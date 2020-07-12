Recruiting in a pandemic: How a lack of in-person events affects recruits like Adams, Meyer

A virus-altered football recruiting scene affects every uncommitted high school prospect in the country. In a way, it's evened the playing field.
In a literal sense, it's taken away the field. That in and of itself has presented a different kind of challenge for a specific group of players — those whose recruiting "stock" hinges on every opportunity to get in front of a college coach.
Take Lincoln East linebacker Quinton Adams, for example. A late-bloomer in recruiting — the standout Sellon twins manned the position until graduating in 2018 — Adams doesn't have a surplus of game film to advertise to suitors.
But he was invited to plenty of camps and junior days this summer, a pivotal opportunity to prove his game in a live situation. These events, of course, were canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. There's just something about watching a recruit in person rather than on a grainy computer screen, and a strong showing before a coach's eyes can often trump a video.
"It (in-person) just affects how the coaches can see me move, how I work," Adams said. "It's really unfortunate that we can't go to camps and show everybody what we've been doing."
At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Adams possesses the size Power Five programs seek at the position. He plays inside and out, meaning he can win a footrace with a ball carrier to the sideline or greet a running back at the line of scrimmage.
At least one big fish, Iowa State, called. He has an offer from Augustana, and a string of FCS Missouri Valley teams — North Dakota, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa — have been in touch.
Norris' Dylan Meyer, also a linebacker, is in a similar position. Meyer holds six Division I offers and has been in communication with Nebraska.
Meyer's highlight tape speaks for itself. He's instinctive, athletic and tackles with a purpose. Perhaps the lone pause in his profile is one he can't control. He's 6-foot-1. For reference, both of Nebraska's 2021 commits at inside linebacker, Randolph Kpai and Seth Malcom, are 6-3.
His selling point is his toughness. Meyer plays with brute force, a style that embraces contact and could likely compensate for a couple of inches.
"I'm not 6-4 or 6-3 and all these coaches are a little worried about that," he said. "There's a difference between a kid who is 6-4 and plays football, and then on a different screen, a kid who is 6-1 but completely balls out. It makes a difference.
"That's a big thing that is going to help me is that I'm not 6-4 but I go out and ball out like I am."
While missing out on camps and junior day events dealt a stinging blow, it would pale in comparison to the recoil of a canceled high school football season. The NSAA's last update came June 29, when executive director Jay Bellar told the Journal Star the decision remains fluid but that the NSAA was moving into its normal protocol ahead of a fall high school sports season.
"For me, it's almost vital," Adams says. "I don't even know how to put it into words."
Meyer strikes a similar tone: "It's going to play a huge role in recruiting just because we can't go to these camps, so a lot of colleges are going to be looking at these high school games."
TJ Urban, a dual-threat quarterback standout at Millard South, recently punctuated his recruiting process with a verbal pledge to Air Force.
He has a piece of advice for uncommitted players.
"Just go where you're wanted," Urban said. "Go where you feel is best for you and not where people are telling you to go."
