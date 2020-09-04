QB Schneider, Knights defense produce big win over crosstown rival Southwest

McGinness Schneider did his part by throwing two touchdown passes and running for another to lead Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southeast to a 35-5 win over crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest before a crowd of 1,007 spectators at Seacrest Field on Friday night.
But the senior quarterback, a starting cornerback on defense last season, couldn’t help but notice the job the Knight defenders did in stifling the Southwest offense. Southeast (2-0) not only kept the Silver Hawks (0-2) out of the end zone, the Knights intercepted three passes and limited them to five first downs and only 112 yards of total offense.
“Our defense just goes out every day and competes,” said Schneider, who finished 11-of-22 through the air for 219 yards. “We’ve got a bunch of playmakers on that side of the ball. I’d take them over any defense in the state.”
After Southwest’s Jack Baptista returned the opening kickoff 74 yards to set up a 23-yard field goal by Braeden Bestmann, it was all Southeast the rest of the way.
The Knights had two touchdown passes from Schneider to Jake Appleget called back because of penalties in the first half, but Southeast had more than enough to overcome those mistakes. Appleget later got into the scoring column with a 17-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.
After Nathaniel Gifford recorded the first of two interceptions by the Knights in the first half, Schneider connected with Derek Branch for a 21-yard TD pass to put Southeast ahead to stay.
On Southeast’s next possession, Schneider hit Taveon Thompson with a 37-yard pass and Nebraska baseball recruit Max Buettenback out of the backfield for 14 more to set up the quarterback’s 12-yard TD run to make it 14-3 with 15 seconds left in the opening period.
An Appleget interception on the first play of the second quarter gave Southeast possession at the Silver Hawk 39. A 26-yard pass to Ethan Steer was the big play to set up Gifford’s 3-yard TD run and the 21-3 lead Southeast took into intermission.
The Knights, who limited Southwest to 42 total yards in the first half, had another opportunity for points late in the half after a blocked punt by Thompson set up Southeast at the Hawk 42. The Knights, however, missed a 22-yard field goal as time expired in the half.
Schneider was 7-of-16 through the air for 135 yards in the first 24 minutes.
Southeast finished with 357 total yards, a number that pleased Knights coach Ryan Gottula afterward.
“I was happy to get the win at Kearney last week (14-10), but we felt we could play a lot better,” Gottula said. “I thought our kids had a great mindset all week toward getting better, and I think we were a better football team tonight.”
Gifford added a second TD run of 7 yards early in the third quarter to make it 28-3 after a 23-yard run by Schneider and a 29-yard pass to Buettenback earlier in the march.
After Appleget’s TD reception in the fourth quarter, Southwest closed the scoring out by tackling backup Southeast quarterback Will Levy in the end zone for a safety with 3:24 left in the game.
“Defensively, Southeast is pretty tough. They made a lot of good plays,” Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. “We came out quick again this week, but we hurt ourselves with penalties (nine for 105 yards). We keep making the same mistakes and they’re coming back to haunt us.”
