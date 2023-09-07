The Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest softball team swept No. 9 Lincoln Pius X in a doubleheader Thursday at Doris Bair Softball Complex.

In the first game, Lincoln Southwest took control early with a five-run second inning in an 11-1 victory. Emma Dostal and Brenly Noerrlinger led the Silver Hawks with each hitting a solo home run.

In the nightcap, the Thunderbolts held leads in the second and fourth innings but couldn't hang on, losing 7-4. Kennadi Williams, Mary Beth Hart, Delaney Madson and Hadley Madson each had home runs for Southwest.

CROSS COUNTRY

Fairbury Cross Country Invitational: Auburn had four girls finish inside the top 10, leading the Bulldogs to the team title. Liston Crotty led the team, winning the individual title in 21 minutes, 25 seconds. She finished three seconds ahead of the runner-up. Freeman won the boys' title, finishing five points ahead of Beatrice. Jobjosiah Muthiani led the team with a runner-up finish, running the race in 17:40.

GOLF

Lincoln Southeast Invitational: Eden Larson led Lincoln Southwest at Holmes Golf Course, shooting a 70 and winning by five strokes to help the Silver Hawks capture the team title with a 312 score. Lincoln Southwest had two other golfers tie for fifth with 79s: Julia Hyten and Lauryn Ball.

VOLLEYBALL

In the battle for A street, Class A No. 4 Lincoln East rolled to a 3-0 sweep over No. 7 Lincoln Pius X.