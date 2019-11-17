Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Humphrey St. Francis was the Class D-2 football playoff semifinal everyone had penciled in way back in August before the season ever started.
The way the season has gone, those two schools could’ve been safely written in with a permanent ink pen.
Neither team has shown even a slight hint of weakness in dominating their first 11 opponents coming into Monday’s 4:30 p.m. contest at Humphrey, just adding to the intrigue of the matchup.
Top-ranked St. Francis has outscored its opponents 686-92 this season with the Flyers’ closest game being a 54-26 win over No. 7 Plainview to end the regular season. St. Francis took out Plainview on the road 64-20 in the quarterfinals last Tuesday.
Second-ranked Sacred Heart has scored 599 points this season and surrendered just 118 with its most competitive contest being a 54-26 victory at Lawrence-Nelson in Week 2. The Irish ended the regular season with a 54-14 thumping of No. 4 Johnson-Brock and rolled past No. 3 Bloomfield 36-0 in the quarterfinals last week.
St. Francis won last year’s quarterfinal game at Sacred Heart 54-36 in a game in which Taylor Wemhoff returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and the Flyers scored the game’s final 30 points to erase a 12-point second-half deficit.
You have free articles remaining.
Most of the key players in that game are back for both teams.
“Last year’s game could’ve gone either way, we were fortunate to make some plays that turned that game around in the second half,” St. Francis coach Eric Kessler said. “This will be the first four-quarter game that either one of us have played this season, and it will be a test to see who can get tough and respond in a close game.”
Wemhoff, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, is St. Francis’ leading rusher with 1,409 yards and 24 touchdowns while playing just the first half in most of the games this season. He runs behind an offensive front led by 6-1, 250-pound senior all-stater Dylan Wemhoff.
Senior quarterback Trevor Pfeifer is also a returning all-stater who has accounted for 23 touchdowns (14 rushing, nine passing) and has five interceptions on defense (two for TDs).
“They’re a big, strong physical team that will wear you down on both sides of the ball,” Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said of the Flyers. “They’re senior-dominated with a lot of experience, so they don’t make many mistakes. I can’t see where there’s a weakness.”
Sacred Heart counters with senior Jake Hoy, who is the Irish’s leading rusher (666 yards, 22 TDs) and pass receiver (24 catches, 346 yards, five TDs) while also intercepting seven passes as a defensive back. He operates behind a line led by seniors Sloan Lenard (6-2, 220) and Branson Darveau (6-0, 210), both of whom are also major contributors on defense.