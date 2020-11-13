Prochazka's fourth-quarter sack seals Elkhorn South's trip to Class A final

OMAHA — Teddy Prochazka, a heralded Husker recruit, is best known for his work on the offensive line, clearing paths for runners and buying time for passers.

In other words, he does a lot of the dirty work in the trenches. So when his sack on fourth-and-9 sealed Elkhorn South's seat in the Class A state final, Prochazka knew exactly what he had to do.

"I missed a sack earlier in the night and I wanted to make up for that, so I wrapped him up pretty tight and threw him down," the 6-foot-9, 300-pounder said.

"The next thing that popped in my mind was to throw the bones."

Prochazka sacked Kearney quarterback Preston Pearson with 2 minutes left in regulation, and his tip of the cap to his future school added an exclamation mark on Elkhorn South's 10-3 win over Kearney in a Class A football semifinal Friday at Elkhorn Stadium.

The game, played in cold, windy conditions, was a battle of defenses. Never mind that both teams scored over 35 points last week. It didn't help that the Storm's starting quarterback, Dilan Krause, exited the game with an ankle injury late in the first quarter and did not return. There were turnovers, sacks, stuffed runs. The works.