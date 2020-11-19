Retired North Star coach Waller scratches the 'itch' as an assistant at Elkhorn South

“I missed the contact and personal relationships with players and coaches,” said Waller, co-director of the Lincoln Football Coaches Association along with Pius X assistant coach Jim Hansen. “I connected with Guy back in February, told him I had an itch to start coaching again, and that’s when he told he was going to have some openings.”

Waller got into a routine this fall of working his lawn care business in the mornings, then watching film before driving to Elkhorn South for practice. One of the benefits this season is being able to work with Nebraska recruit Teddy Prochazka, a 6-foot-9, 300-pound Super-State senior who plays offensive tackle and defensive end for the Storm.

“I don’t get him (in practice) as much as I’d like to because he’s so valuable to our offensive line,” Waller said. “Teddy works extremely hard, he’s a high character kid and he’s very talented and athletic. He’s going to be a great one at Nebraska.”

Waller is hoping to continue to coach several more seasons as an assistant for the Storm. He likes some of the young talent in the pipeline, such as sophomore Maverick Noonan, a 6-4, 205-pounder who is the son of former Husker All-American and NFL player Danny Noonan.

“He’s going to be a special player,” Waller said of the younger Noonan.