim did on Friday night in the playoffs?
In the second quarter, Seim touched the ball three straight times and ended up in the end zone for three touchdowns.
That was part of his career-best seven touchdowns while leading No. 4 Cross County to a 67-36 win against No. 9 Weeping Water in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs.
Seim had a knee injury earlier in the season and missed a few games, but he’s back in a big way for the playoffs. He finished with 257 yards rushing in the best game of his career.
“This feels good,” Seim said. “The atmosphere was great, and we got a big fan base.”
The Cougars actually trailed 14-7 before going for six unanswered scores.
Those three second-quarter carries for Seim were runs of 1, 60 and 20 yards.
Before that Cross County had a slim 15-14 lead. Then his runs, along with three straight three-and-outs by the Cougars defense, had Cross County leading 31-14.
“High school football is all about momentum, and when you can throw those haymakers three times in a row that wears on people,” said Cross County coach Hayden DeLano. “We’re a simple offense so teams know what’s coming and if we can produce that at times it obviously favors us. And Weeping Water was as physical a team as we’ve seen since Howells-Dodge."
More for charity: Seim raised some more money for a great cause on Friday.
In recognition of his younger brother Benson, who is a Type 1 diabetic, Seim pledged to donate $5 for every touchdown he scores this season to the diabetic clinic at Children’s Hospital Omaha.
Seim has 27 touchdowns this season despite being limited to six games due to injury. He entered the game averaging more than 11 yards per carry.
He had 38 rushing touchdowns last season.
Seim does most of his work after taking the snap out of the wildcat formation.
Seim does a great job of being patient and letting his line get blocks, and then Seim comes behind them.
“I like hitting people and putting them on the ground,” said Seim, who bulked up to 210 pounds in the offseason. “I’m not a juke kind of guy. I kind of just run through people. Our O-line does a great job of getting those holes open for me.”
But Seim also used his speed to get to the outside on a 60 yard TD run. And on a 34-yard TD run, he made a move in the open field that made one of Weeping Water’s best players miss a tackle.
On to the next round: Cross County has reached the third round of the playoffs for the third straight year. The Cougars reached the semifinals in 2019 and 2020. Overall, this is the fourth straight year in the playoffs.
Cross County will play No. 2 Lourdes CC next week in the quarterfinals.
Weeping Water, which was undefeated, was in the playoffs for just the second time in eight years.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.