Scottsbluff takes advantage of Thunderbolts' miscues in season-opening win

For as good as Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff was on Friday night, No. 8 Lincoln Pius X did not bring its "A" game for the season opener.

Thunderbolts coach Ryan Kearney said first-game jitters are not a great excuse, but their execution was not on point in a 26-6 loss to the Bearcats at Aldrich Field.

Two key turnovers and a number of penalties resulted in the loss.

“Those are the kind of execution things that we certainly expect moving forward to do better at if we get a little more momentum,” Kearney said. “We played pretty even there in the first half. I still like our team a lot. Moving forward, if we can fix a few things and we get better like we plan to do, I like our opportunities in most games we play.”

The Thunderbolts kept it even in the first half. Their first drive was going well until an interception in the red zone killed the drive.

On the ensuing drive, a 35-yard pass play set up a Sebastien Boyle run from 1 yard out to give Scottsbluff the lead.

Pius also coughed up the ball at midfield in the second half, which turned into another Bearcat touchdown.

“There are a lot of other things that we are going to work on, but certainly penalties and turnovers hurt us a little bit,” Kearney said. “You can never have a good turnover, but ours were really bad ones. And we got to get some more opportunities to get the ball from the other team too.”

The mistakes mounted outside of those two turnovers. It gave the Scottsbluff offense and defense more momentum and made the game lopsided quickly.

“Momentum is a big thing, and (the Bearcats) execute at a very high level with what they want to do,” Kearney said. “They did it better than us and they got the momentum. I think that is what we saw. I think mostly everybody here could have seen that.”

For Scottsbluff, a simple halftime switch from Pius did wonders for the Bearcat run game. When the Thunderbolts switched defensive fronts from a 4-3 to a 3-4, the holes in the run game allowed Scottsbluff to take over offensively.

“The second half they switched to an odd front …,” Knutson said. “We practiced against an even front all week because that's what they ran last year. The first two weeks we ran an odd front, so it was an easy change for us."

Moving forward this season, momentum is the one thing that the Thunderbolts need to do a better job at finding in games, Kearney said.

“We have to look for opportunities to execute and get that momentum on our side,” Kearney said. “Or look for ways to stop that momentum so that we have a better opportunity to play better and possibly come out on top.”

Lincoln Pius X, looking to rebound from the loss, hits the field next Friday at home against Hastings.