QB Schneider, Knights defense produce big win over crosstown rival Southwest

McGinness Schneider did his part by throwing two touchdown passes and running for another to lead Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast to a 35-5 win over crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest before a crowd of 1,007 spectators at Seacrest Field Friday night.

But the senior quarterback, a starting cornerback on defense last season, couldn’t help but notice the job the Knight defenders did in stifling the Southwest offense. Southeast (2-0) not only kept the Silver Hawks (0-2) out of the end zone, the Knights intercepted three passes and limited them to five first downs and only 112 yards of total offense.

“Our defense just goes out every day and competes,” said Schneider, who finished 11 of 22 through the air for 219 yards. “We’ve got a bunch of playmakers on that side of the ball. I’d take them over any defense in the state.”

After Southwest’s Jack Baptista returned the opening kickoff 74 yards to set up a 23-yard field goal by Braeden Bestmann, it was all Southeast the rest of the way.

The Knights had two touchdown passes from Schneider to Jake Appleget called back because of penalties in the first half, but Southeast had more than enough to overcome those mistakes. Appleget later got into the scoring column with a 17-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.