Scene from Shrine Bowl: Why do players cover their helmets in decals? It's what makes the Shrine Bowl the Shrine Bowl

"I think I have close to 20," said Larsen, who scored the game's only touchdown. "As many as I can get … because everyone on here is on my team now so we can came together as a brotherhood and I want to get everybody on there."

The exchanging of helmet decals is one of McLaughlin's favorite parts. He's a high school helmet enthusiast — he has helmets from all 50 states — and he's helped put together social media polls on best-design contests.

He loves collecting helmets decals for his children.

"They have an Omaha Westside decal that has Cade Haberman and Cole Payton's signature (from this week) on it," McLaughlin said. "They have an Ashland-Greenwood decal that says 'Lane Zimmerman.' Those types of things down the road, that's a story to tell."

That story begins and ends with the relationships formed during Shrine Bowl week, and playing for a great cause. There was a winner Saturday, and a loser. But the result doesn't matter.

"We came here Sunday and it was kind awkward," said Larsen, who had a team-high five tackles. "We kind of sat around, we didn't know each other. As the week progressed we got to know each other and by the end of it we were brothers. Seemed like we knew each other forever.