Prep football summaries, 9/24
agate

Prep football summaries, 9/24

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 9.24

Lincoln Pius X's Jackson Finder (8) and Mac Boatman (24) watch their game against Lincoln North Star in the second quarter Friday at Seacrest Field.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Summaries from Friday's Week 5 high school football action.

COLUMBUS 28, LINCOLN HIGH 23

Columbus 14 --28 
Lincoln High  10 --23 

COL--Blaser 7 run (Esch kick)

COL--Iburg 5 run (Esch kick)

LHS--Parks 38 FG

COL--Iburg 2 run (Esch kick)

LHS--Lott-Buzby 4 run (Parks kick)

LHS--Leuty 80 interception return (kick failed)

COL--Bloomquist 3 run (Esch kick)

LHS--Leuty 10 pass from Lott-Buzby (Parks kick)

LINCOLN PIUS X 36, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 14

Lincoln Pius X 72270--36
Lincoln North Star  0068--14

PX--Bohy 19 run (Schafers kick)

PX--Bohy 11 run (Manzitto run)

PX--Bohy 17 run (Schafers kick)

PX--Frank 4 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)

NS--Elliott 27 pass from Sunken (run failed)

PX--Frank 8 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)

NS--Hallett 45 pass from Sunken (Seip run)

PAPILLION-LV SOUTH 30, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 11

Lincoln Southwest 2900--11
Papillion-LV South  08157--30

LSW--Team safety

LSW--Carpenter 25 FG

LSW--Newell 4 run (kick blocked)

PVS--Medeck 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Quelette pass)

PVS--Trace 1 run (Fitzpatrick run)

PVS--Bahl 47 interception return (Aiden kick)

PVS--Quelette 21 run (Aiden kick)

NORTH PLATTE 37, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 14

Lincoln Northeast 70--14 
North Platte  7--37 

NP--Roblee 3 run (kick blocked)

LNE--Alley 3 run (kick good)

LNE--Gray 1 run (kick good)

NP--Tonkinson 1 run (Janas run)

NP--Genatone 8 run (Janas run)

NP--Tilford 9 run (conversion good)

NP--Genatone 18 run (kick good)

LINCOLN EAST 47, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 10

Lincoln East 1417 97 --47 
Lincoln Southeast  3 --10 

LSE--McCashland 27 FG

LE--Coleman 79 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)

LE--Greisen 4 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)

LE--Coleman 17 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)

LE--Erikson 20 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)

LE--Gorr 20 FG

LE--Stephenson 50 pass from Walters (kick failed)

LE--Gorr 30 FG

LSE--M. Appleget 27 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick)

LE--Bauman 11 run (Gorr kick)

SEWARD 30, HASTINGS 7

Hastings --
Seward 14 13 --30 

SEW--Hammond 20 FG

SEW--Bisbee 75 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)

SEW--Sukup 1 run (Hammond kick)

SEW--Ruth 52 interception return (Hammond kick)

SEW--Hill 4 run (run failed)

HAS--Samuelson 14 run (kick good)

BEATRICE 35, NORRIS 21

Norris 014  --21 
Beatrice  1414  --35 

BEA--Nelson 59 run (Lang kick)

BEA--Jurgens 27 run (Lang kick)

NOR--Cerny 9 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

NOR--Langston 37 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

BEA--Nelson 4 run (Lang kick)

BEA--Timmerman 27 pass from Burroughs (Lang kick)

NOR--Meyer 43 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

BEA--Nelson 9 run (Lang kick)

PLATTSMOUTH 55, CRETE 0 

PLATTSMOUTH--Christian Meneses scored five touchdowns to go along with 156 yards on only 10 carries to help Plattsmouth blow out Crete. 

Crete --
Plattsmouth  14 28 --55 

WAVERLY 38, MOUNT MICHAEL 7

ELKHORN--Waverly had 11 tackles for loss and intercepted three passes. On the ground, Eddie Johnson ran for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Waverly 10 28--38 
Mount Michael  --

WAV--Skrobecki 10 interception return (Moore kick)

WAV--Moore 26 FG

WAV--Johnson 46 run (Moore kick)

WAV--Heffelfinger 61 pass form Murry (Moore kick)

WAV--Murry 1 run (Moore kick)

WAV--Schenikau 4 pass from Jackson (Moore kick)

MM--Djidjoho 10 pass from Brewster (Santa Maria kick)

AURORA 48, YORK 7

Aurora 2120 --48 
York  --

AUR--Kemling 12 run (Peters kick)

AUR--Collazo 3 run (kick failed)

AUR--Collazo 4 run (Owens run)

AUR--Collazo 5 run (kick failed)

AUR--Collazo 26 run (Peters kick)

AUR--Collazo 4 run (Peters kick)

AUR--Collazo 26 run (Peters kick)

YOR--Jenssen 2 run (Ivey kick)

WAHOO 22, PLATTEVIEW 7

SPRINGFIELD--Owen Hancock scored three touchdowns on five rushing attempts and Gavin Pokorny rushed for 132 yards on 11 carries to lead the Warriors.

Wahoo --22 
Platteview  --

WAH--Hancock 8 run (kick failed)

WAH--Hancock 15 run (Ludvik run)

PLA--6 run (Riha kick)

WAH--Hancock 1 run (Ludvick run)

ST. PAUL 37, FILLMORE CENTRAL 13

GENEVA--St. Paul rushed for 240 yards including two rushing touchdowns by Trevor Dugan. 

St. Paul 24 --37 
Fillmore Central  13 --13

SP--Placke 9 run (kick good) 

SP--Birkby 5 run (kick good) 

SP--Team safety 

SP--Dugan 12 run (conversion good) 

SP--John 35 interception return (kick good)

SP--Dugan 5 run (conversion failed) 

FC--Stassines 2 run (Lauby kick) 

FC--Trowbridge 61 pass from Stassines (conversion failed) 

MILFORD 56, NEBRASKA CITY 28

MILFORD--Jaxon Weyand ran for 251 yards on 11 carries and Eli Vondra ran for additional 149 yards as Milford survived a shootout. 

Nebraska City 14 14 --28 
Milford  14 22 14 --56 

MIL--Vondra 4 run (Stutzman kick) 

MIL--Vondra 57 run (Stutzman kick) 

MIL--Vondra 4 run (kick failed) 

NC--Nelson 15 run (Gonzalez kick) 

NC--Brown 27 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez) 

MIL--Weyand 38 run (conversion failed) 

MIL--Oborny 6 run (Shook catch) 

NC--Nelson 8 run (Gonzalez kick) 

NC--Thompson 35 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick) 

MIL--Weyand 24 run (Stutzman kick) 

MIL--Weyand 75 run (Stutzman kick) 

MIL--Schluckebier 10 run (Stutzman kick) 

AUBURN 50, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 7

Auburn 21 14 --50 
Lincoln Christian  --

A--Hug 4 run (Dixon kick)

A--R. Binder 76 punt return (Dixon kick)

A--Hug 67 run (Dixon kick)

LC--Berrier 6 run (Ehlers kick)

A--Hug 11 run (Dixon kick)

A--Hall 15 run (Dixon kick)

A--Boellstorff 34 pass from Dixon (Dixon kick)

A--M. Binder 17 pass from Shaw (Ligouri run)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 42, RAYMOND CENTRAL 7

Raymond Central 0007--7
Ashland-Greenwood  281400--42

AG--Upton 38 run (Shepard kick)

AG--Shepard 53 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)

AG--Sobota 12 run (Shepard kick)

AG--Sobota 12 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)

AG--Sobota 39 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)

AG--Upton 4 run (Shepard kick)

RC--Peterson 28 run (Kreikemeier kick)

FAIRBURY 28, FALLS CITY 20

FAIRBURY--Senior quarterback Carson Simon threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for Falls City.

Fairbury --20 
Falls City  14 --28 

FAC--Strecker 26 pass from Simon (conversion failed)

FAC--Simon 24 run (Simon pass)

FAI--Olds 59 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)

FAC--Strecker 36 pass from Simon (conversion failed)

FAI--Olds 70 pass from Biehl (2-point conversion)

FAC--Simon 1 run (Wilcox pass)

FAI--Olds 90 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)

CENTENNIAL 42, SYRACUSE 12 

UTICA--Michael Nisly ran for 132 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns to lead the Broncos.

Syracuse --12 
Centennial  21 --42 

CEN--Ma. Nisly 12 run (Fehlhafer kick) 

CEN--Mi. Nisly 31 pass from Ma. Nisly (Fehlhafer kick) 

CEN--Mi. Nisly 7 run (Fehlhafer kick) 

CEN--Bargen 55 pass from Ma. Nisly (Fehlhafer kick) 

CEN--Mi. Nisly 2 run (Fehlhafer kick) 

SYR--Shanks 2 run (conversion failed) 

SYR--Petersen 27 run (conversion failed) 

CEN--Dodson 10 run (Fehlhafer kick) 

MALCOLM 28, LOUISVILLE 14

LOUISVILLE--Lucas Christensen carried the ball 12 times for 97 yards and a touchdown for the Clippers.

Malcolm 7007--14
Louisville  70147--28

MAL--Courter 4 run (Zoucha kick)

LOU--44 run (kick good)

MAL--Zoucha 2 run (kick failed)

MAL--Frank 17 run (Frank run)

LOU--28 pass (kick good)

MAL--Christensen 9 run (Zoucha kick)

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 49, DAVID CITY 6

DAVID CITY--Jarett Boggs scored two touchdowns and Archbishop Bergen scored all 49 of its points in the first half to blow past David City. 

Archbishop Bergan 21 28 --49 
David City  --

AB--73 pass (Langenfeld kick) 

AB--65 punt return (Langenfeld kick) 

AB--Boggs 3 run (Langenfeld kick) 

AB--Boggs 10 run (Langenfeld kick) 

AB--Ka. McIntyre 45 pass from Ko. McIntyre (Langenfeld kick) 

AB--Ko. McIntyre 5 run (Langenfeld kick) 

AB--Cortes 7 run (Langenfeld kick) 

DC--7 run (Denker kick) 

BISHOP NEUMANN 24, WILBER-CLATONIA 14

Bishop Neumann 30714--24
Wilber-Clatonia  01400--14

BN--Lilly 20 FG

WC--Keslar 28 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)

WC--Kreshel 1 run (Ortiz kick)

BN--Sassaman 21 run (Lilly kick)

BN--Meis 40 pass from Schutt (Lilly kick)

BN--Barry 94 pass from Schutt (Lilly kick)

SUPERIOR 14, SANDY CREEK 0

SUPERIOR--Dane Miller ran for both of the Wildcats' scores as the Superior defense blanked Sandy Creek at home. 

Sandy Creek --
Home  14 --14 

SUP--Miller 1 run (Avalos kick) 

SUP--Miller 30 run (Avalos kick) 

YUTAN 30, LINCOLN LUTHERAN 13

Yutan 14 10 --30 
Lincoln Lutheran  --13 

LLU--Jurgens 20 run (Stowell kick)

YUT--Kirchmann 1 run (kick failed)

YUT--Peterson 68 pass from Kirchmann (Christiansen run)

YUT--Kirchmann 31 FG

YUT--Keiser 1 run (Kirchmann kick)

YUT--Wentworth 58 interception return (kick failed)

LLU--Pella 75 pass form Duitsman (kick failed)

AQUINAS 29, OAKLAND-CRAIG 28

Aquinas 0148--29 
Oakland-Craig 14 --28

AQU--Prochaska 21 run (Prochaska kick)

OAK--Uhing 8 run (Uhing run)

AQU--Thege 13 run (Prochaska kick)

OAK--Thomsen 75 pass from Gatewood (kick failed)

AQU--Prochaska 20 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)

OAK--Thomsen 42 pass from Gatewood (Gatewood run)

OAK--Thomsen 88 blocked field goal return (kick failed)

AQU--Andel 1 run (Sellers run)

BDS 64, BLUE HILL 38

BDS 02822 14 --64
Blue Hill  14 16 --38 

BH--pass (conversion good)

BDS--Norder 1 run (Domeier run)

BH--pass (conversion good)

BDS--Weber 53 run (run failed)

BDS--Weber 17 run (Weber run)

BDS--Weber 12 run from Norder (run failed)

BH--1 run (conversion failed)

BDS--Weber 9 run (Norder run)

BDS--Weber 44 run (Norder run)

BDS--Weber 5 run (run failed)

BH--2 pass (conversion good)

BDS--Weber 66 run (run failed)

BH--pass (run railed)

BDS--Weber 56 run (Stengel run)

PALMYRA 70, FREEMAN 28

PALMYRA--Sophomore quarterback Drew Erhart threw for three touchdowns and ran for two for the Panthers.

Freeman 01666--28
Palmyra  2422816--70

PAL--Hatcher 2 run (Erhart run)

PAL--Hatcher 46 pass from Erhart (Erhart run)

PAL--Fitzpatrick 6 run (Waltke pass)

FRE--Ruse 6 run (Jurgens run)

PAL--Erhart 43 run (Hatcher run)

FRE--Jurgens 6 pass from Ruse (Ruse run)

PAL--Hatcher 4 run (conversion failed)

PAL--Erhart 20 run (Waltke pass)

FRE--Ruse 13 run (conversion failed)

PAL--Waltke 40 pass from Erhart (Waltke pass)

PAL--Hatcher 4 run (Pope pass)

FRE--Ruse 4 run (conversion failed)

PAL--Fitzpatrick 14 pass from Erhart (Jensen run)

JOHNSON CO. CENTRAL 66, HTRS 36

HUMBOLDT--Trey Holthus scored six touchdowns and the Thunderbirds rushed for 355 yards. Jon Duncan also had two interceptions.

Johnson Co. Central 1628814--66
HTRS  81408--30

JCC--Holthus 7 run (Holthus run)

JCC--Schuster 3 run (Barras kick)

JCC--Holthus 54 run (conversion failed)

JCC--Barras 57 pass from Holthus (Jones pass)

JCC--Barras 29 run (conversion failed)

JCC--Barras 15 run (Holthus run)

JCC--Holthus 78 run (Holthus run)

JCC--Schuster 26 pass from Holthus (conversion failed)

JCC--Duncan 45 pass from Holthus (Holthus run)

HUMPHREY/LHF 62, EAST BUTLER 8

HUMPHREY--Led by twin brothers Jason and Jacob Sjuts, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family rolled up 440 total yards of offense. Trevin Brecka had 13 carries for 72 yards for East Butler.

East Butler --
Humphrey/LHF  16 16 24 --62 

H--Jas. Sjuts 33 pass from Jac. Sjuts (Sjuts run)

H--Jas. Sjuts 30 pass from Jac. Sjuts (Keller pass)

H--Keller 51 pas from Jac. Sjuts (Keller pass)

EB--T. Brecka 45 run (Brecka run)

H--Jas. Sjuts 32 pass from Jac. Sjuts (Sjuts pass)

H--Weise 13 run (Sjuts run)

H--Jac. Sjuts 8 run (Keller pass)

H--Frauendorfer 22 run (Gronenthal pass)

H--Frauendorfer 55 fumble recovery (pass failed)

EMF 28, THAYER CENTRAL 20

FRIEND--Breckan Schluter ran 41 times for EMF for 179 yards and a score.

Thayer Central --20 
EMF  --28 

EMF--Svec 25 pass from Weber (kick failed)

EMF--Svec 18 pass from Weber (kick failed)

TC--Souerdyke 7 pass from McLaughlin (Virus pass from McLaughlin)

EMF--Team safety

EMF--Schluter 11 run (kick failed)

TC--Souerdyke 58 run (kick failed)

TC--McLaughlin 2 run (kick failed)

EMF--Weber 8 run (Schluter 3 run)

TRI COUNTY 40, HEARTLAND 38

HENDERSON--Dusty Kapke ran for 126 yards, passed for 53, and scored three rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown to lead Tri County.

Tri County 24 --40 
Heartland  16 --38 

HEA--Wetjen 65 pass from Peters (Peters run)

HEA--Arbuck 23 punt return (Wetjen run)

TRI--Weichel 1 run (Lewandowski run)

HEA--Peters 23 run (Wetjen run)

TRI--Kapke 2 run (Kapke run)

HEA--Arbuck 24 pass form Peters (conversion failed)

HEA--Safety

TRI--Kapke 28 run (Lewandowski pass)

HEA--Arbuck 62 pass from Peters (conversion failed)

TRI--Lewandowski 53 pass form Kapke (Kapke run)

TRI--Kapke 35 run (Kapke run)

SOUTHERN 40, DILLER-ODELL 28

WYMORE--Evan Saathoff caught three passes for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while also grabbing two interceptions for Southern.

Diller-Odell 140014--28
Southern  0121414--40

DO--Warren 11 pass from Ebeling (run failed)

DO--Engelman 3 run (Warren pass)

SN--Swearingen 8 run (run failed)

SN--Swearingen 8 run (run failed)

SN--Saathoff 27 pass from Maguire (pass failed)

SN--Bradley 42 run (Saathoff pass)

DO--Ebeling 7 run (run failed)

SN--Maguire 1 run (Saathoff pass)

DO--Ebeling 1 run (Ebeling run)

FALLS CITY SH 36, JOHNSON-BROCK 20

Falls City SH 16 --36 
Johnson-Brock  --20 

FCSH--Catlin 3 run (conversion good)

FCSH--Jordan 1 run (conversion good)

JB--Fossenbarger 8 run (conversion failed)

FCSH--Jordan 15 run (conversion failed)

JB--Parriott 3 pass from Fossenbarger (conversion good)

FCSH--Jordan 14 run (conversion good)

JB--Parriott 57 from Fossenbarger (conversion failed)

FCSH--Jordan 1 run (conversion failed)

PAWNEE CITY 77, MERIDIAN 29

Pawnee City 30 20 13 14 --77 
Meridian 16 --29 

PC--Maloley 30 run (Osborne kick)

M--Peterson 7 run (Kumpf pass from Herrera)

PC--Maloley 33 run (Osborne kick)

PC--Koester fumble recovery (kick blocked)

PC--Maloley 65 run (Gyhra kick)

PC--Maloley 70 run (kick failed)

PC--Koester 4 pass from Osborne (Gyhra kick)

M--Peterson 8 run (kick failed)

PC--Gyhra 28 run (kick failed)

M--Dennis 15 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)

M--Dennis interception return (Herrera kick)

PC--Gyhra 4 pass from Osborne (kick failed)

PC--Farwell 10 run (Moore pass from Pierce)

PC--King 33 run (run failed)

PC--Farwell 8 run (Gyhra kick)

McCOOL JUNCTION 69, HEARTLAND LUTHERAN 8

McCOOL JUNCTION--Chase Wilkinson tossed four touchdown passes and scored twice more on the ground to lead the Mustangs.

Heartland Lutheran 0080--8
McCool Junction  322188--69

MC--Wilkinson 15 run (Cucchi kick)

MC--Vodicka 23 pass from Wilkinson (Cucchi kick)

MC--Vodicka 56 pass from Wilkinson (Cucchi kick)

MC--Rhodes 22 pass from Harig (Cucchi kick)

MC--Vodicka 6 pass from Wilkinson (kick failed)

MC--Garretson 18 pass from Wilkinson (Rieken pass)

MC--Wilkinson 65 run (Cucchi kick)

MC--Garretson 33 yard (Cucchi kick)

HL--Minkler 4 run (Minkler kick)

MC--Plock 50 interception return (Cucchi kick)

