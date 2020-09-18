QB Flores, Gretna jump out to early lead to silence Thunderbolts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRETNA — So far, so good for the Gretna football team in the 2020 season.

The Class A No. 10 Dragons moved to 4-0 on the year with a 35-3 win over Lincoln Pius X at home Friday and had control throughout.

Gretna set the tone on the first drive of the game. The Dragons marched 80 yards in eight plays, and sophomore quarterback Zane Flores ran for a 5-yard touchdown.

Flores had the hot hand early on. Over his team’s first two drives, he completed his first eight passes for 99 yards. Mick Huber scored on a 16-yard run on the second drive for Gretna.

“We just got the ball out quick,” Flores said of his team’s early attack. “They started off in man-to-man and we knew we had some guys that could beat them. Our linemen were doing a great job of opening up holes and protecting. It was just all clicking.”

Flores hit Jackson Alexander for a 14-yard score on a screen pass as Gretna pushed its lead to 21-0 in the first quarter. The quarterback finished the game with two rushing touchdowns and one passing.