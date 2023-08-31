The Lincoln North Star football team set a Class A single-game scoring record last week, scoring 93 points against Omaha Benson.

No record this time, but another high-powered offensive display for the Gators.

North Star defeated Lincoln Northeast 50-0 on Thursday at Seacrest Field. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to accommodate more spectators.

The Gators led 24-0 at halftime. By the end of the third, it was 40-0.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln Northeast 1: Northeast's Hayden Osmera led the Rockets with 11 kills.

Lincoln North Star 3, Fremont 0: North Star's Macy Roth led the Navigators with 21 kills. Abby Lottman had 17 assists.

