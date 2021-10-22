Prep football summaries, 10/22

Summaries from Friday's Week 9 high school football action.
ELKHORN SOUTH 21, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 10
|Elkhorn South
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
|Lincoln Southeast
|0
|3
|0
|7
|--
|10
ES--Skradis 1 run (Crouch kick)
LSE--McCashland 37 FG
ES--Skradis 11 run (Crouch kick)
ES--Walter 1 run (Crouch kick)
LSE--Baxter 1 run (McCashland kick)
CREIGHTON PREP 52, LINCOLN EAST 7
|Lincoln East
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Creighton Prep
|7
|24
|14
|7
|--
|52
CP--Stessman 7 run (Hamilton kick)
CP--Stessman 11 run (Hamilton kick)
CP--Rodino 30 punt return (Hamilton kick)
CP--Stessman 23 run (Hamilton kick)
CP--Hamilton 35 FG
CP--Johnson 61 punt return (Hamilton kick)
CP--Stessman 20 run (Hamilton kick)
CP--Joppa 2 run (Hamilton kick)
LE--Erikson 16 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
MILLARD WEST 38, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 7
|Millard West
|7
|10
|7
|14
|--
|38
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|7
|0
|--
|7
MW--Hultman 2 run (kick good)
MW--FG
MW--Hultman 3 run (kick good)
LNE--Vocasek 62 pass from Hoff (kick good)
MW--Hultman 6 run (kick good)
MW--Cozad 4 run (kick good)
MW--Schram 19 run (kick good)
FREMONT 42, LINCOLN PIUS X 41, OT
|Fremont
|7
|0
|14
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|21
|0
|14
|6
|--
|41
FRE--Moore 17 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)
LPX--Castillo 3 run (Schafers kick)
LPX--Bohy 1 run (Schafers kick)
LPX--Manzitto 15 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)
FRE--Sellon 28 interception return (Jones kick)
FRE--Moore 3 run (Jones kick)
LPX--Bohy 4 run (run failed)
FRE--Sorensen 75 pass from Sintek (Jones kick)
LPX--Petsche 16 run (Petsche run)
FRE--Sintek 1 run (Jones kick)
LPX--Bohy 2 run (kick failed)
FRE--Sintek 1 run (Jones kick)
AURORA 50, SEWARD 14
|Seward
|0
|8
|0
|6
|--
|14
|Aurora
|36
|14
|0
|0
|--
|50
AUR--Collazo 9 run (Ramaekers pass)
AUR--Owens 15 run (kick failed)
AUR--Kemling 17 INT return (Peters kick)
AUR--Collazo 20 run (Peters kick)
AUR--Owens 4 run (Peters kick)
SEW--Sukup 1 run (Hackbart pass)
AUR--Kemling 4 run (Peters kick)
AUR--Ramaekers 4 pass from Knust (Peters kick)
SEW--Wegman 19 pass from Sukup (conversion failed)
WAVERLY 52, NORRIS 49, 3OT
|Waverly
|7
|7
|7
|14
|7
|7
|3
|--
|52
|Norris
|7
|21
|0
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|49
W--Murray 2 run (Moore kick)
N--Macklin 1 run (Reeves kick)
N--Macklin 48 run (Reeves kick)
N--Holt 45 INT return (Reeves kick)
N--Macklin 27 run (Reeves kick)
W--Harms 83 kickoff return (Moore kick)
W--Murray 1 run (Moore kick)
N--Macklin 55 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
W--Harms 81 pass from Murray (Moore kick)
W--Murray 3 run (Moore kick)
N--Wahlstrom 10 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
W--Ruelas 2 pass from Murray (Moore kick)
W--Maahs 11 pass from Murray (Moore kick)
N--Consbruck 10 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
W--Moore 18 FG
YORK 14, LEXINGTON 7
YORK--Ryan Seevers punched in the game winning score with 2:44 left in the game with the Duke defense holding on to give York the road win.
|York
|7
|0
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Lexington
|7
|0
|0
|0
|--
|7
LEX--Stewart 67 run (Lucas kick)
YOR--Jensen 13 run (Ivey kick)
YOR--Seevers 1 run (Ivey kick)
NEBRASKA CITY 27, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 26
NEBRASKA CITY--Bayler Poston led Nebraska City in rushing and scored the game-winning touchdown. Poston ran 29 times for 207 yards, scoring three of Nebraska City's four touchdowns.
|Lincoln Christian
|14
|6
|6
|0
|--
|26
|Nebraska City
|7
|7
|6
|7
|--
|27
LC--Penrod 63 run (conversion failed)
NC--Poston 5 run (Gonzalez kick)
LC--Alvarez 42 run (Penrod run)
LC--Sitzman 6 run (conversion failed)
NC--Thompson 12 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick)
NC--Poston 43 run (conversion failed)
LC--Alvarez 3 run (conversion failed)
NC--Poston 14 run (Gonzalez kick)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 30, PLATTEVIEW 7
ASHLAND--Drake Zimmerman rushed for 61 yards and a pair of scores as the Bluejays defense held Platteview to seven first downs and 177 total yards.
|Platteview
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Ashland-Greenwood
|7
|6
|7
|10
|--
|30
AG--Upton 3 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Shepard 27 FG
AG--Shepard 24 FG
AG--Zimmerman 1 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Shepard 26 FG
AG--Zimmerman 1 run (Shepard kick)
P--Steinhoff 95 run (Rina kick)
WAHOO 22, MALCOLM 16
|Wahoo
|7
|7
|0
|8
|--
|22
|Malcolm
|6
|3
|0
|7
|--
|16
WAH--Hallowell 9 pass from Hancock (Emerson kick)
MAL--Frank 4 run (kick blocked)
WAH--Waido 25 pass from Hancock (Emerson kick)
MAL--Zoucha 35 FG
WAH--Hancock 1 run (Hancock run)
MAL--Zoucha 15 pass from Frank (Zoucha kick)
AUBURN 49, FALLS CITY 0
FALLS CITY--Four different players accounted for five rushing touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Leading the offense was Ryan Dixon, who scored a rushing touchdown in the second quarter and passed to Ryan Binder for a touchdown in the first.
|Auburn
|28
|6
|7
|8
|--
|49
|Falls City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
AUB--Hug 1 run (Dixon kick)
AUB--Binder 14 pass form Dixon (Dixon kick)
AUB--Gerdes 40 interception return (Dixon kick)
AUB--Hall 58 run (Dixon kick)
AUB--Dixon 14 run (kick failed)
AUB--15 run (Dixon kick)
AUB--Ligouri 40 run (conversion good)
MILFORD 42, FAIRBURY 0
FAIBURY--Jaxon Weyand threw for two scores, ran for a touchdown and returned a punt to single-handedly lead the Eagles to a road victory. Alec Shook also made an impact hauling in a touchdown reception and an interception return.
|Milford
|21
|14
|0
|7
|--
|42
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
MIL--Weyand 16 run (kick good)
MIL--Weyand 63 punt return (kick good)
MIL--50 run (kick good)
MIL--Weyand 1 run (kick good)
MIL--Shook 15 pass from Weyand (kick good)
MIL--Shook 12 interception return (kick good)
ADAMS CENTRAL 42, FILLMORE CENTRAL 13
HASTINGS--Hyatt Collins ran for 179 yards on 24 carries including two touchdowns to lead the Patriots.
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|0
|13
|--
|13
|Adams Central
|14
|22
|6
|0
|--
|42
AC--Gerloff 2 run (Gerloff run)
AC--Conant 53 pass from Eckhardt (kick failed)
AC--Bonifas fumble recovery (Collins run)
AC--Collins 70 run (conversion failed)
AC--Mulligan 14 pass from Dierks (Collins reception)
AC--Collins 12 run (conversion run)
FC--Kimbrough 3 run (Lauby kick)
FC--Monroe 3 run (conversion failed)
YUTAN 14, CENTENNIAL 7
|Yutan
|6
|0
|8
|0
|--
|14
|Centennial
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
YUT--Krajicek 3 run (kick failed)
CEN--Zimmer 79 pass from Nisly (Fehlhafer kick)
YUT--Peterson 9 pass from Kirchmann (conversion good)
BISHOP NEUMANN 35, SYRACUSE 6
WAHOO--The Cavaliers snapped a two-game losing streak against the winless Rockets. Senior fullback Silas Mongar led Bishop Neumann with two touchdowns.
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
|Bishop Neumann
|7
|20
|8
|0
|--
|35
BIS--Schutt 30 run (Lilly kick)
BIS--Stuhr 22 fumble return (Lilly kick)
BIS--Mongar 15 run (Lilly kick)
BIS--Sassaman 1 run (kick failed)
BIS--Mongar 20 run (Mongar run)
SYR--Kuhr 5 run (kick failed)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 10, WILBER-CLATONIA 7
|Lincoln Lutheran
|0
|7
|0
|3
|--
|10
|Wilber-Clatonia
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
LL--Bartels 8 pass from Hoefs (Skowell kick)
WC--Broz 81 pass from Rosentreader (Ortiz kick)
LL--Skowell 32 FG
AQUINAS 42, TEKAMAH-HERMAN 7
TEKAMAH--AJ Oltmer rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the Monarchs. Lucas Sellers completed 7-of-9 passes for 110 yards and three scores.
|Aquinas
|14
|21
|0
|7
|--
|42
|Tekamah-Herman
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
A--Thege 12 run (Prochaska kick)
A--Stouffer 24 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)
A--Oltmer 8 run (Prochaska kick)
A--Nickolite 34 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)
A--Prochaska 7 pass from Sellers (Prochaska kick)
A--Oltmer 4 run (Prochaska kick)
TH--Bittner 6 run (kick failed)
WILCOX-HILDRETH 56, DESHLER 19
DESHLER--Gaige Ritner accumulated 343 of the Falcons' 414 yards with all of them coming on the ground along with five touchdowns to help steamroll the Dragons.
|Wilcox-Hildreth
|24
|16
|16
|0
|--
|56
|Deshler
|0
|0
|6
|13
|--
|19
WH--Ritner 51 run (Knaus kick)
WH--Ritner 65 run (Knaus kick)
WH--Ritner 5 run (Knaus kick)
WH--Linden 3 run (Knaus kick)
WH--Ritner 56 run (Knaus kick)
WH--Knaus 8 pass from Sheen (Knaus kick)
DES--Isernhagen 37 pass from Nash (conversion failed)
WH--Ritner 48 run (Knaus kick)
DES--Harding 1 pass from Nash (conversion failed)
DES--McDonald 68 pass from Nash (Isernhagen pass)
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 56, HEARTLAND LUTHERAN 14
|Parkview Christian
|32
|24
|0
|0
|--
|56
|Heartland Lutheran
|8
|0
|0
|6
|--
|14
PC--Ulrich 5 pass from Colbert (Page kick)
PC--Page 23 run (kick failed)
PC--Ulrich 15 pass from Colbert (kick failed)
HL--55 kick return (kick good)
PC--Page 46 pass from Colbert (kick failed)
PC--Page 53 run (kick failed)
PC--Ulrich 31 pass from Colbert (Stoll kick)
PC--Page 65 blocked FG return (Page kick)
PC--Bayliss 25 pass from Colbert (Stoll kick)
HL--5yd run (kick failed)
STERLING 53, MERIDIAN 7
STERLING--The Jets dominated on the ground, accumulating 290 rushing yards on 22 attempts. Andrew Harms was Sterling's leading rusher with eight attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown. Trenton Peery scored three touchdowns on four carries.
|Meridian
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Sterling
|29
|17
|7
|0
|--
|53
STE--Peery 26 run (Goracke pass from McAuliffe)
STE--Peery 13 run (McAuliffe kick)
STE--Rathe 34 run (McAuliffe kick)
STE--Peery 1 run (kick failed)
STE--Rathe 53 run (McAuliffe kick)
STE--Safety
STE--Moss 13 pass from Wambold (Gonzalez run)
STE--Harms 74 run (Harms run)
MER--Rut 45 pass from Peterson (Peterson run)
McCOOL JUNCTION 54, DORCHESTER 13
DORCHESTER--Chase Wilinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more as McCool Junction blew away Dorchester.
|McCool Junction
|22
|16
|8
|8
|--
|54
|Dorchester
|0
|0
|7
|8
|--
|15
MCJ--Garretson 24 pass from Wilinson (kick failed)
MCJ--Vodicka 4 pass to Wilinson (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Wilinson 11 run (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Rieken 1 run (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Tritt 50 run (Cucchi kick)
MCJ--Garretson 60 kickoff return (Cucchi kick)
DOR--Tachovsky 5 run (Tachovsky reception)
DOR--Tachovsky 19 run (Paz kick)
MCJ--Graves 33 run (Cucchi kick)
OAKLAND-CRAIG 49, DAVID CITY 7
OAKLAND--Grady Gatewood threw for 128 yards and two touchdowns as Oakland-Craig racked up 398 total yards while holding David City to 64 yards.
|David City
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Oakland-Craig
|29
|13
|6
|0
|--
|49
OC--Bousquet 5 run (conversion good)
OC--Gatewood 36 INT return (conversion good)
OC--60 pass from Gatewood (kick failed)
OC--Bousquet 20 pass from Gatewood (Druckenmiller kick)
OC--2 run (kick failed)
OC--Thomsen 6 pass from Anderson (Druckenmiller kick)
OC--1 run (conversion failed)
DC--Denker 82 kickoff return (Denker kick)