Scottsbluff's Harsh commits to Wyoming football
Scottsbluff's Harsh commits to Wyoming football

B State Football, 11.25

Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh (right) bolts towards the end zone during the Class B state championship on Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium. 

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

Scottsbluff’s Sabastian Harsh took his official visit to Wyoming this weekend, and the first-team Super-Stater concluded the trip by committing to the Cowboys' football team beginning this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Harsh was one of the most physical and versatile players in the state this past season as he led the Bearcats to their second straight 12-1 season and Class B state runner-up finish.

As a quarterback he rushed for 2,013 yards and 35 touchdowns in 12 games. He registered 66 tackles from his linebacker spot, including 10 behind the line of scrimmage. He could also be a punter on the college level after averaging 38.4 yards per attempt in 2019.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

