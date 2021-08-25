Prep football: Week 1 scores and schedule

Football
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East
Millard South at Millard North
Omaha Burke at Bellevue West
Omaha Northwest at Omaha Bryan
Class B
South Sioux City at Sioux City North, Iowa
Waverly at Elkhorn North
Class C-1
Boone Central at Norfolk Catholic
Class C-2
Doniphan-Trumbull at North Platte St. Pat's
Dundy County-Stratton at Julesburg, Colo.
Class D-2
Homer at Bloomfield
Sandhills Valley at Hyannis
Six-man
Crawford 2, Edgemont, S.D. 0, fft.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Class A
Aurora at North Platte
Bellevue East at Omaha Benson
Columbus at Omaha Central
Fremont at Lincoln Northeast
Grand Island at Kearney
Gretna at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln High at Lincoln North Star
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha North
Millard West at Elkhorn South
Norfolk at Omaha South
Omaha Westside at Creighton Prep
Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South
Class B
Alliance at Mitchell
Crete at York
Elkhorn High at Norris
Fort Morgan, Colo. at Scottsbluff
Gering at Torrington, Wyo.
Hastings at McCook
Lexington at Seward
Northwest at Bennington
Omaha Gross at Mount Michael
Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Skutt
Plattsmouth at Blair
Ralston at Beatrice
Class C-1
Adams Central at Holdrege
Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn
Battle Creek at Central City
Boys Town at Columbus Lakeview
Chadron at Chase County
Fairbury at Minden
Falls City at Platteview
Gothenburg at Cozad
Logan View/SS at Wayne
Louisville at DC West
Malcolm at Milford
Nebraska City at Schuyler
North Bend Central at Fort Calhoun
Ogallala at Broken Bow
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
O'Neill at Hartington CC
Raymond Central at Fillmore Central
Sidney at Bridgeport
St. Paul at Pierce
Wahoo at Columbus Scotus
West Point-Beemer at Arlington
Wood River-Shelton at Kearney Catholic
Class C-2
BRLD at Tekamah-Herman
Bishop Neumann at Aquinas
Centennial at Superior
Centura at Hershey
David City at Twin River
Hastings St. Cecilia at Wilber-Clatonia
Ord at Gordon-Rushville
Sandy Creek at Gibbon
Sutton at Grand Island CC
Valentine at Crofton
Yutan at Archbishop Bergan
Class D-1
Amherst at Alma
Anselmo-Merna at Ansley-Litchfield
Arapahoe at Hi-Line
Arcadia-Loup City at Elm Creek
Bayard at Morrill
Bertrand at Overton
Blue Hill at Loomis
Brownell Talbot at Stanton
Clarkson/Leigh at Cross County
EMF at Conestoga
Elkhorn Valley at Summerland
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
Garden County at Hemingford
Heartland at Giltner
Howells-Dodge at East Butler
Humphrey/LHF at Neligh-Oakdale
Kimball at Hitchcock County
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge at Wisner-Pilger
Lourdes CC at Falls City SH
Madison at Lutheran High Northeast
Maxwell at Perkins County
Palmyra at Omaha Christian
Plainview at Ainsworth
Ravenna at Southern Valley
Southern at HTRS
St. Mary's at Elgin/PJ
Sutherland at Cambridge
Thayer Central at Shelby-Rising City
Tri County at Johnson County Central
Twin Loup at North Central
Wakefield at Guardian Angels CC
Weeping Water at Freeman
West Holt at Burwell
Class D-2
Allen at Osmond
CWC at Boyd County
Central Valley at Fullerton
Creighton at Pender
BDS at Diller-Odell
Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs
High Plains at Lawrence-Nelson
Humphrey SF at Wynot
Kenesaw at Axtell
Maywood-Hayes Center at Leyton
Medicine Valley at South Loup
Nebraska Christian at Palmer
Nebraska Lutheran at Johnson-Brock
Niobrara/Verdigre at Wausa
Pleasanton at Brady
Randolph at Hartington-Newcastle
Riverside at Osceola
Sandhills/Thedford at Mullen
Winside at Walthill
Six-man
Arthur County at S-E-M
Cody-Kilgore at Paxton
Creek Valley at Hay Springs
Deshler at Red Cloud