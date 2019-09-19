Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Millard North at Creighton Prep
Norfolk at Lincoln Northeast
Class D-2
Garden County at Maxwell
Leyton/Banner County at Medicine Valley
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista
Columbus at Fremont
Elkhorn South at Bellevue West
Lincoln North Star at Omaha South
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East
Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn
Millard West at Millard South
North Platte at Grand Island
Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest
Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan
Omaha North at Omaha Burke
Omaha Westside at Gretna
Papillion-La Vista South at Kearney
Class B
Alliance at Brush, Colo.
Bennington at Seward
Gering at Hastings
Lexington at Waverly
McCook at Beatrice
Northwest at Aurora
Omaha Gross at Schuyler
Omaha Skutt at York
Plattsmouth at Mount Michael
Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
South Sioux City at Crete
Sterling, Colo. at Scottsbluff
Class C-1
Adams Central at Gothenburg
Arlington at Boone Central
Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town
Chadron at Broken Bow
Columbus Lakeview at Wayne
Cozad at Sidney
Fairbury at Falls City
Fort Calhoun at Logan View/SS
Holdrege at Chase County
Lincoln Christian at Bishop Neumann
Milford at Lincoln Lutheran
Minden at Fillmore Central
Mitchell at Bridgeport
Nebraska City at Raymond Central
Ogallala at Kearney Catholic
Omaha Concordia at Auburn
O'Neill at Battle Creek
Ord at Central City
Pierce at Columbus Scotus
Platteview at Wahoo
Valentine at Winner, S.D.
West Point-Beemer at DC West
Class C-2
Aquinas at Ponca
Archbishop Bergan at Stanton
BRLD at Norfolk Catholic
Bennett County, S.D. at Gordon-Rushville
Centennial at Sutton
Doniphan-Trumbull at Southern Valley
Gibbon at North Platte St. Pat's
Grand Island CC at North Bend Central
Hartington CC at David City
Hastings St. Cecilia at Wood River
Hershey at Centura
Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia
Oakland-Craig at Syracuse
Sandy Creek at Freeman
St. Paul at Malcolm
Superior at Shelby-Rising City
Tekamah-Herman at Conestoga
Twin River at Crofton
Yutan at Johnson County Central
Class D-1
Ansley-Litchfield at Cambridge
Clearwater-Orchard at West Holt
Cross County at Fullerton
Dundy County-Stratton at Kimball
Elkhorn Valley at Osceola-High Plains
Heartland at Nebraska Lutheran
Homer at Creighton
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Osmond
Lourdes CC at BDS
Lutheran High Northeast at Wakefield
Palmyra at Southern
Southwest at Sutherland
Thayer Central at EMF
Tri County at Meridian
Wisner-Pilger at Madison
Class D-2
Allen at Winside
Axtell at Brady
Blue Hill at Shelton
Cedar Bluffs at Riverside
Central Valley at Elgin/PJ
Clarkson/Leigh at Parkview Christian
Hartington-Newcastle at CWCE
Humphrey SF at Giltner
Johnson-Brock at Lawrence-Nelson
Kenesaw at Twin Loup
Paxton at Sandhills/Thedford
Plainview at Emerson-Hubbard
Randolph at Pender
Wauneta-Palisade at Bertrand
Six-man
Deshler at Eustis-Farnam
Heartland Lutheran at Santee
Maywood-Hayes Center at Creek Valley
Minatare at Cody-Kilgore
Red Cloud at Elba
Silver Lake at McCool Junction
Spalding Academy at S-E-M
St. Edward at Wilcox-Hildreth
Sterling at Harvard