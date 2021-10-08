Prep football summaries, 10/8

Summaries from Friday's Week 7 high school football action.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA 28, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 7
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Papillion-La Vista
|0
|14
|7
|7
|--
|28
PLV--Prestito 66 run (Walker kick)
PLV--Prestito 2 run (Walker kick)
PLV--Prestito 6 run (Walker kick)
PLV--Hubert fumble recovery (Walker kick)
LSW--Baptista 3 pass from Fritton (Jessup kick)
KEARNEY 34, LINCOLN HIGH 14
|Lincoln High
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Kearney
|7
|7
|20
|0
|--
|34
OMAHA NORTH 40, LINCOLN PIUS X 21
|Omaha North
|21
|0
|12
|7
|--
|40
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|0
|7
|14
|--
|21
ON--Porter 11 run (Gomez kick)
ON--Williams 1 run (Gomez kick)
ON--Porter 80 run (Gomez kick)
ON--Williams 14 run (kick failed)
ON--Brown 62 pass from Williams (kick failed)
LPX--Frank 9 pass from Petsche (Shafers kick)
ON--Brown 89 kick return (Gomez kick)
LPX--Bohy 1 run (Shafers kick)
LPX--Sutko 29 pass from Petsche (Shafers kick)
CREIGHTON PREP 48, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 10
|Creighton Prep
|21
|20
|7
|0
|--
|48
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|3
|7
|0
|--
|10
CP—Russell 15 interception return (Hamilton kick)
CP—Brown 8 run (Hamilton kick)
CP—Marcelino 57 run (Hamilton kick)
LNE—I. Eloume 24 FG
CP—Brown 12 run (Hamilton kick)
CP—Stessman 2 run (kick failed)
CP—Brown 32 run (Hamilton kick)
LNE—M.Gray 4 pass from Hoffman (I. Eloume kick)
CP—Brown 4 run (Hamilton kick)
SEWARD 28, BEATRICE 26
|Beatrice
|7
|13
|0
|6
|--
|26
|Seward
|7
|7
|7
|7
|--
|28
SEW--Sukup 1 run (Hammond kick)
BEA--Jurgens 45 run (Lang kick)
BEA--Jurgens 21 run (Lang kick)
SEW--Sukup 32 run (Hammond kick)
BEA--Jurgens 28 pass from Burroughs (kick failed)
SEW--Hackbart 57 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
BEA--Jurgens 4 run (run failed)
SEW--Hackbart 10 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
NORTHWEST 24, YORK 17
|Northwest
|7
|3
|14
|0
|--
|24
|York
|3
|7
|0
|7
|--
|17
NW--Hartman 2 run (Atwood kick)
YOR--Ivey 31 FG
YOR--Jensen 36 run (Ivey kick)
NW--Atwood 33 FG
NW--Hartman 13 run (Atwood kick)
NW--Richardson 32 pass from Hartman (Atwood kick)
YOR--Ivey 18 pass from Seevers (Ivey kick)
PLATTSMOUTH 21, WAVERLY 14
|Waverly
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
|Plattsmouth
|6
|8
|0
|7
|--
|21
P--Meneses 85 run (kick failed)
W--Marsh 66 pass from Murray (Moore kick)
W--Heffelinger 8 pass from Murray (Moore kick)
P--Hinton 43 pass from Villamonte (Adkins pass)
P--Prince 22 pass from Fitzpatrick (Wehrbein kick)
MILFORD 68, FALLS CITY 0
|Falls City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Milford
|27
|21
|7
|13
|--
|68
MIL--Vondra 10 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Vondra 31 pass from Weyand (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Vondra 18 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Weyand 50 interception return (kick failed)
MIL--Vondra 36 pass from Weyand (Vondra run)
MIL--Weyand 70 punt return (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Vondra 7 pass from Weyand (kick failed)
MIL--Weyand 32 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Oborny 30 run (Stutzman kick)
MIL--Hemson 7 run (conversion failed)
AUBURN 41, NEBRASKA CITY 14
AUBURN--Senior quarterback Ryan Dixon ran for three touchdowns, converted two PATs and hit a 39-yard field goal for the Bulldogs. Fullback Bradley Hall scored two touchdowns on the ground, while Tate Hug scored one.
|Nebraska City
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
|Auburn
|12
|12
|7
|10
|--
|41
AUB--Dixon 6 run (kick failed)
NEC--Nelson 21 run (Gonzalez kick)
AUB--Hall 2 run (conversion failed)
AUB--Dixon 10 run (conversion failed)
AUB--Hall 3 run (conversion failed)
NEC--Thuokok 14 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick)
AUB--Dixon 1 run (Dixon kick)
AUB--Hug 62 run (Dixon kick)
AUB--Dixon 39 FG
MALCOLM 35, RAYMOND CENTRAL 14
|Malcolm
|0
|14
|21
|0
|--
|35
|Raymond Central
|6
|8
|0
|0
|--
|14
RAC--45 run (conversion failed)
MAL--Frank 23 run (Zoucha kick)
RAC--27 pass (conversion good)
MAL--Frank 7 run
MAL--Frank 3 run
MAL--Day 20 pass from Frank (Zoucha kick)
MAL--Frank 3 run (Zoucha kick)
FILLMORE CENTRAL 14, WOOD RIVER-SHELTON 13
|Fillmore Central
|0
|7
|7
|0
|--
|14
|Wood River-Shelton
|7
|6
|0
|0
|--
|13
WS--Paulk 27 pass from Stewart (Rindone kick)
FC--Kimbrough 3 pass from Stassines (Lauby kick)
WS--Paulk 47 interception return (kick failed)
FC--Theobald 10 pass from Stassines (Lauby kick)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 21, WAHOO 12
|Wahoo
|0
|6
|0
|6
|--
|12
|Ashland-Greenwood
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
AG--Washburn 17 interception return (Shepard kick)
WAH--Pokorny 30 run (try failed)
AG--Shepard 24 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
AG--Washburn 27 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick)
WAH--Hallowell 10 pass from Hancock (try failed)
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 57, FAIRBURY 14
|Lincoln Christian
|22
|14
|21
|0
|--
|57
|Fairbury
|0
|6
|-
|8
|--
|14
LC--Team safety
LC--Alvarez 26 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Penrod 15 run (kick failed)
LC--Sitzman 29 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Sitzman 60 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Hohlen 31 interception return (Ehlers kick)
FB--Olds 28 pass from Biehl (conversion failed)
LC--Penrod 6 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Bigler 25 run (Ehlers kick)
LC--Hohlen 8 run (Ehlers)
FB--McCown 1 run (Runge pass)
AQUINAS 61, DAVID CITY 0
DAVID CITY--The Monarchs scored nine touchdowns, including two from senior John Prochaska and two from junior Zander Kavan.
|David City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Aquinas
|34
|21
|0
|6
|--
|61
AQU--Prochaska 83 kickoff return (kick failed)
AQU--Prochaska 4 run (conversion failed)
AQU--Thege 15 run (Daro pass)
AQU--Oltmer 5 run (Prochaska kick)
AQU--Nickolite 44 run (Prochaska kick)
AQU--Zavodny 6 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)
AQU--Kavan 6 run (Pohl kick)
AQU--Stouffer 46 pass from Kavan (Pohl kick)
AQU--Pohl 5 run (kick failed)
CENTENNIAL 35 WILBER-CLATONIA 25
WILBER--Maj Nisly threw for 264 yards and three scores and Jarrett Dodson rushed for 134 yards for Centennial. Coy Rosentreader threw for 243 yards and a touchdown and he rushed for 89 yards and another score for the Wolverines.
|Centennial
|0
|12
|13
|0
|--
|25
|Wilber-Clatonia
|0
|14
|14
|7
|--
|35
CEN--Dodson 18 run (Fehlhafer good)
CEN--Zimmer 73 pass for Nisley (Fehlhafer good)
WC--Combs 47 run (kick failed)
WC--Homolka 37 pass from Rosentreader (conversion failed)
CEN--Zimmer 64 pass from Nisley (Fehlhafer good)
WC--Rosentreader 4 run (conversion failed)
CEN--Zimmer 39 pass from Nisley (Fehlhafer good)
WC--Combs 22 run (Ortiz kick)
CEN--Nisly 1 run (kick good)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 30, BISHOP NEUMANN 17
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|0
|3
|7
|--
|17
|Lincoln Lutheran
|3
|21
|6
|0
|--
|30
LL--Stowell 34 FG
BN--Schutt 1 run (Lilly kick)
LL--Puelz 10 pass form Hoefs (Stowell kick)
LL--Hoefs 1 run (Stowell kick)
LL--Jurgen 8 run (Stowell kick)
BN--Lilly 34 FG
LL--Pella 24 pass from Duitsman (kick failed)
BN--Sassaman 50 run (Lilly kick)
YUTAN 66, SYRACUSE 15
YUTAN--Ethan Christensen ran for 303 yards on 18 carries with five touchdowns as Yutan ran for 508 yards as a team in the blowout win.
|Syracuse
|7
|8
|0
|0
|--
|15
|Yutan
|14
|20
|20
|12
|--
|66
YUT--Christensen 55 run (Kirchman kick)
YUT--Petersen 35 pass from Kirchman (Kirchman kick)
SYR--Cox 25 pass from Shanks (rush)
YUT--Christensen 11 run (kick failed)
YUT--Christensen 34 rusn (Kirchman kick)
YUT--Christensen 80 run (Kirchman kick)
SYR--Kuhr 12 run (Cox rush)
YUT--Christensen 18 run (Kirchman kick)
YUT--Keiser 3 run (kick failed)
YUT--Krajicek 42 run (kick failed)
YUT--Krajicek 36 run (kick failed)
YUT--Wentworth 45 INT return (kick failed)
HEARTLAND 58, EMF 24
|EMF
|20
|8
|30
|0
|--
|58
|Heartland
|6
|0
|12
|6
|--
|24
HRT--Peters 76 kickoff return
HRT--Wetjen 24 pass from Peters (Peters kick)
EMF--Svehla 28 pass from Weber (kick failed)
HRT--Wetjen 33 pass from Peters (kick failed)
HRT--Quiring 10 run (Wetjen reception)
EMF--Duba 18 run (kick failed)
HRT--Peters 25 run (kick failed)
EMF--Svehla 25 pass from Weber (kick failed)
HRT--Peters 2 run (Arback reception)
HRT--Peters 39 run (Wetjen run)
HRT--Wetjen 40 fumble return (Arbuck pass)
EMF--Schluter 6 run (kick failed)
CROSS COUNTY 67, EAST BUTLER 0
STROMSBURG--Carter Seim ran nine times for 142 yards and three touchdowns for Cross County. The Cougars had 399 total offensive yards and held East Butler to 81 yards total.
|East Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Cross County
|24
|36
|0
|7
|--
|67
CRC--Hollinger 55 pass (Hild run)
CRC--Hild 4 run (Seim run)
CRC--Seim 38 run (Hollinger run)
CRC--Lundstrom 18 interception return (Seim run)
CRC--Hild 70 run (Sundberg kick)
CRC--Seim 48 run (Sundberg kick)
CRC--Seim 23 interception return (Sundberg kick)
CRC--Seim 19 run (Sundberg kick)
CRC--Waller 19 run (Sundberg kick)
TRI COUNTRY 40, FREEMAN 0
DeWITT--Grant Lewandowski rushed 16 times for 183 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tri County.
|Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Tri County
|14
|12
|14
|0
|--
|40
TC--Lewandowski 22 run (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 36 run (Washburn run)
TC--Kapke 12 run (conversion failed)
TC--Kapke 1 run (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 15 run (conversion failed)
TC--Lewandowski 13 pass from Kapke (Washburn run)
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 52, CONESTOGA 8
|Elmwood-Murdock
|7
|30
|8
|7
|--
|52
|Conestoga
|0
|0
|0
|8
|--
|8
PALMYRA 58, HTRS 22
PALMYRA--Drew Erhart threw for four touchdowns and also caught a TD pass as Palmyra blew past HTRS.
|HTRS
|6
|8
|0
|8
|--
|22
|Palmyra
|28
|15
|15
|0
|--
|58
PAL--Erhart 50 pass from Waltke
PAL--Dillon 45 fumble return (kick failed)
PAL--Hatcher 3 run (kick failed)
PAL--Waltke 3 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)
PAL--Waltka 24 pass from Erhart (Hatcher run)
PAL--Fitzpatrick 22 pass from Erhart (Fitzpatrick kick)
PAL--Dowding 26 run (Fitzpatrick kick)
PAL--Waltke 3 pass from Erhart (Hegwood run)
THAYER CENTRAL 52, SOUTHERN 24
WYMORE--Sam Souerdyke ran for two touchdowns and caught one more to lead an explosive Titans offense past Southern.
|Thayer Central
|0
|28
|16
|8
|--
|52
|Southern
|0
|0
|12
|12
|--
|24
TC--Souerdyke 3 run (Mariska pass)
TC--Wiedel 70 pass from McLaughlin (conversion failed)
TC--Souerdyke 19 run (conversion failed)
TC--McLaughlin 2 run (conversion good)
SOU--Saathoff 35 pass from Maguire (conversion failed)
TC--Souerdyke 65 pass from McLaughlin (Weidel pass)
TC--Mariska 1 run (Hissomg pass)
SOU--Saathoff 4 pass from Maguire (conversion failed)
TC--Mariska 53 pass from McLaughlin (conversion failed)
SOU--Adams 8 pass from Maguire (conversion failed)
TC--Weidel 77 kickoff return (conversion good)
SOU--Saltz 31 run (conversion failed)
FALLS CITY SH 48, OMAHA CHRISTIAN 14
FALLS CITY--Sophomore James Froeschl threw two touchdowns passes to Carson Sells in the victory for the Irish.
|Omaha Christian
|34
|6
|8
|0
|--
|48
|Falls City SH
|0
|0
|0
|14
|--
|14
FCSH--Jordan 15 run (Keithley run)
FCSH--Keithley 5 run (Nachtigal kick)
FCSH--Dunn 11 pass from Jordan (kick fail)
FCSH--Catlin 1 run (Nachtigal kick)
FCSH--Jordan 5 run (kick fail)
FCSH--Sells 7 pass from Froeschl (run fail)
FCSH--Sells 21 pass from Froeschl (Froeschl run)
OCA--Olson 34 run (Kroft run)
OCA--Payton 40 run (run fail)
JOHNSON-BROCK 77, DILLER-ODELL 8
|Diller-Odell
|0
|8
|0
|0
|--
|8
|Johnson-Brock
|16
|39
|16
|6
|--
|77
JOB--Fossenbarger 8 run (Fossenbarger run)
JOB--Parriott 20 pass from Fossenbarger (Pelican run)
JOB--Gravatt 11 pass from Fossenbarger (Pelican run)
JOB--Pelican 20 run (Gravatt run)
JOB--Gravatt 42 pass from Parriott (Van Winkle run)
JOB--Fossenbarger 39 run (Pelican run)
JOB--Pelican interception return (Bohling kick)
DIL--Lyons 29 pass from Ebeling (Engelman run)
JOB--Behrends 1 run (Pelican run)
JOB--Pelican 11 run (Vanwinkle run)
JOB--Melvin 17 run (conversion failed)
STERLING 38, PAWNEE CITY 28
STERLING--Trenton Peery ran for 216 yards on 19 carries with two touchdown runs to lift Sterling past Pawnee City.
|Pawnee City
|8
|6
|14
|0
|--
|28
|Sterling
|14
|16
|8
|0
|--
|38
STR--Richardson 32 pass from Hier (Mcauliffe kick)
STR--Peery 10 run (kick failed)
PC--Gyhra 50 pass from Osborne (Osborne kick)
STR--Mcauliffe 30 pass from Hier (Mcauliffe kick)
PC--Maloley 10 run (kick failed)
STR--Peery 70 run (Mcauliffe kick)
PC--Gyhra 38 pass from Osborne (Osborne kick)
STR--Goracke 30 run (Mcauliffe kick)
PC--Maloley 35 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
McCOOL JUNCTION 76, MERIDIAN 24
DAYKIN—The Mustangs amassed 412 yards of total offense, 145 through the air and 267 on the ground. Ryland Garretson accounted for 194 rushing yards on six attempts, scoring four touchdowns.
|McCool Junction
|16
|40
|14
|6
|--
|76
|Meridian
|0
|8
|16
|0
|--
|24
MCJ--Garretson 29 run (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Dennis 19 pass from Peterson (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Wilinson 38 run (Cucchi kick)
MER--Dennis 3 run (Herrera kick)
MCJ--Garretson 65 run (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Vidicka 46 pass from Wilinson (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Orlando interception return (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Garretson 23 run (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Garretson 65 run (kick failed)
MER--Peterson 17 pass from Rut (Herrera kick)
MER--Peterson 55 run (Herrera kick)
MCJ--Orlando 34 pass form Harig (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Strope 5 pass from Plock (kick failed)
DORCHESTER 68, HEARTLAND LUTHERAN 36
DORCHESTER--Dorchester and Heartland combined for 725 yards of total offense, with Dorchester recording 406 yards and Heartland 319. Garrett Tachovsky and Marcos Gonzalez combined for six touchdowns and 314 yards rushing for Dorchester.
|Heartland Lutheran
|8
|20
|8
|0
|--
|36
|Dorchester
|24
|14
|8
|22
|--
|68
DOR--Tachovsky 44 run (Gonzalez conversion)
HEA--Brandt 60 run (Minkler conversion)
DOR--Tachovsky 1 run (Gonzalez conversion)
DOR--Gonzalez 45 run (Gonzalez conversion)
HEA--Minkler 27 pass from Hauser (Minkler conversion)
DOR--Ladely 21 pass from Drake (Gonzalez conversion)
HEA--Minkler 61 kickoff return (kick failed)
DOR--Tachovsky 27 pass from Drake (Gonzalez conversion)
HEA--Gaunt 58 pass from Hauser (kick failed)
HEA--Nyanok 55 pass from Hauser (Minkler kick)
DOR--Gonzalez 24 run (Gonzalez conversion)
DOR--Gonzalez 1 run (Gonzalez conversion)
DOR--Ladely 15 pass from Drake (Gonzalez kick)
DOR--Tachovsky 36 run (kick failed)
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 41, HAMPTON 6
|Parkview Christian
|26
|8
|7
|0
|--
|41
|Hampton
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
PC--Page 67 run (Page kick)
PC--Ulrich 47 pass from Colbert (kick failed)