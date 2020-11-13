Rezac's late TD run lifts Westside to Class A final over Millard South

OMAHA — On to the state finals for Omaha Westside at … wait, its home field.
The No. 2 Warriors won their Class A quarterfinal Friday night 35-33 over Millard South on Dom Rezac’s 34-yard touchdown with 3:36 left and thought a trip to Memorial Stadium was in store. But they were unaware those plans were scuttled.
The NSAA, which has navigated fall sports through the coronavirus pandemic as well as it could, decided late Friday afternoon that it would not be feasible to use the home of the Huskers for the Nov. 23 and 24 state finals.
Westside coach Brett Froendt said he found out about the switch while the teams were warming up. He didn’t tell the team and was going to wait until back in the locker room after celebrating a comeback win over gutty Millard South quarterback TJ Urban and his teammates.
“The bottom line is, we're playing for a state championship. We'll play here, we'll play at a park, wherever we got to play," Froendt said. “We just like playing in the big game and that's what it's about. It’s not necessarily where we play but just that we're in it. And we're going to go to win it. That's what we're here for.”
Westside went 75 yards for its go-ahead touchdown that answered Urban’s third score of the game. Actually the Warriors picked up 95 yards on the drive because it overcame two 10-yard holding penalties. They converted two fourth downs, then got flagged on the next play each time.
Rezac’s touchdown was around left end on a second-and-19.
“I got to the edge and the wide receivers blocked really well," said the senior, who ran for a team-high 134 yards on 13 carries. “On that last drive we talked about getting through adversity. We hadn’t had a whole lot this year.”
No. 3 Millard South played the Warriors tougher than the rest of their first 11 opponents. Urban ran for 222 yards on 32 carries. Twice on fourth-and-short, he broke through the bunched-up defense for touchdown runs of 39 and 53 yards.
“He's a great football player," Froendt said. “He’s tough we knew he was their offense. Everything went through him and we knew we had to slow him down. You can't stop him.”
