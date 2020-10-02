Running on heart and grit, Lott-Buzby, Links break through for first win of the season

Mark Macke gathered his players Friday evening after a hard-fought win and told them he was proud of them.
They’re not the biggest team, the Lincoln High head coach told them, but they have the biggest hearts.
Case in point: JaReese Lott-Buzby.
The junior quarterback left Friday’s game against Lincoln Northeast after rolling his ankle midway through the fourth quarter. Lott-Buzby came back in, and sealed the Links’ first win of the season — 21-6 over the Rockets at Seacrest Field — by breaking away for a 53-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Links (1-5) are in the win column. The Rockets (0-6) will aim for win No. 1 next week.
"I’m very, very proud of them," Macke said. "I feel good for them. Feel bad for Northeast because they played their tails off and they’re well-coached. Both teams are thin on numbers and you’re doing anything you can to squeak out a win, and we’re pretty fortunate tonight."
Lincoln High scored on its first offensive series and extended the lead to 14-0 on Isaac Montgomery’s 46-yard touchdown rumble in the second quarter. But the Rockets didn’t go away, and they trailed by only eight when Lincoln High took over on its own 8-yard line with 8 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.
Two plays later, Lott-Buzby left the game and sophomore Adonis Hutchinson took the next eight snaps, helping the Links eat some clock while also converting a fourth-and-1 from the LHS 33.
Two plays after reentering the game, Lott-Buzby, on a quarterback keeper, found plenty of green on the left side and raced 53 yards for his second touchdown of the game.
“We were running our runs to the right the whole time and they stacked it over there, so I bounced back to the left and just ran,” said Lott-Buzby, who rushed for 133 yards on 20 totes.
Lott-Buzby’s right wheel looked just fine on the run, but it’s his right shoulder that may need some ice. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder lowered his shoulder and plowed through a Northeast defender near the 10-yard line before completing his run.
Did Lott-Buzby think he was going to be stopped? "Nah," he said.
“Every time I run it, I don’t think I’m going to get stopped,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a touchdown or a first down.”
Said Macke, “It was all heart. He showed a lot of heart tonight.”
Like Lott-Buzby, the Links haven’t stopped plugging away either, despite losing their first five games. Macke and his staff are coaching a very young team that wants to get better despite a lack of physical size and roster size.
“There’s no magic formula,” he said. “If there was, I would market it and make a lot of money. The thing I know is we continue to work hard and build what we’ve got with who we’ve got. They’ve kind of stayed the course and hopefully we just continue to do that, just continue to get better.”
Lincoln Northeast began working its way down the field late in the third quarter, finding success with junior tailback Xavier Gary, who had 79 yards on 19 carries. But after getting to midfield, the Rockets went backward on the next plays and were forced to punt with less than 9 minutes remaining.
They didn’t get the ball back until the 2:04 mark, and by then faced a 15-point deficit.
“I think mistakes came down to it a little bit,” Northeast coach Dan Martin said, referring to three interceptions and some critical penalties. “We had some chances and some opportunities and we missed them whether it was getting off the field on third down, and I think we had three turnovers, which all hurt. We just came up a little short tonight.”
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln Northeast, 10.2
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!