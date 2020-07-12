Recruiting in a pandemic: How a lack of in-person events affects recruits like Adams, Meyer

At least one big fish, Iowa State, called. He has an offer from Augustana, and a string of FCS Missouri Valley teams — North Dakota, North Dakota State and Northern Iowa — have been in touch.

Norris' Dylan Meyer, also a linebacker, is in a similar position. Meyer holds six Division I offers and has been in communication with Nebraska.

Meyer's highlight tape speaks for itself. He's instinctive, athletic and tackles with a purpose. Perhaps the lone pause in his profile is one he can't control. He's 6-foot-1. For reference, both of Nebraska's 2021 commits at inside linebacker, Randolph Kpai and Seth Malcom, are 6-3.

His selling point is his toughness. Meyer plays with brute force, a style that embraces contact and could likely compensate for a couple of inches.

"I'm not 6-4 or 6-3 and all these coaches are a little worried about that," he said. "There's a difference between a kid who is 6-4 and plays football, and then on a different screen, a kid who is 6-1 but completely balls out. It makes a difference.

"That's a big thing that is going to help me is that I'm not 6-4 but I go out and ball out like I am."