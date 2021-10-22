 Skip to main content
Prep football summaries, 10/22
agate

Prep football summaries, 10/22

Summaries from Friday's Week 9 high school football action.

ELKHORN SOUTH 21, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 10

Elkhorn South --21 
Lincoln Southeast  --10 

ES--Skradis 1 run (Crouch kick)

LSE--McCashland 37 FG

ES--Skradis 11 run (Crouch kick)

ES--Walter 1 run (Crouch kick)

LSE--Baxter 1 run (McCashland kick)

CREIGHTON PREP 52, LINCOLN EAST 7

Lincoln East 0 --
Creighton Prep  724 14  --52 

CP--Stessman 7 run (Hamilton kick)

CP--Stessman 11 run (Hamilton kick)

CP--Rodino 30 punt return (Hamilton kick)

CP--Stessman 23 run (Hamilton kick)

CP--Hamilton 35 FG

CP--Johnson 61 punt return (Hamilton kick)

CP--Stessman 20 run (Hamilton kick)

CP--Joppa 2 run (Hamilton kick)

LE--Erikson 16 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)

MILLARD WEST 38, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7

Millard West 10 14 --38 
Lincoln Northeast  --

MW--Hultman 2 run (kick good)

MW--FG

MW--Hultman 3 run (kick good)

LNE--Vocasek 62 pass from Hoff (kick good)

MW--Hultman 6 run (kick good)

MW--Cozad 4 run (kick good)

MW--Schram 19 run (kick good)

FREMONT 42, LINCOLN PIUS X 41, OT

Fremont014147--42 
Lincoln Pius X 210146--41 

FRE--Moore 17 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)

LPX--Castillo 3 run (Schafers kick)

LPX--Bohy 1 run (Schafers kick)

LPX--Manzitto 15 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)

FRE--Sellon 28 interception return (Jones kick)

FRE--Moore 3 run (Jones kick)

LPX--Bohy 4 run (run failed)

FRE--Sorensen 75 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)

LPX--Petsche 16 run (Petsche run)

FRE--Sintek 1 run (Jones kick)

LPX--Bohy 2 run (kick failed)

FRE--Sintek 1 run (Jones kick)

AURORA 50, SEWARD 14

Seward 8--14 
Aurora  3614 0--50 

AUR--Collazo 9 run (Ramaekers pass)

AUR--Owens 15 run (kick failed)

AUR--Kemling 17 INT return (Peters kick)

AUR--Collazo 20 run (Peters kick)

AUR--Owens 4 run (Peters kick)

SEW--Sukup 1 run (Hackbart pass)

AUR--Kemling 4 run (Peters kick)

AUR--Ramaekers 4 pass from Knust (Peters kick)

SEW--Wegman 19 pass from Sukup (conversion failed)

WAVERLY 52, NORRIS 49, 3OT

Waverly14 --52 
Norris21 --49 

W--Murray 2 run (Moore kick)

N--Macklin 1 run (Reeves kick)

N--Macklin 48 run (Reeves kick)

N--Holt 45 INT return (Reeves kick)

N--Macklin 27 run (Reeves kick)

W--Harms 83 kickoff return (Moore kick)

W--Murray 1 run (Moore kick)

N--Macklin 55 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

W--Harms 81 pass from Murray (Moore kick)

W--Murray 3 run (Moore kick)

N--Wahlstrom 10 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

W--Ruelas 2 pass from Murray (Moore kick)

W--Maahs 11 pass from Murray (Moore kick)

N--Consbruck 10 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)

W--Moore 18 FG

YORK 14, LEXINGTON 7

YORK--Ryan Seevers punched in the game winning score with 2:44 left in the game with the Duke defense holding on to give York the road win. 

York --14 
Lexington  --

LEX--Stewart 67 run (Lucas kick) 

YOR--Jensen 13 run (Ivey kick) 

YOR--Seevers 1 run (Ivey kick) 

NEBRASKA CITY 27, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 26

NEBRASKA CITY--Bayler Poston led Nebraska City in rushing and scored the game-winning touchdown. Poston ran 29 times for 207 yards, scoring three of Nebraska City's four touchdowns.

Lincoln Christian 14 --26 
Nebraska City  --27 

LC--Penrod 63 run (conversion failed)

NC--Poston 5 run (Gonzalez kick)

LC--Alvarez 42 run (Penrod run)

LC--Sitzman 6 run (conversion failed)

NC--Thompson 12 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick)

NC--Poston 43 run (conversion failed)

LC--Alvarez 3 run (conversion failed)

NC--Poston 14 run (Gonzalez kick)

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 30, PLATTEVIEW 7

ASHLAND--Drake Zimmerman rushed for 61 yards and a pair of scores as the Bluejays defense held Platteview to seven first downs and 177 total yards.

Platteview 0007--7
Ashland-Greenwood  76710--30

AG--Upton 3 run (Shepard kick)

AG--Shepard 27 FG

AG--Shepard 24 FG

AG--Zimmerman 1 run (Shepard kick)

AG--Shepard 26 FG

AG--Zimmerman 1 run (Shepard kick)

P--Steinhoff 95 run (Rina kick)

WAHOO 22, MALCOLM 16

Wahoo --22 
Malcolm  --16 

WAH--Hallowell 9 pass from Hancock (Emerson kick)

MAL--Frank 4 run (kick blocked)

WAH--Waido 25 pass from Hancock (Emerson kick)

MAL--Zoucha 35 FG

WAH--Hancock 1 run (Hancock run)

MAL--Zoucha 15 pass from Frank (Zoucha kick)

AUBURN 49, FALLS CITY 0

FALLS CITY--Four different players accounted for five rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Leading the offense was Ryan Dixon, who scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter and passed to Ryan Binder for a touchdown in the first.

Auburn 28 --49 
Falls City  --

AUB--Hug 1 run (Dixon kick)

AUB--Binder 14 pass form Dixon (Dixon kick)

AUB--Gerdes 40 interception return (Dixon kick)

AUB--Hall 58 run (Dixon kick)

AUB--Dixon 14 run (kick failed)

AUB--15 run (Dixon kick)

AUB--Ligouri 40 run (conversion good)

MILFORD 42, FAIRBURY 0

FAIBURY--Jaxon Weyand threw for two scores, ran for a touchdown and returned a punt to single-handedly lead the Eagles to a road victory. Alec Shook also made an impact hauling in a touchdown reception and an interception return. 

Milford 21 14 --42 
Fairbury  --

MIL--Weyand 16 run (kick good) 

MIL--Weyand 63 punt return (kick good) 

MIL--50 run (kick good) 

MIL--Weyand 1 run (kick good) 

MIL--Shook 15 pass from Weyand (kick good) 

MIL--Shook 12 interception return (kick good)  

ADAMS CENTRAL 42, FILLMORE CENTRAL 13

HASTINGS--Hyatt Collins ran for 179 yards on 24 carries including two touchdowns to lead the Patriots. 

Fillmore Central 13 --13 
Adams Central  14 22 --42 

AC--Gerloff 2 run (Gerloff run) 

AC--Conant 53 pass from Eckhardt (kick failed) 

AC--Bonifas fumble recovery (Collins run) 

AC--Collins 70 run (conversion failed) 

AC--Mulligan 14 pass from Dierks (Collins reception) 

AC--Collins 12 run (conversion run) 

FC--Kimbrough 3 run (Lauby kick) 

FC--Monroe 3 run (conversion failed) 

YUTAN 14, CENTENNIAL 7

Yutan --14 
Centennial  700--

YUT--Krajicek 3 run (kick failed)

CEN--Zimmer 79 pass from Nisly (Fehlhafer kick)

YUT--Peterson 9 pass from Kirchmann (conversion good)

BISHOP NEUMANN 35, SYRACUSE 6

WAHOO--The Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak against the winless Rockets. Senior fullback Silas Mongar led Bishop Neumann with two touchdowns.

Syracuse --
Bishop Neumann  20 --35 

BIS--Schutt 30 run (Lilly kick)

BIS--Stuhr 22 fumble return (Lilly kick)

BIS--Mongar 15 run (Lilly kick)

BIS--Sassaman 1 run (kick failed)

BIS--Mongar 20 run (Mongar run)

SYR--Kuhr 5 run (kick failed)

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 10, WILBER-CLATONIA 7

Lincoln Lutheran --10 
Wilber-Clatonia  --

LL--Bartels 8 pass from Hoefs (Skowell kick) 

WC--Broz 81 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)

LL--Skowell 32 FG

AQUINAS 42, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 7

TEKAMAH--AJ Oltmer rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the Monarchs. Lucas Sellers completed 7-of-9 passes for 110 yards and three scores. 

Aquinas 142107--42
Tekamah-Herman  0006--6

A--Thege 12 run (Prochaska kick)

A--Stouffer 24 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)

A--Oltmer 8 run (Prochaska kick)

A--Nickolite 34 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)

A--Prochaska 7 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)

A--Oltmer 4 run (Prochaska kick)

TH--Bittner 6 run (kick failed)

WILCOX-HILDRETH 56, DESHLER 19

DESHLER--Gaige Ritner accumulated 343 of the Falcons' 414 yards with all of them coming on the ground along with five touchdowns to help steamroll the Dragons. 

Wilcox-Hildreth 24 16 16 --56 
Deshler  13 --19 

WH--Ritner 51 run (Knaus kick) 

WH--Ritner 65 run (Knaus kick) 

WH--Ritner 5 run (Knaus kick) 

WH--Linden 3 run (Knaus kick)

WH--Ritner 56 run (Knaus kick) 

WH--Knaus 8 pass from Sheen (Knaus kick) 

DES--Isernhagen 37 pass from Nash (conversion failed) 

WH--Ritner 48 run (Knaus kick) 

DES--Harding 1 pass from Nash (conversion failed) 

DES--McDonald 68 pass from Nash (Isernhagen pass) 

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 56, HEARTLAND LUTHERAN 14

Parkview Christian 322400--56
Heartland Lutheran 8006--14

PC--Ulrich 5 pass from Colbert (Page kick)

PC--Page 23 run (kick failed)

PC--Ulrich 15 pass from Colbert (kick failed)

HL--55 kick return (kick good)

PC--Page 46 pass from Colbert (kick failed)

PC--Page 53 run (kick failed)

PC--Ulrich 31 pass from Colbert (Stoll kick)

PC--Page 65 blocked FG return (Page kick)

PC--Bayliss 25 pass from Colbert (Stoll kick)

HL--5yd run (kick failed)

STERLING 53, MERIDIAN 7

STERLING--The Jets dominated on the ground, accumulating 290 rushing yards on 22 attempts. Andrew Harms was Sterling's leading rusher with eight attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown. Trenton Peery scored three touchdowns on four carries.

Meridian --
Sterling  29 17 --53 

STE--Peery 26 run (Goracke pass from McAuliffe)

STE--Peery 13 run (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Rathe 34 run (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Peery 1 run (kick failed)

STE--Rathe 53 run (McAuliffe kick)

STE--Safety

STE--Moss 13 pass from Wambold (Gonzalez run)

STE--Harms 74 run (Harms run)

MER--Rut 45 pass from Peterson (Peterson run)

McCOOL JUNCTION 54, DORCHESTER 13

DORCHESTER--Chase Wilinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more as McCool Junction blew away Dorchester. 

McCool Junction 22 16 --54 
Dorchester  --15 

MCJ--Garretson 24 pass from Wilinson (kick failed) 

MCJ--Vodicka 4 pass to Wilinson (Cucchi kick) 

MCJ--Wilinson 11 run (Cucchi kick) 

MCJ--Rieken 1 run (Cucchi kick) 

MCJ--Tritt 50 run (Cucchi kick) 

MCJ--Garretson 60 kickoff return (Cucchi kick) 

DOR--Tachovsky 5 run (Tachovsky reception) 

DOR--Tachovsky 19 run (Paz kick) 

MCJ--Graves 33 run (Cucchi kick) 

OAKLAND-CRAIG 49, DAVID CITY 7

OAKLAND--Grady Gatewood threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns as Oakland-Craig racked up 398 total yards while holding David City to 64 yards.

David City --
Oakland-Craig  29 13 --49 

OC--Bousquet 5 run (conversion good)

OC--Gatewood 36 INT return (conversion good)

OC--60 pass from Gatewood (kick failed)

OC--Bousquet 20 pass from Gatewood (Druckenmiller kick)

OC--2 run (kick failed)

OC--Thomsen 6 pass from Anderson (Druckenmiller kick)

OC--1 run (conversion failed)

DC--Denker 82 kickoff return (Denker kick)

High school football logo 2014

 

