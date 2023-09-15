The Parkview Christian football team rebounded from last week's lopsided loss to crush Heartland Lutheran 59-16 Thursday in Grand Island.
The Class D-6 No. 7 Patriots (2-1) led 27-0 after one quarter and 45-8 at halftime before finishing the game with 310 rushing yards.
Brayden Bayliss ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns for Parkview. Thomas Copeland had touchdown runs of 11 and 63 yards, and touchdown catches of 23 and 19 yards.
After giving up 54 points last week to top-ranked S-E-M, Parkview's defense returned to form as well. Jaxton Supencheck finished with nine tackles and four sacks while Anthony Page had six tackles and three sacks.
Photos: Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast meet in city football game
Lincoln East's Mikhale Ford celebrates with Owen Laessig (from left) after Laessig scored a touchdown during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Landon Hoff avoids a tackle by Lincoln East's Noah Pederson during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Dash Bauman (center) cruises into the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown against Lincoln Northeast on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Jacian Brown attempts to bring down Lincoln East's Landon Lingenfelter during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Dash Bauman (center) is brought down by Lincoln Northeast's Carter Amory (bottom) and Jacian Brown during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley throws a pass during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Drew Van Dyke holds on to the jersey of Lincoln East's Noah Burhoop as he runs the ball during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Andrew Berry tackles Lincoln Northeast's Jacian Brown during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd speaks to his team during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz attempts to side step past Lincoln Northeast's Jacian Brown during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Dash Bauman (center) attempts to escape from Lincoln Northeast defenders, including Lincoln Northeast's Ethan Covington (right) during the second quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Alex Buescher and Lincoln East's Kelby Zimmerman chase down a tipped ball during the first quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln East's Dash Bauman celebrates a touchdown while Lincoln Northeast's Aiden Craig walks back to the sideline during the first quarter at Seacrest Field, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
