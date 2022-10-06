Prep glance: No. 1 Silver Hawks dominate Lincoln High with high-powered offense

Class A No. 1 Lincoln Southwest dominated in-town rival Lincoln High, 25-8, 25-10, 25-14 on Thursday night.

Brinly Christensen led the Silver Hawks offense in kills with 12. Alli Mullin had four aces and Teagan Little had 10 digs. Emerson Lionberger led the Southwest defense with five blocks.

Silver Hawks head coach Jessica Baker was proud of how her team played a strong game and never let up.

Lincoln North Star 3, Lincoln Northeast 0: Lincoln North Star swept Lincoln Northeast 25-19, 25-23, 25-12 on Thursday night at North Star.

Macy Roth led the way for the Navigators, picking up 12 kills. Hailey Boltz added eight kills, Avery Bowen and Ali Jacobs each had seven. Boltz also added five ace serves in the lopsided victory.

Northeast played North Star strong in the first two sets, but it wasn't enough. Come the third set, it was all North Star.

FOOTBALL

Millard South 49, Columbus 7: Cam Kozeal scored four touchdowns for the Patriots, three passing and one rushing, en route to Millard South's third straight victory.

North Platte 56, Lincoln Northeast 7: Brice Eloume scored the Rockets' lone touchdown on a 9-yard run with 6:15 remaining in the fourth. The Bulldogs capitalized on offense, scoring eight touchdowns to improve to 4-3.