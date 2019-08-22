The last time Falls City Sacred Heart started a young, talented quarterback with an older, experienced group surrounding him, the results turned out pretty good for the Irish.
Before Drew Bippes became an all-state quarterback the last two seasons, he was the sophomore starter on Sacred Heart’s Class D-2 state championship team in 2016, their eighth state title under head coach Doug Goltz.
With Bippes gone and nearly everyone else back this season from a 9-2 team that reached the quarterfinals of the D-2 playoffs in 2018, it’s a similar situation for the second-ranked Irish this fall.
The development of junior Jack Fiegener and sophomore Jakob Jordan at quarterback has allowed Goltz to keep his returning starters at the positions they played last year.
“We’ve got some options,” said Goltz, who has 31 players on his squad this fall. “We’ve got 11 or 12 guys we can rotate in and out on offense and defense and not miss a beat.
“Right now, we’re trying to build depth and figure out who the best eight players and where they need to be on the field,” he added.
Sacred Heart will build around junior all-state linebacker/running back Del Casteel (6-0, 195), a physical, punishing player on both sides of the ball. He’s one of six starters back both offensively and defensively for the Irish.
Casteel and senior Jake Hoy (5-11, 165), the leading returning scorer for the Irish, will run behind an offensive line led by seniors Sloan Lenard (6-2, 250) and Branson Darveau (6-1, 205), junior Kyle Bauman (6-1, 195) and sophomore Brogan Nachtigal. Darveau combines with Casteel at linebacker to give the Irish perhaps the best 1-2 combination in the state at that position.
Sacred Heart can also lean on senior Max Froeschl (5-10, 145) and sophomore Tyler Catlin (6-0, 180) to provide depth at running back.
When the Irish do throw, they have a pair of 6-3 seniors they can target in all-state basketball player Tyler Witt and Jarrot Simon. Those two can also open things up for Sacred Heart’s fastest player, senior end Jamie Stice (5-10, 145).
“I hope the line is the strength of this team because we have the size and experience to get some things done up front,” Goltz said. “They should allow us to get our athletes out in space and let them make plays.”
Sacred Heart opens the season behind No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis, who defeated the Irish 54-36 in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs a year ago. Like Sacred Heart, St. Francis returns nearly all of its key players from a 10-2 team that fell to eventual state champion Johnson-Brock in the semifinals.
“They were a good team last year and they’ll be even better this year,” Goltz said of St. Francis. “Hopefully they can provide that incentive for us to get better every week and work toward possibly getting a shot at them in the playoffs.”