Ron Powell: GI's fan policy puts opposing football players in bad spot if there's a serious injury

When Grand Island Public Schools first announced on Aug. 18 that the superintendent/school board had decided that no visiting fans could attend fall sports events at Grand Island Senior High, I was willing to cut them some slack.
COVID-19 hit the community hard back in the spring and a cautious approach seemed reasonable considering that.
But that was before I learned the Islanders would still follow the Heartland Athletic Conference protocol for their own fans, allowing all football game participants (players, cheerleaders, dance team and pep band members) four tickets for immediate family.
It was also before I learned that the Nebraska State Fair is still inviting anyone who wishes to come out to this year’s smaller event currently going on at Fonner Park as long as everyone adheres to social distancing and that masks be worn when social distancing can’t be obtained.
The current disconnect between the GI Public Schools and the State Fair in terms of bringing people into Grand Island this week is incredible.
Here’s the quote from Superintendent Tawana Grover on the district's website concerning visiting fans:
“We want to reduce the amount of people traveling from town to town within the state at this time. We thank visiting schools’ families for understanding.”
Here’s what the State Fair had on its website about free gate admission to this year’s event:
“We Want People To Come Out And Support Our Beloved 4-H And FFA, Enjoy Fair Food, And, If You’re Of Age, To Enjoy A Beverage In A Tavern.”
And further down in its frequently asked questions section came this: “There Is Nothing More Nebraskan Than The Nebraska State Fair.”
Of course, Northwest High School, not far from the Grand Island campus, has a totally different approach to its football games than the Islanders. The Vikings are allowing 75% stadium capacity at its games with no other restrictions on visiting fans. Face coverings are strongly recommended at Northwest, but not required if social distancing can be achieved.
But what really set me off is that the Islanders appear to be allowing the first 100 seniors who sign up admittance to GI’s season opener at home Friday night against Lincoln Pius X. Considering Pius X can have no fans at all, not even the players’ parents, that seems a bit over the top.
Having the 100 seniors at the game supporting their Islander classmates is a good thing. The students should be there and deserve to be there, just like the Thunderbolt parents should be there for their sons.
The east side of the beautifully renovated Memorial Stadium where the visitors sit has more than enough room to social distance the 70 or so sets of parents who would be there. The Pius X parents would be totally separated from the GI fans on the west side.
Several Pius X parents have raised a legitimate concern on Twitter. What if one of the Pius X players suffers a severe injury? In that scenario, not having at least one parent there for their son is unimaginable.
If the injury is bad enough that an ambulance ride to the hospital is necessary, that can be pretty scary for a teenage boy who is in physical pain and mental anguish because he’s there all by himself in unfamiliar surroundings out of town. A parent needs to be there to make medical decisions for their son as well as for comfort and support.
From that aspect alone, this is something the top GI administrators need to reconsider for all fall sports before Friday’s football game.
