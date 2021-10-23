Rapid reaction: Two Lincoln teams hit the road, two host home games in opening round of high school football playoffs

Official state playoff pairings for Classes A, B, C-1, C-2 and six-man were released Saturday morning. The number of teams playing football only goes down from here, with 112 teams still having something to play for at the moment.
Lincoln on the road: Both of Lincoln’s qualifiers for the Class A playoffs, Lincoln Southeast and East, will hit the road for the first round. Southeast comes in at the No. 10 seed and will play seventh-seeded Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs’ two losses are to Millard South and Bellevue West, but none of Burke’s wins have come against teams with winning records.
Meanwhile, Lincoln East will be feeling pretty lucky. The Spartans finished the season with the exact same wild-card point average as Grand Island, leading to a coin-flip tiebreaker. Grand Island ended up as the No. 11 seed and will play No. 6 Creighton Prep, while Lincoln East comes in as the No. 12 seed against No. 5 Gretna. Coming off a 52-7 loss to the Junior Jays last night, East will be very happy to see a different opponent during the playoffs.
Lincoln at home: While the Capital City’s playoff qualifiers from Class A will be on the road, Lincoln Lutheran and Parkview Christian did enough in Week 9 to secure first-round playoff games at home. Lincoln Lutheran enters the playoffs with a four-game winning streak and comes in as the No. 6 seed against No. 11 Gordon-Rushville. Meanwhile, Parkview Christian grabbed the No. 8 seed in the six-man playoffs by a slim margin and will host No. 9 seed Silver Lake to open its playoff run.
Omaha North turnaround: After losing to four top-10 opponents during an 0-5 start to its season, Omaha North’s journey to the playoffs has been an impressive win. The Vikings recorded four consecutive wins to end the season, including a crucial Week 8 victory over Fremont which secured its playoff spot. A first-round matchup with top-seeded and top-ranked Millard South isn’t the greatest reward, but simply making the playoffs is a tremendous accomplishment for Omaha North.
Depth all over: As always, there are no easy matchups in Class B. Undefeated Bennington comes in at the top seed, but could be staring at a quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 seed Waverly or No. 9 Northwest, with defending champion Elkhorn also on that side of the bracket as the No. 4 seed. After a tough schedule, Aurora claims the No. 2 seed despite a 7-2 record, and undefeated Plattsmouth ends up as the No. 3 seed. The No. 6-No. 11 matchup might be the best of the opening round, with Norris heading on the road to play Omaha Skutt.
A-G’s tough break: Despite being the top seed in Class C-1 by a large margin, Ashland-Greenwood was hardly rewarded with an easy playoff journey. Last year’s state runner-up, Adams Central, is the Bluejays’ first-round opponent, with defending champion Pierce perhaps lurking in the quarterfinals as the No. 9 seed. And if the Bluejays can make it to the semifinals, either No. 4 Columbus Scotus or No. 5 Chadron could be a likely opponent with a combined record of 17-1 between them.
Bergan blues: Archbishop Bergan has been the top-ranked team In Class C-2 all season, and despite being the only undefeated team left in its class, the Knights come in as the No. 2 seed behind Norfolk Catholic at No. 1. Norfolk Catholic gained the top seed because six of its eight wins came against playoff opponents, and it certainly appears to be the top competition for Archbishop Bergan. The undefeated Knights will also be eyeing a potential semifinal clash with No. 3 seed Ord, the team which ended Bergan’s championship hopes in the state-title game a year ago.
High school football Week 9 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot
Week 9! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
Well, that's a wrap. A wrap for all but 16 teams in Class A, that is.
The regular season wraps up this week.
Not one big rally, but two, and 'tears of joy' as No. 6 Waverly fights back for 3OT win at No. 10 Norris
The Vikings trailed by as many as 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the fourth, but it left Norris High School a triple-OT winner.
‘Physically, they beat up on us’: No. 4 Creighton Prep smothers Noah Walters, dominates during 52-7 win over No. 9 Lincoln East
No single opponent has been able to stop Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters this season. Then came Creighton Prep in Week 9.
Sintek threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.
Lincoln Lutheran went into a Class C-2 road football game against Wilber-Clatonia on Friday night with two specific goals in mind.
Zach Fox brought down the big interception in the fourth quarter, and added a key snag on an onside kick attempt for good measure.
With Class A No. 5 Elkhorn South banged up at running back, the Storm turned to senior quarterback Will Skradis to carry the offensive burden.
‘It just felt good’: Behind Easton Weber’s six-touchdown first half, defending D-2 champion BDS rolls in playoff opener
Rolling in the first round of the playoffs is nothing new for BDS, and it was business as usual even after a few early-season stumbles.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7