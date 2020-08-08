Ron Powell: Let's not give up on an OPS football season quite yet

Nebraska School Activities Association executive director Jay Bellar said on Friday that “everything is on the table” in terms of high school football and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, let me put this on the table. Let’s try and give the Omaha Public Schools’ seven football programs some kind of season and an opportunity to play for a state championship.
Because of a spike in cases in Douglas County, OPS announced Friday that it would go to remote learning for the first quarter of the school year and suspend all athletics and activities during that time.
The quarter ends Oct. 16, so the earliest the OPS football teams could start practice is Saturday, Oct. 17.
Of course in that scenario, there’s no way forward with the way the Class A wild-card system/postseason is structured.
It appears, however, that’s all about ready to change.
The fact OPS will not be playing any regular-season games means there’s 44 games between OPS and non-OPS schools that have gone by the wayside. The policy put forward by the NSAA Board of Directors on Monday allows those games to be replaced by the schools involved, but those contests will not count for wild-card points.
That basically renders the wild-card system useless. Lincoln Southwest had four OPS schools on its schedule, which means its wild-card average will be based off five games. You can’t compare them to a school with nine games figured into its wild-card average — it’s not a true picture of the strength of each team.
Also, if the NSAA keeps the status quo on wild cards, districts, playoffs and replacement-game policy, let me be the first to congratulate Southwest and Papillion-La Vista South for being the first two teams to qualify for the Class A playoffs this season.
With three OPS schools out of the equation, the Silver Hawks and Titans are the only two teams left in the A-3 district. In Class A, the top two teams in each of the six districts and four wild cards advance to the 16-team playoffs.
With possibly 44 replacement games on top of the likely starts and stops some teams will have during the season because of the virus, it’s probably best this season to scrap the wild-card system, add a round to the Class A playoffs, let everyone in and have the 31 Class A coaches vote to determine the seedings.
And by everyone, that also means the seven OPS schools.
If those schools can start football practice Oct. 17, this season is doable by reverting back to the old playoff schedule used in the past. By adding a round, Class A could go to the Wednesday-Monday-Saturday-Friday format that the NSAA used for many years before eventually going with the Friday-Friday-Friday slate now used in the playoffs.
In the midst of a pandemic, North Star football team excited and thankful for early start to the season
The first round of the playoffs would begin Wednesday, Oct. 28, the second round on Monday, Nov. 2 and the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 7 (which is also a bye week for the Huskers). The semifinals would then be Nov. 13, just as they are scheduled now.
Schools would probably need to move their Week 9 games to Thursday, Oct. 22, to leave six days until the first playoff game.
Assuming an Oct. 17 start, that’s nine practice days (Sundays off) to get a team that’s freshly starting the season prepared for a first-round playoff game. But, I’m sure Omaha North coach Larry Martin and his Omaha Burke counterpart Paul Limongi would love the opportunity to take on that challenge. With their coaching ability and the talent in their programs, the Vikings and Bulldogs would be ready.
Schools should be given the choice to opt out of the playoffs, and a number will, including some of the OPS schools. That could mean first-round byes for up to seven or eight of the top seeds, something those coaches would appreciate.
The OPS schools that elect to opt out should be given the opportunity to play four games between themselves starting Friday, Oct. 30, and running through Friday, Nov. 20. The Class A state championship game is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23, at Memorial Stadium.
The OPS schools that choose to play in the playoffs should also be allowed to have games against other OPS teams after they’re eliminated, right up until Nov. 20.
It’s not a full season for the OPS teams, but it’s something. And something is always better than nothing.
