Schuster's late touchdown run lifts Bluejays in battle of undefeated teams

RAYMOND — Ashland-Greenwood running back Matthew Schuster saved his best for last in Friday’s 21-6 road win over Raymond Central.

The senior piled up 135 of his 221 rushing yards in the second half and scored a go-ahead touchdown from 21 yards out with 3:52 to play to give the Class C-1 No. 5 Bluejays the win and move them to 5-0.

Friday’s game was a battle of two undefeated teams with postseason goals, and it was Raymond Central that had the early momentum.

After the teams exchanged punts on the first three possessions of the game, the Mustangs (4-1) put together a scoring drive that included a third-and-18 conversion and a 33-yard touchdown run by Conner Kreikemeier.

“They’re 4-0, they had a lot of energy, and they hit us with some things we hadn’t seen in our first few games,” Schuster said of the Mustangs.

Ashland-Greenwood took advantage of good second-quarter field position and put up a short drive capped by a 12-yard Schuster touchdown run, which gave them a 7-6 lead.

“We got that score right before half and readjusted and knew exactly what we had to do,” Schuster, a senior, said.