Prep football summaries, 10/15

Summaries from Friday's Week 8 high school football action.
GRETNA 42, LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 14
|Lincoln Southeast
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
|Gretna
|3
|10
|21
|8
|--
|42
GR--Bothwell 26 FG
GR--Bothwell 27 FG
GR--Roll 10 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)
LSE--Appleget 43 pass from Reddick (McCashland kick)
GR--Chaney 95 kick return (Bothwell kick)
GR--Roll 30 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)
GR--Flores 1 run (Bothwell kick)
GR--Chaney 52 interception return (Huber pass)
LSE--Buettenback 2 run (McCashland kick)
OMAHA BURKE 24, LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 0
|Lincoln Southwest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Omaha Burke
|7
|10
|0
|7
|--
|24
OB--Starks 4 pass from Katskee (Worden kick)
OB--Worden 24 FG
OB--Jones 30 pass from Halstead (Worden kick)
OB--Katskee 8 run (Worden kick)
LINCOLN EAST 56, LINCOLN NORTHEAST 14
|Lincoln Northeast
|0
|0
|6
|8
|--
|14
|Lincoln East
|14
|28
|7
|7
|--
|56
LE--Walters 8 run (Gorr kick)
LE--Welch 27 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Erikson 11 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Coleman 24 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Coleman 80 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Stephenson 29 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
LE--Epp 1 run (Gorr kick)
LNE--Gray 2 run (kick failed)
LE--Coleman 93 pass from Biester (Gorr kick)
LNE--Wilbur 1 run (Winn pass)
LINCOLN HIGH 34, OMAHA NORTHWEST 0
|Omaha Northwest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Lincoln High
|7
|7
|6
|14
|--
|34
LH--30 pass from Lott-Buzby (Parks kick)
LH--Cruse 13 pass from Lott-Buzby (Parks kick)
LH--Babahanov 62 run (run failed)
LH--Lott-Buzby 15 run (Parks kick)
LH--Babahanov 14 run (Parks kick)
NORRIS 43, LINCOLN PIUS X 22
|Lincoln Pius X
|0
|8
|7
|7
|--
|22
|Norris
|7
|28
|0
|8
|--
|43
NOR--Macklin 6 run (Reeves kick)
NOR--Hausmann 11 run (Reeves kick)
NOR--Wahlstrom 22 pass from Hausmann (Reeves kick)
NOR--Fumble recovery (kick failed)
LPX--Manzitto 14 pass from Petsche (Hanneman pass)
NOR--Fumble recovery (Landgren run)
LPX--Manzitto 8 pass from Petsche (Schafers kick)
LPX--Schafers 1 run (Schafers kick)
NOR--Hausmann 1 run (Flanders pass)
MILLARD SOUTH 50, NORTH STAR 14
|Millard South
|15
|28
|0
|7
|--
|50
|Lincoln North Star
|0
|0
|7
|7
|--
|14
MS--Gassaway 6 pass from Kozeal (Rucker pass)
MS--Taylor 3 run (McClannon kick)
MS--Gassaway 59 pass from Kozeal (McClannon kick)
MS--Murtaugh 22 pass from Kozeal (McClannon kick)
MS--Nash 34 pass from Kozeal (McClannon kick)
MS--Nash 27 run (Menichetti kick)
LNS--Elliott 12 pass from Sunken (Rorabaugh kick)
LNS--Sunken 72 run (Rorabaugh kick)
MS--Jones 37 run (Menichetti kick)
WAVERLY 48, CRETE 14
WAVERLY--Eddie Johnson and Preston Harms each scored two touchdowns for Waverly. Johnson ran three times for 63 yards while Harms ran five times for 49. Waverly recorded 217 total rushing yards.
|Crete
|0
|0
|7
|7
|--
|14
|Waverly
|28
|14
|6
|0
|--
|48
WAV--Johnson 58 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Jenkins 16 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Johnson 1 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Johnson 1 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Harms 5 run (Moore kick)
WAV--Harms 37 run (Moore kick)
CRE--32 run (kick good)
WAV--Johnson 6 run (kick failed)
CRE--19 run (kick good)
PLATTSMOUTH 35, BEATRICE 20
|Plattsmouth
|7
|6
|7
|15
|--
|35
|Beatrice
|7
|0
|7
|6
|--
|20
BEA--Jurgens 28 run (Lang kick)
PLA--Hinton catch (kick good)
PLA--Meneses 3 run (kick failed)
BEA--Timmerman 64 pass from Burroughs (Lang kick)
PLA--Meneses run (kick good)
PLA--Meneses run (kick failed)
BEA--Burroughs 10 run (kick failed)
PLA--Meneses run (kick good)
PLA--Team safety
SEWARD 33, YORK 7
|York
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
|Seward
|20
|13
|0
|0
|--
|33
SEW--Sukup 1 run (kick blocked)
SEW--Ruth 1 run (Hammond kick)
SEW--Hill 1 run (Hammond kick)
SEW--Hackbart 25 pass from Sukup (Hammond kick)
SEW--Hackbart 48 interception return (run failed)
YOR--Snodgrass 32 run (Stenger kick)
MILFORD 46, LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 20
|Milford
|7
|13
|14
|12
|--
|46
|Lincoln Christian
|6
|0
|0
|14
|--
|20
WAHOO 31, RAYMOND CENTRAL 6
|Wahoo
|13
|6
|12
|0
|--
|31
|Raymond Central
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
WAH--Hancock 15 run (kick good)
WAH--Ludvik 18 run (kick failed)
WAH--Swahn 4 run (kick failed)
WAH--Ludvik 1 run (kick failed)
WAH--Pokorny 23 pass from Hancock (kick failed)
RC--Otto 7 pass from Schultz (kick failed)
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 51, LOUISVILLE 13
LOUISVILLE--The Bluejays rushed for 264 yards on 37 carries and totaled 149 yards in the air.
|Ashland-Greenwood
|13
|17
|14
|7
|--
|51
|Louisville
|7
|0
|0
|6
|--
|13
AG--C. Washburn 44 pass from Jacobson (Shepard kick)
AG--A. Washburn 3 pass from Jacobson (Shepard kick)
LOU--Ahl 5 run (Ahl kick)
AG--Zimmerman 28 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Upton 23 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Shepard 25 FG
AG--Kennedy 47 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Upton 3 run (Shepard kick)
AG--Cote 5 run (Alexander kick)
LOU--Hatt 25 run (conversion failed)
CENTRAL CITY 53, FILLMORE CENTRAL 14
GENEVA--Kale Jensen threw four touchdowns and ran for one to lead Central City. Jensen completed 22 of 33 passes for 222 yards. Central City also ran for 222 yards on 28 attempts, an average of 7.9 yards per carry.
|Fillmore Central
|0
|0
|0
|14
|--
|14
|Central City
|39
|7
|7
|0
|--
|53
CC--Jensen 25 run (conversion failed)
CC--Carroll 15 pass from Jensen (conversion failed)
CC--Dy. Pfeifer 10 run (De. Pfeifer kick)
CC--Dy. Pfeifer 22 pass from Jensen (kick failed)
CC--De. Pfeifer 41 run (Dy. Pfeifer kick)
CC--Belleci 35 fumble return (Dy. Pfeifer kick)
CC--De. Pfeifer 14 pass from Jensen (Dy. Pfeifer kick)
CC--Brown 40 pass from Jensen (Dy. Pfeifer kick)
FC--Theobald 3 pass from Stassines (Lauby kick)
FC--Monroe 11 run (Lauby kick)
AUBURN 67, FAIRBURY 12
|Fairbury
|0
|0
|6
|6
|--
|12
|Auburn
|19
|30
|0
|18
|--
|67
AUB--Hall 8 run (Dixon kick)
AUB--Dixon 30 run (kick failed)
AUB--M. Binder 48 run (kick failed)
AUB--Dixon 44 run (Hall run)
AUB--R. Binder 5 pass from Dixon (Dixon run)
AUB--Boellstorff 41 interception return (Dixon kick)
AUB--Hug 48 run (R. Binder kick)
FAI--Olds 71 pass from Biehl (run failed)
AUB--Ligouri 15 run (run failed)
FAI--Trimm 15 pass from Biehl (run failed)
AUB--M. Binder 56 run (kick failed)
AUB--Boden 62 interception return (kick failed)
MALCOLM 28, PLATTEVIEW 12
MALCOLM--Hayden Frank threw for 169 yards and rushed for 99 and four touchdowns for the Clippers.
|Platteview
|6
|0
|14
|8
|--
|28
|Malcolm
|6
|0
|6
|0
|--
|12
PLA--4 pass from Kuhl (kick failed)
MAL--Frank 7 run (kick failed)
PLA--Kuhl 34 run (kick failed)
MAL--Frank 1 run (kick failed)
MAL--Frank 1 run (Zegar run)
MAL--Frank 3 run (Boehle run)
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 28, CENTENNIAL 21
|Lincoln Lutheran
|7
|7
|0
|7
|--
|21
|Centennial
|0
|7
|7
|14
|--
|28
CEN--Dodson 1 run (kick good)
LIN--Pella 23 pass from Jurgens (Stowell kick)
CEN--Nisly 6 run (kick good)
LIN--Bartels 41 pass from Hoefs (Stowell kick)
CEN--Nisly 1 run (kick good)
LIN--Duitsman 75 run (Stowell kick)
LIN--Reilly 2 run (Stowell kick)
WILBER-CLATONIA 49, SYRACUSE 18
SYRACUSE--Junior running back Tyson Kreshel scored three rushing touchdowns for Wilber-Clatonia, carrying 11 times for 173 yards. Kreshel's longest run came on a 66 yard touchdown jaunt in the third quarter.
|Wilber-Clatonia
|21
|14
|14
|0
|--
|49
|Syracuse
|0
|7
|8
|3
|--
|18
WC--Kreshel 1 run (kick good)
WC--75 pass from Rosentreader (kick good)
WC--Kreshel 2 run (kick good)
WC--Rosentreader 12 run (kick good)
WC--2 run (kick good)
SYR--15 pass (Dilley kick)
WC--Rosentreader 62 run (kick good)
WC--Kreshel 66 run (kick good)
SYR--Harvey 3 run (conversion good)
SYR--Dilley 30 FG
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK 68, CEDAR BLUFFS 36
MURDOCK--Elmwood-Murdock quarterback Reid Fletcher completed 6 of 9 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Cade Hosier ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and added a pair of TDs among his 112 receiving yards.
|Cedar Bluffs
|6
|6
|6
|18
|--
|36
|Elmwood-Murdock
|32
|29
|0
|7
|--
|68
SHELBY-RISING CITY 61 EAST BUTLER 8
|Shelby-Rising City
|28
|20
|7
|6
|--
|61
|East Butler
|0
|0
|8
|0
|--
|8
SRC--Belt 2 run (Grigham kick)
SRC--White 45 pass from Belt
SRC--White 10 punt block return (Dutton-Mofford run)
SRC--Belt 1 run (kick failed)
SRC--Schultz 1 run (Grigham kick)
SRC--Knoll 32 run (Grigham kick)
SRC--Knoll 32 run (kick failed)
SRC--Brigham 70 pass from Belt (kick failed)
EAB--Brecka 1 run (Paseka run)
SRC--Brigham 52 pass from Belt (Grigham kick)
SRC--Dutton-Mofford 8 run (conversion failed)
THAYER CENTRAL 46, TRI COUNTY 8
HEBRON--Grant Wiedel led Thayer Central in touchdowns, scoring one on the ground and two receiving. Wiedel ran for 44 yards and caught four passes for 106 yards. Wiedel's two receiving touchdowns came on passes from Brenner Mclaughlin, who threw three TDs all told.
|Tri County
|8
|0
|0
|0
|--
|8
|Thayer Central
|0
|14
|26
|6
|--
|46
TRI--Kapke 1 run (Kapke run)
THA--Souerdyke 18 run (Mumford pass)
THA--Wiedel 22 pass from McLaughlin (conversion failed)
THA--Wiedel 63 pass form McLaughlin (Wiedel pass_
THA--Wiedel 44 run (conversion failed)
THA--Mumford 45 interception return (conversion failed)
THA--Souerdyke 26 interception return (conversion failed)
THA--Souerdyke 44 run (conversion failed)
WEEPING WATER 60, PALMYRA 28
|Palmyra
|0
|20
|8
|0
|--
|28
|Weeping Water
|8
|16
|14
|22
|--
|60
EMF 64, SOUTHERN 14
MILLIGAN--Five different players scored rushing touchdowns for EMF. Breckan Schluter led EMF in rushing yards with 73 and a touchdown, while Christian Weber led in rushing touchdowns with two on two carries for 29 yards. On defense, EMF held Southern to minus-37 rushing yards.
|Southern
|0
|6
|0
|8
|--
|14
|EMF
|32
|6
|14
|12
|--
|64
EMF--Svehla 22 pass from Weber (Weber run)
EMF--Weber 9 run (Schluter run)
EMF--Schluter 61 run (Duba run)
EMF--Drake 4 run (Bartu run)
EMF--Weber 20 run (conversion failed)
SOU--Saathoff 24 pass fr0m Maguire (conversion failed)
EMF--Svehla 37 pass from Weber (Vavra run)
EMF--Duba 17 run (conversion failed)
EMF--Due 8 run (conversion failed)
SOU--Salts 4 run (Pruneda pass)
EMF--Fennel 17 run (conversion failed)
LOURDES CC 81, HTRS 20
HUMBOLDT--Blake Miller passed for 143 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 73 yards and three more scores for the Knights. Brandt Leech was 16-of-29 for 214 yards for HTRS.
|Lourdes CC
|44
|23
|6
|8
|--
|81
|HTRS
|0
|6
|14
|0
|--
|20
LCC--Lee 47 pass from Miller (Miller run)
LCC--Tesarek 44 pass from Miller (Miller run)
LCC--Kearney run (Howard kick)
LCC--Lee 5 pass from Miller (Howard kick)
LCC--Miller 9 run (Howard kick)
LCC--Miller 25 run (Howard kick)
LCC--Kearney 5 pass from Miller (Miller run)
LCC--Miller 19 run (Kearney run)
HTRS--Knudson 30 pass from Leech (conversion failed)
LCC--Tesarek 10 pass form Beccard (Howard kick)
HTRS--Knudson 12 pass from Leech (conversion failed)
LCC--Beccard 20 run (conversion failed)
HTRS--Pass (conversion good)
LCC--Beccard 27 run (Beccard run)
FALLS CITY SH AT DILLER-ODELL
ODELL--Jakob Jordan was part of eight touchdowns, throwing four passing TDs and rushing for four, finishing with 295 total yards for the Irish.
|Falls City SH
|40
|27
|0
|6
|--
|73
|Diller-Odell
|14
|0
|0
|0
|--
|14
DO--Lyons 4 pass from Ebeling (Ebeling run)
FCSH--Jordan 1 run (Keithley run)
FCSH--Keithley 19 pass from Jordan (Keithley run)
FCSH--Team safety
FCSH--Keithley 11 pass from Jordan (Jordan run)
FCSH--Catlin 4 run (pass failed)
DO--Lyons 65 pass from Ebeling (run failed)
FCSH--Jordan 21 run (Jordan run)
FCSH--Froeschl 47 pass from Jordan (run failed)
FCSH--Jordan 11 run (Froeschl pass)
FCSH--Catlin 28 pass from Jordan (kick failed)
FCSH--Jordan 35 run (Nachtigal kick)
FCSH--Koelliker 11 run (pass failed)
DESHLER 31, MERIDIAN 23
DAYKIN--Deshler scored 18 unanswered pointed in the fourth quarter to complete a 10-point comeback. Jayden Isernhagen had three total touchdowns including the go-ahead 10-yard reception in the fourth quarter.
|Deshler
|6
|0
|7
|18
|--
|31
|Meridian
|7
|8
|8
|0
|--
|23
MER--Dennis 32 pass from Peterson (Kumpf pass)
DES--Isernhagen 3 run (conversion failed)
MER--Dennis 21 pass from Peterson (Herrera kick)
DES--Isernhagen 11 pass from Nash (Galvan pass)
MER--Dennis 16 pass from Rut (Herrera kick)
DES--Harding 28 run (conversion failed)
DES--Isernhagen 10 pass from Nash (conversion failed)
DES--Harding 47 run (conversion failed)
MCCOOL JUNCTION 66, HAMPTON 14
|Hampton
|0
|8
|6
|0
|--
|14
|McCool Junction
|38
|12
|8
|8
|--
|66
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 58, DORCHESTER 6
|Dorchester
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Parkview Christian
|22
|28
|8
|0
|--
|58
DOR--Vyhlidal 60 kickoff return (kick failed)
PAR--Page 60 run (kick failed)
PAR--Page 31 run (Page kick)
PAR--Rohrbaugh 2 run (Page kick)