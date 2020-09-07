Raymond Central football team off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2014

It’s a slow, steady process, but the gradual rebuild for the Raymond Central football program took another step forward in the first two weeks of the season.
After wins over Fillmore Central (21-13) and Falls City (21-14), the Mustangs are 2-0 for the first time since a 4-0 start in 2014. They appear well on their way to improving on the 2-7 records posted the past two seasons and the 1-8 mark in 2017.
The Mustangs started 2-1 last season but lost their last six. They were 11 points from going 5-4 and contending for a playoff spot as they had a pair of one-point losses and a six-point setback.
“We’re finally figuring out how to win games at the end instead of finding ways to lose them,” said Raymond Central coach Wade Houchin, who is in his third season as head coach. “You’re starting to see the confidence grow with these guys. Winning does that.”
This is the third year as starters for a number of the Mustangs’ key players, and they’ve been able to build off those difficult lessons learned as freshmen and sophomores and capitalize as juniors and seniors off of that maturation period.
“It was pretty scary being out there as a freshman,” said junior quarterback Conner Kreikemeier, a 5-foot-8, 165-pounder who has rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 251 and two scores in the first two games combined.
“It was faster than I thought it was going to be, but I feel like it just helped me for down the road. Our whole team is like that.”
Kreikemeier is one of seven offensive starters back from a year and one of nine returning on defense where he’s a strong safety. He had eight tackles this past week against Falls City.
Seniors Michael Potter (5-10, 200) and Scott Tvrdy (6-2, 260) are three-year starters upfront, while juniors Travis Nelson (5-6, 145), Logan Bryce (5-5, 150) and senior Lucas Buresh (6-0, 175) all have seen meaningful playing time at the skill positions.
Nelson caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown last week.
Before the season, Houchin considered moving sophomore slotback Rylan Stover to quarterback and sliding Kreikemeier over to the running back spot. But in the end, putting the ball in Kreikemeier’s hands immediately — and skipping the middle man — turned out to be the best approach.
“When I was a freshman, we had young players around me, but we’ve all started to grow up a little,” Kreikemeier said. “We’ve got a lot more threats than we did two years ago.”
Raymond Central hosts Schuyler (1-2) on Friday before heading to Fort Calhoun (0-2) on Sept. 18. They open District 2 play on Sept. 25 at home against Class C-1 No. 7 Ashland-Greenwood (2-0).
The Mustangs’ goal is to be 4-0 when they host the Bluejays in just under three weeks.
“At the beginning of the year I said that this would probably be one of the best seasons we’ve had at Raymond Central in a long time,” Potter said. “It’s looking to go that way, so that’s great.”
WAVERLY 17, OMAHA SKUTT 7
Class B No. 2 Waverly held top-ranked Omaha Skutt to just 120 yards offensively Friday at home to snap the SkyHawks' 27-game win streak, which dated back to 2017.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 35, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 5
The Class A No. 6 Knights football team raced past crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest 35-5 in the second game of a twin bill at Seacrest Field.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 28, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 14
The Crusaders generated all 311 yards of offense on the ground to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
GRETNA 34, LINCOLN HIGH 7
The Links only trailed 6-0 at halftime. But the absences of quarterback Ja Reese Lott-Buzby and running back Jordon Moody stung in the second half.
AQUINAS 27, CENTENNIAL 0
Michael Andel rushed for three touchdowns as the Monarchs beat Centennial 27-0, shutting out the Broncos for a second year in a row.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 39, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 15
The Navigators dominated early — and with less penalties, too — to take a 33-0 lead into the half before beating the Rockets 39-15.
GRAND ISLAND 24, LINCOLN PIUS X 7
Pius X had as many first downs as punts (8) and threw three interceptions, as the Islanders' defense fueled a season-opening win.
