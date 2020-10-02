Running on heart and grit, Lott-Buzby, Links break through for first win of the season

Two plays after reentering the game, Lott-Buzby, on a quarterback keeper, found plenty of green on the left side and raced 53 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

“We were running our runs to the right the whole time and they stacked it over there, so I bounced back to the left and just ran,” said Lott-Buzby, who rushed for 133 yards on 20 totes.

Lott-Buzby’s right wheel looked just fine on the run, but it’s his right shoulder that may need some ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder lowered his shoulder and plowed through a Northeast defender near the 10-yard line before completing his run.

Did Lott-Buzby think he was going to be stopped? "Nah," he said.

“Every time I run it, I don’t think I’m going to get stopped,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a touchdown or a first down.”

Said Macke, “It was all heart. He showed a lot of heart tonight.”

Like Lott-Buzby, the Links haven’t stopped plugging away either, despite losing their first five games. Macke and his staff are coaching a very young team that wants to get better despite a lack of physical size and roster size.