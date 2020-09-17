Quaintance's score on game's final play lifts Millard North past Lincoln East

OMAHA — Jimmy Quaintance scored from the 1-yard line on the final play of the game as Millard North defeated previously undefeated Lincoln East 46-41 at Buell Stadium.
“I scrambled for it and ended up getting into the end zone,’’ Quaintance said. “The boys up front pushed me in.”
Neither coach liked how long it took for the call to be made.
“I can feel for East,’’ Millard North’s Fred Petito said.
His team pounded East for 559 rushing yards, with Quaintance getting 274 yards on 43 carries, bullish fullback Jason Cox 115 on 18 totes and Tyson Johnk 117 yards on 12 carries. The Mustangs ran 87 plays.
Needed them all, too, to offset a career-high 450 yards passing from East junior Noah Walters. He threw five touchdown passes and ran for one.
Walters had three touchdown aerials in the game’s first 4:15, to Carter Glenn, Brayan Van Meter and Quinton Adams as the Spartans’ Billie Stephenson on the Mustangs’ first snap and Konner Keeshan on their fourth snap recovered fumbles..
Glenn caught a second touchdown pass, 71 yards, for a 28-7 lead but left the game shortly thereafter with an apparent separated left shoulder. Stephenson, who East coach John Gingery said is his team’s top running back, also was injured.
Millard North clawed back to 28-20 at halftime and then scored twice in 13 seconds for a 40-28 lead in the third quarter. Quaintance had the third of his five short-yardage touchdowns finish a 12-play drive to start the period and Blake Closman had a 32-yard pick-six on East’s first play after the kickoff.
Walters scored from the 1 early in the final quarter to make it 40-35 and gave the Spartans a 41-40 lead when his pump fake led to broken coverage by the Mustangs’ secondary and Luke Griesen was alone for a 50-yard touchdown with 3:45 left.
