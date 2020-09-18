QB Flores, Gretna jump out to early lead to silence Thunderbolts

GRETNA — So far, so good for the Gretna football team in the 2020 season.
The Class A No. 10 Dragons moved to 4-0 on the year with a 35-3 win over Lincoln Pius X at home Friday and had control throughout.
Gretna set the tone on the first drive of the game. The Dragons marched 80 yards in eight plays, and sophomore quarterback Zane Flores ran for a 5-yard touchdown.
Flores had the hot hand early on. Over his team’s first two drives, he completed his first eight passes for 99 yards. Mick Huber scored on a 16-yard run on the second drive for Gretna.
“We just got the ball out quick,” Flores said of his team’s early attack. “They started off in man-to-man and we knew we had some guys that could beat them. Our linemen were doing a great job of opening up holes and protecting. It was just all clicking.”
Flores hit Jackson Alexander for a 14-yard score on a screen pass as Gretna pushed its lead to 21-0 in the first quarter. The quarterback finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and one passing.
“He’s matured a lot,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said of Flores. “He’s gotten taller, he’s gotten stronger, and he’s making good decisions. Sometimes as a freshman, he made some freshman mistakes, and now he’s real crisp with the ball and he’s got some playmakers around that are doing some nice things.”
Pius X got on the board with a 30-yard field goal by Thomas McCabe to cut the lead to 21-3.
But Gretna answered right away. Dominic Sedlacek returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and the game was permanently out of reach.
The Thunderbolts (1-3) did get some momentum to open the second half. They put together a 13-play drive and reached Gretna’s 20-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.
Even while Pius X slowed Gretna’s offense down in the second half, the Bolts struggled to move the ball.
“When the offense in the second half sputtered a little bit, we at least didn’t give them any more momentum than we needed to,” Kayl said. “I’m proud of the defensive guys.”
