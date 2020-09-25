Schuster's late touchdown run lifts Bluejays in battle of undefeated teams

RAYMOND — Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster saved his best for last in Friday’s 21-6 road win over Raymond Central.
The senior piled up 135 of his 221 rushing yards in the second half and scored a go-ahead touchdown from 21 yards out with 3:52 to play to give the Class C-1 No. 5 Bluejays the win and move them to 5-0.
Friday’s game was a battle of two undefeated teams with postseason goals, and it was Raymond Central that had the early momentum.
After the teams exchanged punts on the first three possessions of the game, the Mustangs (4-1) put together a scoring drive that included a third-and-18 conversion and a 33-yard touchdown run by Conner Kreikemeier.
“They’re 4-0, they had a lot of energy, and they hit us with some things we hadn’t seen in our first few games,” Schuster said of the Mustangs.
Ashland-Greenwood took advantage of good second-quarter field position and put up a short drive capped by a 12-yard Schuster touchdown run, which gave them a 7-6 lead.
“We got that score right before half and readjusted and knew exactly what we had to do,” Schuster, a senior, said.
Both teams struggled to move the ball in the third quarter before the Bluejays strung together an eight-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a short scoring run by Grant Buller.
The Mustangs responded with a drive deep into Ashland-Greenwood territory and seemed poised to tie the game. But on a fourth-and-1 play from the 10-yard line, Kreikemeier slipped behind the line of scrimmage and couldn’t get the first down. Raymond Central never recovered.
The Bluejays marched 89 yards and Schuster delivered the decisive touchdown run.
“They’re a great football team with really good depth, and I think that was the most important thing down the stretch,” Raymond Central coach Wade Houchin said. “They got what I would call a depth touchdown there near the end. They put it in their dude’s hands and he made a play.”
Houchin said he thought his team showed it's capable of playing with the top teams in the state despite the loss.
“I think we belong, but how we respond to this will really determine that,” Houchin added.
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Raymond Central, 9.25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!