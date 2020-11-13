Rezac's late TD run lifts Westside to Class A final over Millard South

OMAHA — On to the state finals for Omaha Westside at … wait, its home field.

The No. 2 Warriors won their Class A quarterfinal Friday night 35-33 over Millard South on Dom Rezac’s 34-yard touchdown with 3:36 left and thought a trip to Memorial Stadium was in store. But they were unaware those plans were scuttled.

The NSAA, which has navigated fall sports through the coronavirus pandemic as well as it could, decided late Friday afternoon that it would not be feasible to use the home of the Huskers for the Nov. 23 and 24 state finals.

Westside coach Brett Froendt said he found out about the switch while the teams were warming up. He didn’t tell the team and was going to wait until back in the locker room after celebrating a comeback win over gutty Millard South quarterback TJ Urban and his teammates.

“The bottom line is, we're playing for a state championship. We'll play here, we'll play at a park, wherever we got to play," Froendt said. “We just like playing in the big game and that's what it's about. It’s not necessarily where we play but just that we're in it. And we're going to go to win it. That's what we're here for.”