Prep glance: Ruelas' TD catch in first half proves to be difference for Waverly

Cole Murray connected with Anthony Ruelas for a second touchdown late in the first half, and Class B No. 6 Waverly held off a pesky Elkhorn North team for a 20-14 victory Thursday at Elkhorn North.
Murray connected with Ruelas with 27 seconds left in the second quarter, after Grant Jenkins' big gain set Waverly in prime territory.
The Vikings' offense came through after Easton Mains gave the Wolves their second lead of the game, 14-13, after a 59-yard run. Elkhorn North led 7-0 after the first quarter, but Ruelas' first touchdown catch from Murray was sandwiched between two Devon Moore field goals to help Waverly to a 13-7 advantage.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln East 9-16, Lincoln North Star 4-3: Morgan Adams and Sydney Walz each hit a homer for Lincoln East in the first game. Adams got the Spartans on the board first with a solo home run in the first and Walz hit a grand slam in the second. Campbell Petrick earned the win, pitching eight strikeouts in seven innings.
In Game 2, East outhit North Star 16-3. Petrick went 3-for-4 and Walz hit two homers. Morgan Adams and Amelia Kehn each hit a homer. too.
Lincoln Northeast 10, Lincoln High 1: Kirsten Peterson went 2-for-2, with a double and three runs to lead Northeast. Rockets' pitchers Deleesi Bartling and Maddi Duncan combined for nine strikeouts and only allowed one hit.
VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln High 3, Lincoln Southeast 2: Lincoln High won the match 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-10. Faith Van Eck and Nicole Haywood combined for 30 kills to pace the Lincoln High offense in an early-season five-set thriller. Van Eck led the way with 17 kills and the Links overcame a 2-1 deficit. Harper Case recorded 31 digs for the Links.
GIRLS GOLF
Lincoln High Scramble: Lincoln North Star took home third place at Highlands Golf Course. The Navigators team consisted of Rayna Pytlik, Kylie Hood, Korynne Boutin, Lilly Hanley and Grace Rathman. Lincoln High finished fourth and Lincoln Northeast fifth. Elkhorn South won the event.
Syracuse Invitational: Lincoln Lutheran won the team title shooting an overall 405, while Lincoln Christian took second with a 427 at Syracuse Country Club. Olivia Lovegrove won the individual title for the Crusaders after shooting an 84. Rachael Volin took second for the Warriors with an 86.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln North Star 6, Lincoln High 3: North Star rolled to four singles victories, including an 8-3 victory from Cooper Wesslund at No. 3 singles. Wesslund and Kaden McCoy also helped the Navigators win No. 1 doubles, which helped seal the victory. Glenn McChristian won No. 1 singles for Lincoln High 8-4.