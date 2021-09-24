Prep football summaries, 9/24

Summaries from Friday's Week 5 high school football action.
COLUMBUS 28, LINCOLN HIGH 23
|Columbus
|14
|7
|0
|7
|--
|28
|Lincoln High
|0
|10
|6
|7
|--
|23
COL--Blaser 7 run (Esch kick)
COL--Iburg 5 run (Esch kick)
LHS--Parks 38 FG
COL--Iburg 2 run (Esch kick)
LHS--Lott-Buzby 4 run (Parks kick)
LHS--Leuty 80 interception return (kick failed)
COL--Bloomquist 3 run (Esch kick)
LHS--Leuty 10 pass from Lott-Buzby (Parks kick)
LINCOLN PIUS X 36, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 14
|Lincoln Pius X
|7
|22
|7
|0
|--
|36
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|6
|8
|--
|14
PX--Bohy 19 run (Schafers kick)
PX--Bohy 11 run (Manzitto run)
PX--Bohy 17 run (Schafers kick)
PX--Frank 4 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)
NS--Elliott 27 pass from Sunken (run failed)
PX--Frank 8 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)
NS--Hallett 45 pass from Sunken (Seip run)
PAPILLION-LV SOUTH 30, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 11
|Lincoln Southwest
|2
|9
|0
|0
|--
|11
|Papillion-LV South
|0
|8
|15
|7
|--
|30
LSW--Team safety
LSW--Carpenter 25 FG
LSW--Newell 4 run (kick blocked)
PVS--Medeck 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Quelette pass)
PVS--Trace 1 run (Fitzpatrick run)
PVS--Bahl 47 interception return (Aiden kick)
PVS--Quelette 21 run (Aiden kick)
NORTH PLATTE 37, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 14
|Lincoln Northeast
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
|North Platte
|6
|8
|8
|7
|--
|37
NP--Roblee 3 run (kick blocked)
LNE--Alley 3 run (kick good)
LNE--Gray 1 run (kick good)
NP--Tonkinson 1 run (Janas run)
NP--Genatone 8 run (Janas run)
NP--Tilford 9 run (conversion good)
NP--Genatone 18 run (kick good)
LINCOLN EAST 47, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 10
|Lincoln East
|14
|17
|9
|7
|--
|47
|Lincoln Southeast
|3
|0
|0
|7
|--
|10
LSE--McCashland 27 FG
LE--Coleman 79 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Greisen 4 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Coleman 17 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Erikson 20 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Gorr 20 FG
LE--Stephenson 50 pass from Walters (kick failed)
LE--Gorr 30 FG
LSE--M. Appleget 27 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick)
LE--Bauman 11 run (Gorr kick)
SEWARD 30, HASTINGS 7
|Hastings
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Seward
|3
|14
|0
|13
|--
|30
SEW--Hammond 20 FG
SEW--Bisbee 75 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
SEW--Sukup 1 run (Hammond kick)
SEW--Ruth 52 interception return (Hammond kick)
SEW--Hill 4 run (run failed)
HAS--Samuelson 14 run (kick good)
BEATRICE 35, NORRIS 21
|Norris
|0
|14
|0
|7
|--
|21
|Beatrice
|14
|0
|14
|7
|--
|35
BEA--Nelson 59 run (Lang kick)
BEA--Jurgens 27 run (Lang kick)
NOR--Cerny 9 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Langston 37 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
BEA--Nelson 4 run (Lang kick)
BEA--Timmerman 27 pass from Burroughs (Lang kick)
NOR--Meyer 43 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
BEA--Nelson 9 run (Lang kick)
PLATTSMOUTH 55, CRETE 0
PLATTSMOUTH--Christian Meneses scored five touchdowns to go along with 156 yards on only 10 carries to help Plattsmouth blow out Crete.
|Crete
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Plattsmouth
|14
|28
|6
|7
|--
|55
WAVERLY 38, MOUNT MICHAEL 7
ELKHORN--Waverly had 11 tackles for loss and intercepted three passes. On the ground, Eddie Johnson ran for 65 yards and a touchdown.
|Waverly
|10
|28
|0
|0
|--
|38
|Mount Michael
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
WAV--Skrobecki 10 interception return (Moore kick)
WAV--Moore 26 FG
WAV--Johnson 46 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Heffelfinger 61 pass form Murry (Moore kick)
WAV--Murry 1 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Schenikau 4 pass from Jackson (Moore kick)
MM--Djidjoho 10 pass from Brewster (Santa Maria kick)
AURORA 48, YORK 7
|Aurora
|21
|20
|7
|0
|--
|48
|York
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
AUR--Kemling 12 run (Peters kick)
AUR--Collazo 3 run (kick failed)
AUR--Collazo 4 run (Owens run)
AUR--Collazo 5 run (kick failed)
AUR--Collazo 26 run (Peters kick)
AUR--Collazo 4 run (Peters kick)
AUR--Collazo 26 run (Peters kick)
YOR--Jenssen 2 run (Ivey kick)
WAHOO 22, PLATTEVIEW 7
SPRINGFIELD--Owen Hancock scored three touchdowns on five rushing attempts and Gavin Pokorny rushed for 132 yards on 11 carries to lead the Warriors.
|Wahoo
|6
|8
|0
|8
|--
|22
|Platteview
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
WAH--Hancock 8 run (kick failed)
WAH--Hancock 15 run (Ludvik run)
PLA--6 run (Riha kick)
WAH--Hancock 1 run (Ludvick run)
ST. PAUL 37, FILLMORE CENTRAL 13
GENEVA--St. Paul rushed for 240 yards including two rushing touchdowns by Trevor Dugan.
|St. Paul
|7
|24
|6
|0
|--
|37
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|0
|13
|--
|13
SP--Placke 9 run (kick good)
SP--Birkby 5 run (kick good)
SP--Team safety
SP--Dugan 12 run (conversion good)
SP--John 35 interception return (kick good)
SP--Dugan 5 run (conversion failed)
FC--Stassines 2 run (Lauby kick)
FC--Trowbridge 61 pass from Stassines (conversion failed)
MILFORD 56, NEBRASKA CITY 28
MILFORD--Jaxon Weyand ran for 251 yards on 11 carries and Eli Vondra ran for additional 149 yards as Milford survived a shootout.
|Nebraska City
|0
|14
|14
|0
|--
|28
|Milford
|14
|6
|22
|14
|--
|56
MIL--Vondra 4 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Vondra 57 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Vondra 4 run (kick failed)
NC--Nelson 15 run (Gonzalez kick)
NC--Brown 27 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez)
MIL--Weyand 38 run (conversion failed)
MIL--Oborny 6 run (Shook catch)
NC--Nelson 8 run (Gonzalez kick)
NC--Thompson 35 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick)
MIL--Weyand 24 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Weyand 75 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Schluckebier 10 run (Stutzman kick)
AUBURN 50, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 7
|Auburn
|21
|7
|14
|8
|--
|50
|Lincoln Christian
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
A--Hug 4 run (Dixon kick)
A--R. Binder 76 punt return (Dixon kick)
A--Hug 67 run (Dixon kick)
LC--Berrier 6 run (Ehlers kick)
A--Hug 11 run (Dixon kick)
A--Hall 15 run (Dixon kick)
A--Boellstorff 34 pass from Dixon (Dixon kick)
A--M. Binder 17 pass from Shaw (Ligouri run)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 42, RAYMOND CENTRAL 7
|Raymond Central
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Ashland-Greenwood
|28
|14
|0
|0
|--
|42
AG--Upton 38 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Shepard 53 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
AG--Sobota 12 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Sobota 12 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
AG--Sobota 39 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
AG--Upton 4 run (Shepard kick)
RC--Peterson 28 run (Kreikemeier kick)
FAIRBURY 28, FALLS CITY 20
FAIRBURY--Senior quarterback Carson Simon threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for Falls City.
|Fairbury
|6
|0
|8
|6
|--
|20
|Falls City
|14
|0
|6
|8
|--
|28
FAC--Strecker 26 pass from Simon (conversion failed)
FAC--Simon 24 run (Simon pass)
FAI--Olds 59 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)
FAC--Strecker 36 pass from Simon (conversion failed)
FAI--Olds 70 pass from Biehl (2-point conversion)
FAC--Simon 1 run (Wilcox pass)
FAI--Olds 90 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)
CENTENNIAL 42, SYRACUSE 12
UTICA--Michael Nisly ran for 132 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns to lead the Broncos.
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
|Centennial
|7
|21
|7
|7
|--
|42
CEN--Ma. Nisly 12 run (Fehlhafer kick)
CEN--Mi. Nisly 31 pass from Ma. Nisly (Fehlhafer kick)
CEN--Mi. Nisly 7 run (Fehlhafer kick)
CEN--Bargen 55 pass from Ma. Nisly (Fehlhafer kick)
CEN--Mi. Nisly 2 run (Fehlhafer kick)
SYR--Shanks 2 run (conversion failed)
SYR--Petersen 27 run (conversion failed)
CEN--Dodson 10 run (Fehlhafer kick)
MALCOLM 28, LOUISVILLE 14
LOUISVILLE--Lucas Christensen carried the ball 12 times for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Clippers.
|Malcolm
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Louisville
|7
|0
|14
|7
|--
|28
MAL--Courter 4 run (Zoucha kick)
LOU--44 run (kick good)
MAL--Zoucha 2 run (kick failed)
MAL--Frank 17 run (Frank run)
LOU--28 pass (kick good)
MAL--Christensen 9 run (Zoucha kick)
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 49, DAVID CITY 6
DAVID CITY--Jarett Boggs scored two touchdowns and Archbishop Bergen scored all 49 of its points in the first half to blow past David City.
|Archbishop Bergan
|21
|28
|0
|0
|--
|49
|David City
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
AB--73 pass (Langenfeld kick)
AB--65 punt return (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Boggs 3 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Boggs 10 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Ka. McIntyre 45 pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Ko. McIntyre 5 run (Langenfeld kick)
AB--Cortes 7 run (Langenfeld kick)
DC--7 run (Denker kick)
BISHOP NEUMANN 24, WILBER-CLATONIA 14
|Bishop Neumann
|3
|0
|7
|14
|--
|24
|Wilber-Clatonia
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
BN--Lilly 20 FG
WC--Keslar 28 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)
WC--Kreshel 1 run (Ortiz kick)
BN--Sassaman 21 run (Lilly kick)
BN--Meis 40 pass from Schutt (Lilly kick)
BN--Barry 94 pass from Schutt (Lilly kick)
SUPERIOR 14, SANDY CREEK 0
SUPERIOR--Dane Miller ran for both of the Wildcats' scores as the Superior defense blanked Sandy Creek at home.
|Sandy Creek
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Home
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
SUP--Miller 1 run (Avalos kick)
SUP--Miller 30 run (Avalos kick)
YUTAN 30, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 13
|Yutan
|0
|14
|10
|6
|--
|30
|Lincoln Lutheran
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
LLU--Jurgens 20 run (Stowell kick)
YUT--Kirchmann 1 run (kick failed)
YUT--Peterson 68 pass from Kirchmann (Christiansen run)
YUT--Kirchmann 31 FG
YUT--Keiser 1 run (Kirchmann kick)
YUT--Wentworth 58 interception return (kick failed)
LLU--Pella 75 pass form Duitsman (kick failed)
AQUINAS 29, OAKLAND-CRAIG 28
|Aquinas
|0
|14
|7
|8
|--
|29
|Oakland-Craig
|0
|8
|6
|14
|--
|28
AQU--Prochaska 21 run (Prochaska kick)
OAK--Uhing 8 run (Uhing run)
AQU--Thege 13 run (Prochaska kick)
OAK--Thomsen 75 pass from Gatewood (kick failed)
AQU--Prochaska 20 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)
OAK--Thomsen 42 pass from Gatewood (Gatewood run)
OAK--Thomsen 88 blocked field goal return (kick failed)
AQU--Andel 1 run (Sellers run)
BDS 64, BLUE HILL 38
|BDS
|0
|28
|22
|14
|--
|64
|Blue Hill
|8
|14
|0
|16
|--
|38
BH--pass (conversion good)
BDS--Norder 1 run (Domeier run)
BH--pass (conversion good)
BDS--Weber 53 run (run failed)
BDS--Weber 17 run (Weber run)
BDS--Weber 12 run from Norder (run failed)
BH--1 run (conversion failed)
BDS--Weber 9 run (Norder run)
BDS--Weber 44 run (Norder run)
BDS--Weber 5 run (run failed)
BH--2 pass (conversion good)
BDS--Weber 66 run (run failed)
BH--pass (run railed)
BDS--Weber 56 run (Stengel run)
PALMYRA 70, FREEMAN 28
PALMYRA--Sophomore quarterback Drew Erhart threw for three touchdowns and ran for two for the Panthers.
|Freeman
|0
|16
|6
|6
|--
|28
|Palmyra
|24
|22
|8
|16
|--
|70
PAL--Hatcher 2 run (Erhart run)
PAL--Hatcher 46 pass from Erhart (Erhart run)
PAL--Fitzpatrick 6 run (Waltke pass)
FRE--Ruse 6 run (Jurgens run)
PAL--Erhart 43 run (Hatcher run)
FRE--Jurgens 6 pass from Ruse (Ruse run)
PAL--Hatcher 4 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Erhart 20 run (Waltke pass)
FRE--Ruse 13 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Waltke 40 pass from Erhart (Waltke pass)
PAL--Hatcher 4 run (Pope pass)
FRE--Ruse 4 run (conversion failed)
PAL--Fitzpatrick 14 pass from Erhart (Jensen run)
JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 66, HTRS 36
HUMBOLDT--Trey Holthus scored six touchdowns and the Thunderbirds rushed for 355 yards. Jon Duncan also had two interceptions.
|Johnson Co. Central
|16
|28
|8
|14
|--
|66
|HTRS
|8
|14
|0
|8
|--
|30
JCC--Holthus 7 run (Holthus run)
JCC--Schuster 3 run (Barras kick)
JCC--Holthus 54 run (conversion failed)
JCC--Barras 57 pass from Holthus (Jones pass)
JCC--Barras 29 run (conversion failed)
JCC--Barras 15 run (Holthus run)
JCC--Holthus 78 run (Holthus run)
JCC--Schuster 26 pass from Holthus (conversion failed)
JCC--Duncan 45 pass from Holthus (Holthus run)
HUMPHREY/LHF 62, EAST BUTLER 8
HUMPHREY--Led by twin brothers Jason and Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family rolled up 440 total yards of offense. Trevin Brecka had 13 carries for 72 yards for East Butler.
|East Butler
|0
|8
|0
|0
|--
|8
|Humphrey/LHF
|16
|16
|24
|6
|--
|62
H--Jas. Sjuts 33 pass from Jac. Sjuts (Sjuts run)
H--Jas. Sjuts 30 pass from Jac. Sjuts (Keller pass)
H--Keller 51 pas from Jac. Sjuts (Keller pass)
EB--T. Brecka 45 run (Brecka run)
H--Jas. Sjuts 32 pass from Jac. Sjuts (Sjuts pass)
H--Weise 13 run (Sjuts run)
H--Jac. Sjuts 8 run (Keller pass)
H--Frauendorfer 22 run (Gronenthal pass)
H--Frauendorfer 55 fumble recovery (pass failed)
EMF 28, THAYER CENTRAL 20
FRIEND--Breckan Schluter ran 41 times for EMF for 179 yards and a score.
|Thayer Central
|0
|8
|6
|6
|--
|20
|EMF
|6
|6
|8
|8
|--
|28
EMF--Svec 25 pass from Weber (kick failed)
EMF--Svec 18 pass from Weber (kick failed)
TC--Souerdyke 7 pass from McLaughlin (Virus pass from McLaughlin)
EMF--Team safety
EMF--Schluter 11 run (kick failed)
TC--Souerdyke 58 run (kick failed)
TC--McLaughlin 2 run (kick failed)
EMF--Weber 8 run (Schluter 3 run)
TRI COUNTY 40, HEARTLAND 38
HENDERSON--Dusty Kapke ran for 126 yards, passed for 53, and scored three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to lead Tri County.
|Tri County
|8
|0
|8
|24
|--
|40
|Heartland
|16
|8
|8
|6
|--
|38
HEA--Wetjen 65 pass from Peters (Peters run)
HEA--Arbuck 23 punt return (Wetjen run)
TRI--Weichel 1 run (Lewandowski run)
HEA--Peters 23 run (Wetjen run)
TRI--Kapke 2 run (Kapke run)
HEA--Arbuck 24 pass form Peters (conversion failed)
HEA--Safety
TRI--Kapke 28 run (Lewandowski pass)
HEA--Arbuck 62 pass from Peters (conversion failed)
TRI--Lewandowski 53 pass form Kapke (Kapke run)
TRI--Kapke 35 run (Kapke run)
SOUTHERN 40, DILLER-ODELL 28
WYMORE--Evan Saathoff caught three passes for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also grabbing two interceptions for Southern.
|Diller-Odell
|14
|0
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Southern
|0
|12
|14
|14
|--
|40
DO--Warren 11 pass from Ebeling (run failed)
DO--Engelman 3 run (Warren pass)
SN--Swearingen 8 run (run failed)
SN--Swearingen 8 run (run failed)
SN--Saathoff 27 pass from Maguire (pass failed)
SN--Bradley 42 run (Saathoff pass)
DO--Ebeling 7 run (run failed)
SN--Maguire 1 run (Saathoff pass)
DO--Ebeling 1 run (Ebeling run)
FALLS CITY SH 36, JOHNSON-BROCK 20
|Falls City SH
|16
|6
|8
|6
|--
|36
|Johnson-Brock
|6
|8
|6
|0
|--
|20
FCSH--Catlin 3 run (conversion good)
FCSH--Jordan 1 run (conversion good)
JB--Fossenbarger 8 run (conversion failed)
FCSH--Jordan 15 run (conversion failed)
JB--Parriott 3 pass from Fossenbarger (conversion good)
FCSH--Jordan 14 run (conversion good)
JB--Parriott 57 from Fossenbarger (conversion failed)
FCSH--Jordan 1 run (conversion failed)
PAWNEE CITY 77, MERIDIAN 29
|Pawnee City
|30
|20
|13
|14
|--
|77
|Meridian
|7
|6
|16
|0
|--
|29
PC--Maloley 30 run (Osborne kick)
M--Peterson 7 run (Kumpf pass from Herrera)
PC--Maloley 33 run (Osborne kick)
PC--Koester fumble recovery (kick blocked)
PC--Maloley 65 run (Gyhra kick)
PC--Maloley 70 run (kick failed)
PC--Koester 4 pass from Osborne (Gyhra kick)
M--Peterson 8 run (kick failed)
PC--Gyhra 28 run (kick failed)
M--Dennis 15 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
M--Dennis interception return (Herrera kick)
PC--Gyhra 4 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
PC--Farwell 10 run (Moore pass from Pierce)
PC--King 33 run (run failed)
PC--Farwell 8 run (Gyhra kick)
McCOOL JUNCTION 69, HEARTLAND LUTHERAN 8
McCOOL JUNCTION--Chase Wilkinson tossed four touchdown passes and scored twice more on the ground to lead the Mustangs.
|Heartland Lutheran
|0
|0
|8
|0
|--
|8
|McCool Junction
|32
|21
|8
|8
|--
|69
MC--Wilkinson 15 run (Cucchi kick)
MC--Vodicka 23 pass from Wilkinson (Cucchi kick)
MC--Vodicka 56 pass from Wilkinson (Cucchi kick)
MC--Rhodes 22 pass from Harig (Cucchi kick)