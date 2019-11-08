Sabastian Harsh rushed 44 times for 293 yards and five touchdowns as No. 8 Scottsbluff rolled over No. 3 Norris 49-28 in the Class B state football quarterfinals Friday night in Scottsbluff.
Titans quarterback Aiden Oerter gave Norris a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 2-yard run before Harsh got rolling. He scored on runs of 2, 4 and 16 yards in the first half and scored a two-point conversion as the Bearcats built a 21-7 lead.
Harsh continued to gouge the Titans defense in the second half, scoring again to put Scottsbluff up 28-7 in the third quarter.
Norris closed the gap on the next drive, with Bryson Schultz escaping a tackler and running 42 yards for a touchdown. But Norris missed the extra point and trailed 28-13.
Scottsbluff came back with another long drive, chewing up more than five minutes on the clock and finishing it off with a 14-yard touchdown run by Jasaiya Deollos to go up 35-13.
Harsh scored again with 7:17 to go in the game with his fifth rushing touchdown and a 42-21 lead. As a team, the Bearcats rushed 69 times for 451 yards.
The Titans got an Oerter 10-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Schmidt and a rushing touchdown by Dylan Meyer to complete their scoring.