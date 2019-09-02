Coach Wade Houchin and his Raymond Central football team thought the Mustangs would be much better in 2019.
It moved from perception to reality on Friday night when the Mustangs ran past Douglas County West 46-8 in the season-opener, beating a Falcon team that returned 10 starters from a 4-5 squad last season, which defeated Raymond Central 32-13.
It was the first season-opening win for the Mustangs since 2015 when they went 6-3.
“This was huge for our guys mentally,” said Houchin, the second-year head coach whose team went 2-7 a year ago in his first season. The Mustangs have expanded their roster to 36 players, eight more than a year ago.
“Our belief in the offseason had really grown, and they (the players) thought they’d made improvements,” the coach added. “They just needed that confirmation by showing it on the field.”
That verification came in a hurry as Raymond Central started the second half with a running clock after taking a 39-0 lead into intermission. Sophomore quarterback Conner Kreikemeier finished with 192 yards of total offense after rushing for 124 yards on eight carries and a touchdown in Raymond Central’s triple-option game and completing 6 of 10 passes for 68 yards.
Kreikemeier became the starter midway through the season last year as a freshman. The left-hander has matured both physically and mentally to take better command of the position this fall.
“The game was a lot faster last year than I thought it was going to be,” said Kreikemeier, an outside linebacker on defense. “I wasn’t much of a leader last year and that was something I worked to improve on over the summer.”
Senior running back Mikey McCoy finished four drives with TD runs of 3, 6, 10 and 2 yards, part of his 74 yards on 12 attempts. Another sophomore, Travis Nelson, provided the big plays with an 82-yard interception return for a TD and a 90-yard kickoff return for another score.
“Things have totally changed around here in terms of culture and performance,” McCoy said. “You can tell it’s a whole new program, a better program.”
Raymond Central rushed for 255 yards behind an offensive line that lost two key players to season-ending injuries over the summer, including a returning starter in senior Ryan Jelinek who suffered an ACL tear.
But McCoy, senior Ethan Boyd and two other fellow running backs — freshman Mason Kreikemeier and sophomore Logan Bryce — found plenty of space to operate behind returning junior starters Michael Potter and Christian Schweitzer, senior Branden Caraway and junior transfer Nolan Benes.
With more experience this season, “we’ve been able to expand things offensively and move to more a triple-option game in which Conner can either keep, pitch or throw down field when he gets to the edge,” said Houchin, who’s been an assistant at Lincoln Northeast, Waverly, Gothenburg, York and Lincoln Christian before taking his first head coaching job last year.
Raymond Central is in one of the toughest Class C-1 districts in the state, facing games against No. 2 Wahoo, No. 7 Bishop Neumann, No. 9 Columbus Scotus and No. 10 Columbus Lakeview when district play begins in Week 5. The Mustangs also have a non-district road game at Class C-2 perennial power Hastings St. Cecilia on the docket in Week 7.
The Mustangs seemed undeterred by the daunting task in the second half of the season.
“I think we’re capable of big things, huge things,” McCoy said. “We’re capable of winning five games, maybe even more. We’d love to make the playoffs, especially my senior year.”