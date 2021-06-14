Q&A with NSAA's Jay Bellar on playing high school sports during COVID-19: 'It was just a question of can we and should we'

Take us back to last August. What was your biggest concern and what was the biggest challenge with diving into a full activities year?

JB: Right when we started with football, it's a contact sport and how do we keep the 6-foot distancing when they're colliding with each other all the time? That was a concern. It seemed like the biggest headache that we had was the masks, requiring masks when we're outside and then it even escalated when we started moving inside. I think that was our biggest worry is when we got to the inside sports, first of all, the masks had to be worn and I think people understood that, but then how many people could we get in? We had some health departments with schools saying two or family members only. We had some that were letting two or three or four, and then it was how do we manage, how do you tell us what our gym will hold when we're at 25%? Those were all things that we tried to work through with schools and do the best we could with the health departments there.

There were a lot of unknowns with the virus, especially last summer, and really there was doubt that sports could even push forward. Think about what the Big Ten was doing 10 months ago. How much pressure was there on the NSAA during that time?