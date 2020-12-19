Ron Powell: OPS decision not to play football altered postseason honors

Some players managed to transfer and become eligible immediately, following the Nebraska School Activities Association’s change of domicile rules. Sam Scott, a standout linebacker at Omaha North, made such a move to Omaha Skutt, and the Wyoming signee ended up having a shortened, but very productive Super-State season.

The vast majority, however, were left to watch the rest of the state play on Friday nights this fall in a season that ended with a school located right in the heart of the city, Omaha Westside, winning a Class A state title. The Warriors played all 12 games that were scheduled and didn't have a single case of COVID-19 on its varsity squad.

The long-term effects of shutting down OPS football this fall will be felt for several seasons to come. Starting up some of these programs after taking a year off will be a monumental, and perhaps an insurmountable, task.

No doubt a number of the OPS freshman football players scattered to schools throughout the Metro Conference where they could play freshman or junior varsity football immediately. The programs that were struggling prior to the pandemic with participant numbers are probably now in even more peril coming into 2021.