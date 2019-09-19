{{featured_button_text}}
Aurora vs. Wahoo, 9.13

Aurora's Kaleb Moural gives a thumbs-up from the ground after scoring a touchdown against Wahoo on Friday in Wahoo.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Football

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Millard North at Creighton Prep

Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast

Class D-2

Garden County at Maxwell

Leyton/Banner County at Medicine Valley

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class A

Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista

Columbus at Fremont

Elkhorn South at Bellevue West

Lincoln North Star at Omaha South

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East

Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn

Millard West at Millard South

North Platte at Grand Island

Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Omaha Westside at Gretna

Papillion-La Vista South at Kearney

Class B

Alliance at Brush, Colo.

Bennington at Seward

Gering at Hastings

Lexington at Waverly

McCook at Beatrice

Northwest at Aurora

Omaha Gross at Schuyler

Omaha Skutt at York

Plattsmouth at Mount Michael

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

South Sioux City at Crete

Sterling, Colo. at Scottsbluff

Class C-1

Adams Central at Gothenburg

Arlington at Boone Central

Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town

Chadron at Broken Bow

Columbus Lakeview at Wayne

Cozad at Sidney

Fairbury at Falls City

Fort Calhoun at Logan View/SS

Holdrege at Chase County

Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann

Milford at Lincoln Lutheran

Minden at Fillmore Central

Mitchell at Bridgeport

Nebraska City at Raymond Central

Ogallala at Kearney Catholic

Omaha Concordia at Auburn

O'Neill at Battle Creek

Ord at Central City

Pierce at Columbus Scotus

Platteview at Wahoo

Valentine at Winner, S.D.

West Point-Beemer at DC West

Class C-2

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Aquinas at Ponca

Archbishop Bergan at Stanton

BRLD at Norfolk Catholic

Bennett County, S.D. at Gordon-Rushville

Centennial at Sutton

Doniphan-Trumbull at Southern Valley

Gibbon at North Platte St. Pat's

Grand Island CC at North Bend Central

Hartington CC at David City

Hastings St. Cecilia at Wood River

Hershey at Centura

Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia

Oakland-Craig at Syracuse

Sandy Creek at Freeman

St. Paul at Malcolm

Superior at Shelby-Rising City

Tekamah-Herman at Conestoga

Twin River at Crofton

Yutan at Johnson County Central

Class D-1

Ansley-Litchfield at Cambridge

Clearwater-Orchard at West Holt

Cross County at Fullerton

Dundy County-Stratton at Kimball

Elkhorn Valley at Osceola-High Plains

Heartland at Nebraska Lutheran

Homer at Creighton

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Osmond

Lourdes CC at BDS

Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield

Palmyra at Southern

Southwest at Sutherland

Thayer Central at EMF

Tri County at Meridian

Wisner-Pilger at Madison

Class D-2

Allen at Winside

Axtell at Brady

Blue Hill at Shelton

Cedar Bluffs at Riverside

Central Valley at Elgin/PJ

Clarkson/Leigh at Parkview Christian

Hartington-Newcastle at CWCE

Humphrey SF at Giltner

Johnson-Brock at Lawrence-Nelson

Kenesaw at Twin Loup

Paxton at Sandhills/Thedford

Plainview at Emerson-Hubbard

Randolph at Pender

Wauneta-Palisade at Bertrand

Six-man

Deshler at Eustis-Farnam

Heartland Lutheran at Santee

Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley

Minatare at Cody-Kilgore

Red Cloud at Elba

Silver Lake at McCool Junction

Spalding Academy at S-E-M

St. Edward at Wilcox-Hildreth

Sterling at Harvard

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments