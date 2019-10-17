{{featured_button_text}}

TK Barrett rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and Bellevue East pulled away for a 41-25 win against Lincoln Northeast in football on Thursday night in Bellevue.

The Chieftains jumped to an early 14-0 lead on two Avree Mackey touchdown runs.

Northeast pulled to within 14-12 on a pair of touchdown catches by Kaleb Merrill, and pulled to within 27-19 on Xavier Gary's 13-yard touchdown run.

But Bellevue East answered on Barnett's 12-yard touchdown toss to Dige Dige.

Northeast quarterback Jeremiah Collier threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

VOLLEYBALL

Lincoln Pius X 3, Lincoln High 0: A dominating middle set sent Lincoln Pius X on its way to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 home sweep. Lauren Taubenheim had 10 kills and Alexis Markowski seven to lead the Thunderbolts, who had a .280 hitting percentage. The Bolts (24-6) had eight ace serves, including three apiece from Kylen Sealock and Markowski.

