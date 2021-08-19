 Skip to main content
Prep football: Week 0 schedule
Prep football: Week 0 schedule

Football

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Blue Hill at Cross County

Homer at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Lincoln North Star at Hastings

Schuyler at Sandy Creek

