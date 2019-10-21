In middle school football at Lincoln Lutheran, Garret Hoefs was the quarterback and Josh Duitsman served as the backup who floated to different positions to help the team.
Now that they’re in high school, the roles are reversed for Lutheran (5-3). Their production is one of the reasons why the Warriors have won four straight heading into their District 1 championship game Friday night (7:30 p.m. kickoff) at Nebraska Wesleyan’s Abel Stadium against Class C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (8-0).
Duitsman, the 5-foot-11, 170-pound sophomore quarterback, has thrown for 1,243 yards, completed almost 66% of his attempts (97 of 148) and passed for 16 touchdowns. He was 11 of 15 for 247 yards and four TDs in a 31-16 win at Falls City on Friday.
Duitsman got pressed into action last season as a freshman, starting eight games after injuries to the Warriors’ top two quarterbacks. One of those injured QBs, senior James Admiraal, was back this season, and Hoefs was also projected to compete for the job as a freshman.
That didn’t deter Duitsman from taking ownership of the position.
“I had a good summer, so I came in (this season) expecting to do good things,” Duitsman said. “It was definitely nerve-wracking getting thrown in there as a freshman. I’m a lot more confident now, and it helps to have a great offensive line and great receivers around me.”
Lutheran coach Greg Nelson expected Hoefs to make an immediate impact somewhere on the field as a freshman, and the 6-2, 175-pounder has lived up to expectations, especially the last two weeks.
Last Friday, in the Warriors’ 31-16 win at Falls City, Hoefs caught TD passes of 80 and 54 yards and finished with three catches for 140 yards. In a 20-7 win over Auburn on Oct. 11, Hoefs did it running the ball, finishing with 128 yards and two TDs on the ground and adding a 50-yard interception return for another score from his defensive back spot.
Hoefs is providing another weapon to go with senior Ethan Zager, who has 31 receptions for 359 yards and six TDs, a punt return for a touchdown, a kickoff return for another score and a team-high 84 tackles on defense.
Hoefs is fine with being a part-time running back, part-time wide receiver along with backup quarterback.
“I like being bounced around to different positions,” Hoefs said. “I’ll do whatever helps the team.”
They’re a duo that has Nelson excited both about the future as well as what’s in store this weekend.
“There are areas where he can still improve, but Josh has definitely stepped his game up this year,” Nelson said. “The experience he got last year definitely helped him coming into the season and you can see how much better his arm strength and decision-making is from a year ago.”
Nelson thought Hoefs played tentative early in the season, especially in road losses against two of the top C-1 teams in the state — No. 7 Bishop Neumann (40-6 on Sept. 6) and No. 3 Adams Central (42-0 on Sept. 13).
“Garret had a breakout party against Auburn,” Nelson said. “He started running with confidence north and south and showed how explosive he is. He’s come alive since that game.”
A year ago, Lutheran beat Ashland-Greenwood 26-21 in the final regular- season game to win the district championship and advance to the playoffs. The teams met again in the first round of the C-1 playoffs, and Ashland-Greenwood prevailed in that one 34-13.
The Bluejays returned almost everyone from last season, including all-state senior running back Bryce Kitrell.
“You can tell they’ve had another year in the weight room and another year of maturing,” Nelson said. “They’re hungry, so I’m sure they’ll be fired up and ready to go on Friday night