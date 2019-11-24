It was painful for Coach Michael Huffman to punch the numbers onto the scoreboard at John Faiman Field on Friday before Bellevue West’s football practice.
The intent was to motivate his team by putting up the score of the Thunderbirds’ last meeting with Omaha Westside, their opponent in the Class A state championship game Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
When he finally had “Thunderbirds 62, Warriors 73” showing, Huffman turned inside the press box with a smile on his face and flashbacks from that fateful October night at Westside in 2017 spinning in his head.
“Oh my gosh, shoot me,” Huffman said.
Bellevue West ended up on the wrong end of the highest scoring game by both teams in Class A state history. Here’s some perspective on just how many points the Thunderbirds surrendered that night. Bellevue West’s boys basketball team played Westside three times in the 2017-18 season that followed and the Warriors averaged 57 points in those three contests (two of which were won by Bellevue West).
It was a result that had a profound impact on Huffman and his staff moving forward. It caused them to rethink, rework and rebuild some things defensively.
In the end, they’ve been rewarded.
Even with the 30 points they surrendered to Millard West in the semifinals, the Thunderbirds’ first 12 opponents have scored just a combined 65 points all season. And they’ve been just as good against high-octane offenses as they’ve been against everyone else.
They limited Omaha Burke to 117 total yards in a 48-0 quarterfinal win earlier this month and didn’t allow Notre Dame recruit Xavier Watts to even catch a pass. In a 36-13 regular season win over Elkhorn South (another Class A quarterfinalist), the Storm rushed for 69 yards against the Bellevue West defense, 206 yards under their season average.
“That’s the game that told us we needed to make a change,” Huffman said of the 2017 contest at Westside. “We’ve simplified things for our guys, especially in our coverages. It also helps that we were very young two years ago and these guys are grown up now.”
Huffman also credits defensive coordinator Wade McVey for creating an atmosphere in which the players thrive in.
“Coach McVey is competitive and he can get after it a little bit,” Huffman said. “The kids, they love him. This defensive group has some passion.”
Senior defensive end Matt Thompson is one of this year’s leaders with 18 of his 47 tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage. Junior linebacker Jack McDonnell also has 18 tackles for losses and tops the team in overall stops with 87.
Like a number of the main characters who will be on stage Tuesday night, Thompson was on the field for the 73-62 loss, and he described it as “not a fun time.
“It was really frustrating because we knew were better than that,” the 6-foot, 210-pound Thompson added. “We’ve gotten so much tougher and stronger since then, and we’re playing smarter.”
Bellevue West had some pretty impressive offensive performances in that game from guys who will be there for the rematch. Jay Ducker rushed for 291 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore and future Husker Zavier Betts caught nine passes for 124 yards and a score.
Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, it also turned out to Avante Dickerson’s coming out party. Dickerson, the Westside speedster who now has scholarship offers from LSU and Ohio State as a junior, returned two kickoffs against the Thunderbirds for touchdowns as a freshman.
“We knew about him, but we thought, ‘He’s just a freshman,’’’ Huffman said. “He (Dickerson) got the last laugh.”
The Thunderbirds knew during fall camp that they might have something special on the defensive side of the ball. Bellevue West possesses the most potent offense in the state, but during preseason scrimmages, “we got whupped on,” Ducker said.
“They all flew to the ball and tackled, and the pass defense was way better,” he added. “I’m glad we didn’t have to play against them all the time.”
Those kinds of performances are now the expectation every game.
“We set goals every week and we look forward to the challenge of shutting down our opponents,” McDonnell said. “We hope to keep it going one more game.”