Quaintance's score on game's final play lifts Millard North past Lincoln East

OMAHA — Jimmy Quaintance scored from the 1-yard line on the final play of the game as Millard North defeated previously undefeated Lincoln East 46-41 at Buell Stadium.

“I scrambled for it and ended up getting into the end zone,’’ Quaintance said. “The boys up front pushed me in.”

Neither coach liked how long it took for the call to be made.

“I can feel for East,’’ Millard North’s Fred Petito said.

His team pounded East for 559 rushing yards, with Quaintance getting 274 yards on 43 carries, bullish fullback Jason Cox 115 on 18 totes and Tyson Johnk 117 yards on 12 carries. The Mustangs ran 87 plays.

Needed them all, too, to offset a career-high 450 yards passing from East junior Noah Walters. He threw five touchdown passes and ran for one.

Walters had three touchdown aerials in the game’s first 4:15, to Carter Glenn, Brayan Van Meter and Quinton Adams as the Spartans’ Billie Stephenson on the Mustangs’ first snap and Konner Keeshan on their fourth snap recovered fumbles..