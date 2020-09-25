Schultz's return sparks Class B fourth-ranked Norris' offensive outburst to beat Beatrice

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FIRTH — Norris head coach Ty Twarling and the Class B No. 4 Titans have a host of offensive weapons. They gained another one Friday in senior Bryson Schultz during a 35-7 victory over Beatrice at Norris High School.

Schultz is no stranger to the Norris football team, but he's been recovering from a weight lifting injury sustained in March, so his presence has not been felt for nearly 10 months.

The 190-pound running back Schultz scored twice, including a 62-yard score on his first reception of the season that put the Titans ahead 14-0 in the second quarter. Schultz also had a 5-yard run on an option from quarterback Cooper Hausmann that made it 28-0 in the third quarter.

“I've got to give a lot of credit to my (offensive) line and everyone blocking for me out there,” Schultz said. “I'm out of shape. I know that I haven't played in a while, but it feels great. It feels great to be back.”

With the addition of Schultz in the lineup, Norris became a dual-threat attack with James Carnie and CJ Hood at the receiver positions.

Hood opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown reception early in the second quarter and Carnie made a circus catch on a 17-yard pass from Hausmann in part of the Titans 21-point second frame.