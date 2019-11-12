Falls City Sacred Heart's offense was averaging 56.3 points per game entering the third round of the state football playoffs.
On Tuesday, the Irish showed just how dominant their defense can be, too.
No. 2 Sacred Heart (11-0) held No. 3 Bloomfield and senior quarterback Braden Eisenhauer in check in a 36-0 victory in the Class D-2 state quarterfinals in Bloomfield.
The Irish are headed to the state semifinals for the third time in four years. Sacred Heart has ended Bloomfield's season on the Bees' home field three times during that span.
"It's definitely a long (trip), but it seems we've had to go up to northeast Nebraska a lot of times in my years," Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz said. "The kids are pretty good about handling all of that."
Bloomfield (10-1) was averaging more than 47 points per game before Tuesday's contest. The Irish decided to load up the box and stop the run, daring the Bees to throw into a stiff wind.
"Our defense was good all four quarters," Goltz said. "They really run the ball, the Eisenhauer kid is such a tough runner, but I thought we did a pretty good job against that."
You have free articles remaining.
Sacred Heart held the Bees to 108 total yards, and Eisenhauer to 85 yards on 34 carries.
"Our defense has been solid, and then on top of that, these last two games have been against teams that were really heavy run and that allowed us to kind of stack it up more so," Goltz said.
Meanwhile, the Irish offense started to spread things out in the second half after clinging to a slim 6-0 lead at halftime.
Sophomore Jakob Jordan broke free for a 60-yard touchdown on the first play of the third quarter. Jordan was on the receiving end of a 21-yard touchdown catch late in the third quarter, giving FCSH a 22-0 lead.
Jake Hoy padded the lead with a pair of touchdown runs in the fourth quarter.
Sacred Heart struck first in the first quarter when Jordan, who finished with 74 rushing yards, hit a wide-open Del Casteel in the middle of the field for a 52-yard touchdown catch and run.
Bloomfield was unable to answer. The Bees' next three drives ended in a fumble, turnover on downs and an interception.