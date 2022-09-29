Prep glance: Millard South edges Lincoln East on late field goal; Skutt wins slugfest with Pius X

Millard South got a 32-yard touchdown pass from Cam Kozeal to Amarion Jackson just before halftime, then scored the only points of the second half on a fourth-quarter field goal, to edge Lincoln East 22-21 Thursday night in Omaha.

Kozeal, in his second game back for the Patriots after missing three weeks while competing with the United States U18 baseball team, hooked up with Jackson following a long kickoff return by Delunn Jones after Lincoln East (3-3) had scored to go up 21-13 on a six-yard run by Dash Baumann with 52 seconds left in the second quarter.

The game-winning points came off the foot of Simon McLannan, who made three field goals.

Omaha Skutt 23, Lincoln Pius 8: For the third time this season Class B No. 6 Lincoln Pius X was unable to get its offense going against a ranked opponent, falling behind 16-0 at halftime in a 23-8 loss at Omaha Skutt.

Maccoy Holtam scored twice for the No. 9-ranked Skyhawks (4-2), his first coming on a 64-yard touchdown run made it 13-0 in the second quarter. Holtam's big play came shortly after a Pius X ballcarrier was stripped near the Skutt goal line to keep the Thunderbolts off the board.

Pius X cut its 16-0 deficit in half with Matt Bohy's 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but Skutt put things out of reach when Holtam scored on a 20-yard run for the final margin.

Just for good measure, Holtam intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter as Pius X was trying to mount a late rally.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln Northeast completed a dominating 12-2 win over cross-town rival Lincoln Northwest on Thursday afternoon.

Northeast scored at least two runs every inning, before completing the run-rule win in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Rockets offense combined for 12 hits, with seven different players registering at least one knock.

Hailey Leininger went 2-2 with four RBIs at the plate for Northeast, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. Leininger was also the winning pitcher, throwing all four innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out 10 batters.

Kynzee McFadden hit two homers for Northwest, both solo shots.

BOYS TENNIS

Lincoln Pius X Triangular: The Thunderbolts went 11-1 on their home court, going 6-0 against Lincoln Northeast and 5-1 against Lincoln High. Lincoln Northeast finished 6-6 and were responsible for Lincoln Pius X's lone loss in No. 1 singles, and Lincoln Northeast went 1-11.

Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Southwest 0: Hunter Nelson continued his perfect season in No. 1 singles, beating Lincoln Southwest's Barrett Warner 8-1 to extend his record to 31-0. Samarth Sajeesh also furthered his record to 31-0 in No. 2 singles after his own 8-1 victory.