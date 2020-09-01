Ron Powell: GI's fan policy puts opposing football players in bad spot if there's a serious injury

Here’s what the State Fair had on its website about free gate admission to this year’s event:

“We Want People To Come Out And Support Our Beloved 4-H And FFA, Enjoy Fair Food, And, If You’re Of Age, To Enjoy A Beverage In A Tavern.”

And further down in its frequently asked questions section came this: “There Is Nothing More Nebraskan Than The Nebraska State Fair.”

Of course, Northwest High School, not far from the Grand Island campus, has a totally different approach to its football games than the Islanders. The Vikings are allowing 75% stadium capacity at its games with no other restrictions on visiting fans. Face coverings are strongly recommended at Northwest, but not required if social distancing can be achieved.

But what really set me off is that the Islanders appear to be allowing the first 100 seniors who sign up admittance to GI’s season opener at home Friday night against Lincoln Pius X. Considering Pius X can have no fans at all, not even the players’ parents, that seems a bit over the top.

Having the 100 seniors at the game supporting their Islander classmates is a good thing. The students should be there and deserve to be there, just like the Thunderbolt parents should be there for their sons.