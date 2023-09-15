The Parkview Christian football team rebounded from last week's lopsided loss to crush Heartland Lutheran 59-16 Thursday in Grand Island.

The Class D-6 No. 7 Patriots (2-1) led 27-0 after one quarter and 45-8 at halftime before finishing the game with 310 rushing yards.

Brayden Bayliss ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns for Parkview. Thomas Copeland had touchdown runs of 11 and 63 yards, and touchdown catches of 23 and 19 yards.

After giving up 54 points last week to top-ranked S-E-M, Parkview's defense returned to form as well. Jaxton Supencheck finished with nine tackles and four sacks while Anthony Page had six tackles and three sacks.

Photos: Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast meet in city football game