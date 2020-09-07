Raymond Central football team off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2014

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s a slow, steady process, but the gradual rebuild for the Raymond Central football program took another step forward in the first two weeks of the season.

After wins over Fillmore Central (21-13) and Falls City (21-14), the Mustangs are 2-0 for the first time since a 4-0 start in 2014. They appear well on their way to improving on the 2-7 records posted the past two seasons and the 1-8 mark in 2017.

The Mustangs started 2-1 last season but lost their last six. They were 11 points from going 5-4 and contending for a playoff spot as they had a pair of one-point losses and a six-point setback.

“We’re finally figuring out how to win games at the end instead of finding ways to lose them,” said Raymond Central coach Wade Houchin, who is in his third season as head coach. “You’re starting to see the confidence grow with these guys. Winning does that.”

This is the third year as starters for a number of the Mustangs’ key players, and they’ve been able to build off those difficult lessons learned as freshmen and sophomores and capitalize as juniors and seniors off of that maturation period.