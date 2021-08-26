Prep glance: Ruelas' TD catch in first half proves to be difference for Waverly

Cole Murray connected with Anthony Ruelas for a second touchdown late in the first half, and Class B No. 6 Waverly held off a pesky Elkhorn North team for a 20-14 victory Thursday at Elkhorn North.

Murray connected with Ruelas with 27 seconds left in the second quarter, after Grant Jenkins' big gain set Waverly in prime territory.

The Vikings' offense came through after Easton Mains gave the Wolves their second lead of the game, 14-13, after a 59-yard run. Elkhorn North led 7-0 after the first quarter, but Ruelas' first touchdown catch from Murray was sandwiched between two Devon Moore field goals to help Waverly to a 13-7 advantage.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln East 9-16, Lincoln North Star 4-3: Morgan Adams and Sydney Walz each hit a homer for Lincoln East in the first game. Adams got the Spartans on the board first with a solo home run in the first and Walz hit a grand slam in the second. Campbell Petrick earned the win, pitching eight strikeouts in seven innings.

In Game 2, East outhit North Star 16-3. Petrick went 3-for-4 and Walz hit two homers. Morgan Adams and Amelia Kehn each hit a homer. too.