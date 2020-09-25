Schultz's return sparks Class B fourth-ranked Norris' offensive outburst to beat Beatrice

FIRTH — Norris head coach Ty Twarling and the Class B No. 4 Titans have a host of offensive weapons. They gained another one Friday in senior Bryson Schultz during a 35-7 victory over Beatrice at Norris High School.
Schultz is no stranger to the Norris football team, but he's been recovering from a weight lifting injury sustained in March, so his presence has not been felt for nearly 10 months.
The 190-pound running back Schultz scored twice, including a 62-yard score on his first reception of the season that put the Titans ahead 14-0 in the second quarter. Schultz also had a 5-yard run on an option from quarterback Cooper Hausmann that made it 28-0 in the third quarter.
“I've got to give a lot of credit to my (offensive) line and everyone blocking for me out there,” Schultz said. “I'm out of shape. I know that I haven't played in a while, but it feels great. It feels great to be back.”
With the addition of Schultz in the lineup, Norris became a dual-threat attack with James Carnie and CJ Hood at the receiver positions.
Hood opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter and Carnie made a circus catch on a 17-yard pass from Hausmann in part of the Titans 21-point second frame.
“(Beatrice) wasn't keying on me as much,” Carnie said, who has Division I football offers from Iowa and is on Nebraska's radar. “I don't know if that's them being confident in themselves or with Bryson (in the backfield). But it definitely helps having him back there.”
Schultz finally started practice two weeks ago and was full-go this week in practice for Twarling. It showed as Schultz hit the hole early on his first carry of the game that gashed the Orangemen defense and set a tone for Norris.
“With our offense he just gives us that big threat that has a lot of speed,” Twarling said. “(Schultz) has that vision. He just really opens our playbook up a lot more.”
Schultz may have been the added weapon Friday, but Hausmann was locked in at the quarterback spot with three touchdown passes.
Besides the 17-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, Carnie recovered two fumbles, including one in the Beatrice end zone after the Norris offense fumbled on the 1-yard line.
Beatrice finally broke the shutout after Jace Pethoud picked off Norris backup quarterback Jagger Amend and outraced the Titans for an 85-yard touchdown.
