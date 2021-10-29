Seim — and his 7 TDs — runs Cross County past Weeping Water in 67-36 win

WEEPING WATER — Cross County all-state running back Carter Seim has some people that call him Derrick Henry Jr., in reference to the running back for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Henry is a big back, just like Seim.

But has Henry done what Seim did on Friday night in the playoffs?

In the second quarter, Seim touched the ball three straight times and ended up in the end zone for three touchdowns.

That was part of his career-best seven touchdowns while leading No. 4 Cross County to a 67-36 win against No. 9 Weeping Water in the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs.

Seim had a knee injury earlier in the season and missed a few games, but he’s back in a big way for the playoffs. He finished with 257 yards rushing in the best game of his career.

“This feels good,” Seim said. “The atmosphere was great, and we got a big fan base.”

The Cougars actually trailed 14-7 before going for six unanswered scores.

Those three second-quarter carries for Seim were runs of 1, 60 and 20 yards.

Before that Cross County had a slim 15-14 lead. Then his runs, along with three straight three-and-outs by the Cougars defense, had Cross County leading 31-14.